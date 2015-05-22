May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A3 660 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Suspended Associated Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Associated Appliances Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D Atlas Castalloy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+# 15 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+# 15 Reaffirmed B.D.Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 B.D.Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bulktainer Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D D.C. Gurbaxani BG CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 38 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 320 Assigned GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Discounting Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gopal Glass Works Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Suspended Habeeb Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Himachal Aluminium and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. HindustaBG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. HindustaLOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India STD/CP CRISIL A1+ # 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ # 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd * Bank guarantee is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.100.0 million Isolux Corsan India Engineering and LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4900 Suspended Construction Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4000 Suspended Construction Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1600 Suspended Construction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kairali Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 301 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 129 Assigned Credit KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2.50 Billion Milan Jewellers Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 455 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 0.7 Notice of A4(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 5 Notice of A4(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) PG Electroplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 180 Suspension Revoked Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4 12.3 Suspension Revoked Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspension Revoked Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Summit Jewellery LLP Foreign CRISIL A4+ 19.8 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 443.7 Reaffirmed V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Credit Cooperative Society Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Agricultural Produce Market Committee,TL CRISIL BBB- 99.2 Assigned Pimpalgaon (Baswant) Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Associated Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Associated Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Atlas Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+# 150 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+# 127.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atlas Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+# 157.5 Reaffirmed B.D.Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bulktainer Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bulktainer Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bulktainer Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57 Upgraded from CRISIL D D. M. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Assigned D. M. Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned D.C. Gurbaxani CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 272 Assigned Loan Fac Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gopal Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Suspended Gopal Glass Works Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 40.7 Suspended Gopal Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Suspended Loan Fac Gopal Glass Works Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Credit Gopal Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53.8 Suspended Habeeb Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himachal Aluminium and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Himachal Aluminium and Conductors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Hindustan Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Hindustan Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL AA- # 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 188.5 Reaffirmed Isolux Corsan India Engineering and CC CRISIL BBB- 490 Suspended Construction Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Construction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kairali Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A- 1729 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A- 741 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Loan Fac KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Loan Fac Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3324 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 36276 Reaffirmed Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Loan Fac Milan Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49.8 Assigned Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57 Notice of Withdrawal Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 20 Notice of Withdrawal Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Nangalia Fabrics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 5 Notice of Credit Withdrawal PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Suspension Revoked PG Electroplast Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 38 Suspension Revoked PG Electroplast Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 215 Suspension Revoked Rajani Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd NCD CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B- 158.3 Reaffirmed Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 405 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 325 Suspension Revoked Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 12.7 Suspension Revoked Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 127.3 Suspension Revoked Shiva Shree Builders CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shiva Shree Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sudhir Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 74.4 Reaffirmed Summit Jewellery LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Loan Fac Summit Jewellery LLP Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 13.2 Assigned Summit Jewellery LLP CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 107 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2800 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1139.8 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1066.5 Reaffirmed V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 140 Assigned V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.