May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 22 & 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bansal Realtech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bansal Realtech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 209.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36.3 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 G J Fernandez, Engineers & ContractorsBG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed G J Fernandez, Engineers & ContractorsLOC CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Gloster Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 30 Assigned Purchase Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Assigned Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 80 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ J. K. Fenner India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 223 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J. K. Fenner India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 464 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J. K. Fenner India Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit. K. Ajay Kumar Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 19.5 Assigned Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A3 175 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Forward Mercury Industries Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed under LOC Naser Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 61 Reaffirmed NIIT Technologies Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantees Opalium International Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Foreign Currency Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P. A. Pinions BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned P.S.A. Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal P.S.A. Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Pawan Oil Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed R B A Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R B A Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla and Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla and Co Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla and Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 27.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 314.5 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sahakar Global Ltd BG CRISIL A2 700 Assigned Sahakar Global Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 60.5 Assigned Samal Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75.1 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned SKM Steels Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3 1400 Reaffirmed Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Super Sales India Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Super Sales India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Ambika Electronics Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 135 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Autocreates Services Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Discounting Loan Autocreates Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Bajaj Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bajaj Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Bansal Realtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL *# CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of overdraft facility of Rs400 million, Import letter of credit of Rs250 million, Standby letter of credit of Rs400 million, Shipping guarantee of Rs25 million, Export invoice financing of Rs250 million, Import invoice financing of Rs250 million. # Includes sub limit of Cash Credit facility of Rs400 million, Working capital demand loan of Rs400 million, Letter of credit (Inland / Foreign) / Letter of Undertaking (LuT) of Rs200 million and Bank Guarantee of Rs100 million. Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15000 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1145.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credit Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 632.8 Reaffirmed BLP Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Chowdary Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 68.4 Reaffirmed CMRGS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Elan Auto India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ G J Fernandez, Engineers & ContractorsCC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 720 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 68.2 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 331.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B 120 Assigned Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 3785 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Indofil Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 315 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A- Indofil Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 105.5 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A- Borrowings Indofil Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1950 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 594.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Integrated Investments TL CRISIL B+ 248.5 Assigned J. K. Fenner India Ltd CC* CRISIL A 624 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 88.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. K. Fenner India Ltd TL CRISIL A 1932.7 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 76 Reaffirmed Jas Polysack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Jas Polysack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68 Upgraded from CRISIL D K. Ajay Kumar Reddy Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 30.5 Assigned Fac K. Ajay Kumar Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Kamya Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kamya Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Kirpa Foods CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Kirpa Foods TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mercury Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mercury Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mercury Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mercury Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.5 Reaffirmed Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Naser Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NIIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed NIIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Opalium International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 53 Assigned Orange City Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- P. A. Pinions TL CRISIL BB 24.1 Assigned P. A. Pinions CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned P.S.A. Construction CC CRISIL B 27.5 Withdrawal Pawan Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B PM Dimensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed R B A Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed R B A Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R B A Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed R. Dasarath Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 600 Assigned Loan Fac Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 405 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 182.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 142 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10000 @ Loan Fac Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sahakar Global Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 239.5 Assigned Sahakar Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Samal Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.7 Assigned Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned SKM Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed SKM Steels Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 2750 Reaffirmed Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sundaram Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 420 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 475 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Super Sales India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 124.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Varunani Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)