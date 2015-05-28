May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 190 Reassigned Purchase Brakes India Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Cosmos International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Forward Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Descon Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Finearc Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 190 Reassigned Purchase High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 370 Reassigned Purchase M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Credit Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Nilos India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Polar Star Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency R.B.Agarwalla and Co BG^ CRISIL A4+ 40 - ^Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit limit is completely interchangeable with each other, subject to an overall limit of Rs. 80.0 million R.B.Agarwalla and Co LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 40 - ^Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit limit is completely interchangeable with each other, subject to an overall limit of Rs. 80.0 million R.B.Agarwalla and Co Packing Credit** CRISIL A4+ 400 - **Among the fund based limit, the EPC limit is Rs. 350 million; FBP/FCBD limit is Rs 350 million; Rupee Finance Limit is Rs. 200 million. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs. 400 million R.B.Agarwalla and Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 27.8 - Loan Fac Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed Sanjay Kumar and Company Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing BG CRISIL A4 10 Withdrawal Sneha Marketing LOC CRISIL A4 50 Withdrawal Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Alfa Moulding Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1099 Upgraded from CRISIL A Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Ltd Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Brakes India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 3250 Upgraded from CRISIL AA * Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other fund-based limits Brakes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1095.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA Calista Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Calista Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B- 250 Assigned Cosmos International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cosmos International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cosmos International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 171 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.4 Reaffirmed Descon Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Finearc Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Global Health Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Rs.1100 million interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 162.5 Assigned Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B- M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B- M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned Loan Fac M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned Maganlal Mehta & Co Diamond and Gold CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Jewellery Pvt Ltd Maganlal Mehta & Co Diamond and Gold LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Jewellery Pvt Ltd Maganlal Mehta & Co Diamond and Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Jewellery Pvt Ltd Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned Nilos India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Nilos India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.3 Assigned Loan Fac Nilos India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 3.7 Assigned Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Polar Star Post Shipment CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Punj Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Punj Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Purushottam Narayan Gadgil Saraf and CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Jewellers Ramji Acro Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ramji Acro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ramji Acro Ltd TL CRISIL BB 91 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Regenerative Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sanjay Kumar and Company Exim Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sarathy Motors (Kollam) CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Ltd Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Ltd Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ambica Decoprints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Siva Engineering Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sneha Marketing CC CRISIL B 20 Withdrawal Sneha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sri Bhagyalakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Sri Bhagyalakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Varsha Fashion LLP CC CRISIL BB 115.3 Reaffirmed Varsha Fashion LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varsha Fashion LLP TL CRISIL BB 84.5 Reaffirmed Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB- Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.