May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akarsh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Akarsh Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A3 75 Assigned Credit Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 315.5 Reaffirmed *100 per cent two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 245.5 Reaffirmed ^Letter of Credit sublimit of Rs.100 million Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed *100 per cent two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed # Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs.150 million Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Assigned Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arush Industries LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Celon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ # 50 Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dev Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Falcon Glass Palace LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Fujikawa Power LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Geon International LOC CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG** CRISIL A3 490 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ **One way interchangeability between from BG to LC up to Rs.100 million for purchase of steel from Indian Railways' approved suppliers. Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ # Full interchangeability between LC and BG limits. Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ # Full interchangeability between LC and BG limits. Lagan Engineering Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lagan Engineering Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Fac Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Funding Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed P.A. Times Industries Unit-II LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed CP) Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned RBD International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 160 Reassigned Purchase Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed S.G. International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Sevcon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Sevcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.7 Reaffirmed Sunoxx International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt LtdWC TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 155 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Venmitra Systems BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Venmitra Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned under LOC Vijay Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reassigned Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Aashka Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 331.5 Assigned Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Akarsh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Alufit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit/packing credit foreign currency, and post-shipment credit. Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Arush Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed B S Progressive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhandari Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Bhandari Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhopal Dhule Transmission Company Ltd Bk Fac / debt CRISIL BBB- Upgraded from instruments CRISIL BBB- Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 7.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 6.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Celon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- # 490 Celon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- # 207.5 Loan Fac Dayal Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Dayal Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Dev Engineers CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2870 Reaffirmed East North Interconnection Company LtdBk Fac / debt CRISIL A- Reaffirmed instruments East North Interconnection Company LtdTL CRISIL A- 7000 Reaffirmed Falcon Glass Palace CC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Fujikawa Power CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned Geon International CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Instrument Technologies CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Instrument Technologies LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jabalpur Transmission Company Ltd Bk Fac / debt CRISIL BBB- Reaffirmed instruments Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB * Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million for Buyers' credit/ Letter of Comfort/ Letter of Undertaking Jupiter Wagons Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lagan Engineering Company Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lagan Engineering Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Lagan Engineering Company Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1008 Assigned M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Loan Fac M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 235 Reaffirmed Okaya Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned Okaya Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac P.A. Times Industries Unit-II CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Assigned Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) LT Loan CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned Pvt Ltd Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Purulia Kharagpur Transmission CompanyBk Fac / debt CRISIL BBB- # Ltd instruments Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 165 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Loan Fac Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Credit Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 540 Assigned Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 2140 Reaffirmed Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ RAPP Transmission Company Ltd Bk Fac / debt CRISIL BBB- # instruments Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB- 192.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned RBD International Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed S.G. International CC CRISIL BBB+ 67.5 Assigned Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 55 Assigned * Includes packing credit cum post shipment of Rs.45 million as a sublimit Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Credit Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB 245 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sevcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Singla Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Onkar Cotton Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 74 Assigned Sterlite Grid Ltd Bk Fac / debt CRISIL BBB-/ instruments CRISIL A3/ CRISIL A1(SO)# Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bk Fac / debt CRISIL A+/ instruments CRISIL A1 # Sunoxx International CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 21 Assigned Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 93 Assigned Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL A- 814.3 Reaffirmed Venmitra Systems Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vijayasree Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijayasree Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 