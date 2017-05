May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.2 Reaffirmed Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.2 Reaffirmed Akshat Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Amazon Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Amazon Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ambalika Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Amines and Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Amines and Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ayurvet Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned under LOC Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 Assigned Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7 Assigned Forward Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 Assigned Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7 Assigned Forward Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned Bhagwati Industries - Raipur BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Electronics Relays India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Electronics Relays India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.8 Suspended Global Health Care Products BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Globion India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.4 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jindal India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 2565 Suspended **Fully interchangeable with Buyers' Credit Jindal India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 750 Suspended Kejriwal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kejriwal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kejriwal Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ KTC Automotive Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Lok Beta Pharmaceuticals India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Lok Beta Pharmaceuticals India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 660 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting #@ @Rs.20 million one way interchangeable from LC to FBD #Rs.20 million two way interchangeable between FBD and EPC Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting * @Rs.20 million one way interchangeable from LC to FBD*Rs.20 million one way changeable from PC to FBD Meridian Apparels Ltd LOC@^ CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ^Includes bank guarantee sublimit of Rs.10 million Meridian Apparels Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed $ Includes bank guarantee sublimit of Rs.10 million Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned MRGR Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Permeshwar Creations Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Permeshwar Creations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5880 Suspended Prim Shylla Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 330 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 666 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 159 # Raghav Industries - Una LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Rahman Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 550 Suspended Credit@ @ Interchangeable with each other up to Rs.250 Million Rahman Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 750 Suspended Purchase@ @ Interchangeable with each other up to Rs.250 Million Rahman Industries Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2+ 300 Suspended $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.50 Million Rahman Industries Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2+ 380 Suspended Packing Credit Rahman Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended Credit Royal Ispat Udyog Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale ST Loan CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shreeram Polyplast LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shreeram Polyplast BG CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Asian Traders India Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Vijaya Ferlloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Derco Belting India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 28 Suspended A G Derco Belting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended A G Derco Belting India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 18 Suspended A G Derco Belting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 379.3 Reaffirmed Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 379.3 Reaffirmed Akshat Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 224 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes sublimit of Rs.70 million for letter of credit Akshat Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Alliance Dental Care Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Alliance Dental Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 259 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alliance Dental Care Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 191 Reaffirmed Amazon Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.7 Reaffirmed Amazon Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amazon Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Ambalika Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Ambalika Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amines and Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Suspended Amines and Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Loan Fac Amines and Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Amurtha Textiles CC CRISIL D 33 Suspended Amurtha Textiles LOC CRISIL D 8 Suspended Amurtha Textiles LT Loan CRISIL D 45.8 Suspended Amurtha Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended Loan Fac Arca Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 90.7 Suspended Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 108 Assigned Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Astral Infrapower Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 290 Suspended Loan Fac Ayurvet Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries TL CRISIL BBB 19 Assigned Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries CC CRISIL BBB 62.5 Assigned Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries TL CRISIL BBB 19 Assigned Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagavati Rubber Product Industries CC CRISIL BBB 62.5 Assigned Bhagwati Industries - Raipur CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Bhagwati Industries - Raipur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Industries - Raipur TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Ltd Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development TL CRISIL B- 54 Suspended Ltd BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3470 Reaffirmed BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills India Pvt Ltd LT BLF CRISIL D 7 Suspended Chaitanya Sai Paper Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 53 Suspended CVS Motors Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 90 Assigned CVS Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned CVS Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 11 Reaffirmed Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65.8 Reaffirmed Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 73 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 127 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Electronics Relays India Pvt Ltd BD CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Electronics Relays India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 239 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Global Health Care Products CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Global Health Care Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Globion India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Globion India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 345 Suspended Globion India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105.7 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Nanak Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Guru Nanak Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 75.5 Assigned Guru Nanak Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Guru Nanak Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 75.5 Assigned Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 312.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed J.B. Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned J.B. Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8.5 Suspended Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 38 Reaffirmed Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Jindal India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 1250 Suspended *Interchangeable with FOBNLC up to Rs.450 million and Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit up to Rs.300 million Jindal India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7.3 Suspended Jindal India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 97.7 Suspended Loan Fac Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended JRP Infra Ltd BG* CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit. JRP Infra Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended JRP Infra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.2 Suspended Loan Fac JRP Infra Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.8 Suspended Kaushik Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 58 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1038.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kejriwal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kejriwal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Kejriwal Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Kejriwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ KTC Automotive Company TL CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned KTC Automotive Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.2 Assigned Loan Fac KTC Automotive Company CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned KVC Diagnostic Centre LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Suspended Lok Beta Pharmaceuticals India Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL B+ 57.5 Suspended M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.2 Suspended M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 855.8 Suspended M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended M.P.Shan Tex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 400 Suspended Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Marymatha Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Meridian Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Credit # #Rs.20 million two way interchangeable between FBD and EPC Meridian Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed *Rs.20 million one way changeable from PC to FBD Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.9 Assigned Loan Fac Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned MRGR Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mugrody Constructions CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Nehru Place Hotels Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed * includes BG sublimit of Rs.25 million Nehru Place Hotels Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 1265.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Nehru Place Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 85.9 Assigned Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.1 Assigned Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Permeshwar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Permeshwar Creations Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 280 Assigned Credit Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB- 53 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.42.5 million for buyer's credit Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 277 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Mech Projects Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Suspended Power Mech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Suspended Power Mech Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Suspended Power Mech Projects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 # Pudumjee Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120.2 # Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 # Raghav Industries - Una TL CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Raghav Industries - Una CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rahman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 320 Suspended Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Royal Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Royal Ispat Udyog TL CRISIL BB- 6.6 Suspended S V V R Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Sagar Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Sangameshwar Dall Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sejasmi Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Suspended Sejasmi Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 69.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sejasmi Industries India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 29.4 Suspended Shekhawati Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shekhawati Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 88 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Shekhawati Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Shreeram Polyplast CC CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shreeram Polyplast LT Loan CRISIL D 49.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shreeram Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shreeram Polyplast Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 233 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 155.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sunayana Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sunayana Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 Assigned Swarup Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Suspended Swati Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swati Industries TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swati Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swati Industries TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 94 Suspended The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 54 Suspended The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati K. P. Cotton Industries Pvt LCC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt LCC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt LTL* CRISIL D 73 Suspended *Includes a sub limit for letter of credit of Rs24.0 Million Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Vijaya Ferlloys Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vijaya Ferlloys CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)