May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 201.4 Notice of Withdrawal Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 81.5 Assigned Forward Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Credit Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Associated Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Associated Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Associated Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDG Metal and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Chahal Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 228.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Choice Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Choice Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Curio Crafts Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Curio Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Goel and Associates BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Assigned HTD Heat Trace (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned IndusInd Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee Jay Ushin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 540.1 Assigned Discounting JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Assigned JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 210 Assigned Credit JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 470 Assigned M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A3 235 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2950 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Metal Gems BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Narendra Dev (Railways) BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 39.2 Withdrawal Perfect Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 122.6 Withdrawal Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20.3 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4 Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sheth Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 38.5 Reaffirmed Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 480 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Supreme Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Supreme Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed CP) Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Agri Best India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Agri Best India Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Al-Fas Trading International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 272.5 Notice of Withdrawal Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.3 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1229 Assigned Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Assigned Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 1341 Assigned Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 288.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned Credit Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-(SO)1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)13260 Reaffirmed Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Attinkara Electronics CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Attinkara Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac BDG Metal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 808.2 Reaffirmed BDG Metal and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 112.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDG Metal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 452.6 Reaffirmed Chahal Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Chahal Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed * Fully convertible into packing credit, suppliers' credit, and other fund based facilities Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 117.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 144 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Goel and Associates CC CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Goel and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopish Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL C 76 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gopish Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 33 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Gopish Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL C 14.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Gracia Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Greccy Knit CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Greccy Knit TL CRISIL B- 54.3 Assigned HTD Heat Trace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed *Cash credit is interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills purchase, and working capital demand loan facilities Jay Ushin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 91.1 Assigned Jay Ushin Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned against term deposits Jay Ushin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 178.8 Assigned JITM Trust (Centurion University of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Technology and Management) CRISIL B+ JITM Trust (Centurion University of TL CRISIL BB 329.5 Upgraded from Technology and Management) CRISIL B+ JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Assigned M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 157 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed Mehta Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Mehta Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Mendine Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Metal Gems CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Metal Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 1000 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 250 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 2250 Assigned; Suspension Revoked M/s. L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Narendra Dev (Railways) CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB- 1000 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 570 Withdrawal Perfect Filaments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Withdrawal Credit Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 746.6 Suspended Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 950 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sheth Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 96.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Umrao Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11950 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)