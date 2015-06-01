Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29 & 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Agarwal Auto Sales BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Allied Nippon Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 150 Assigned; Discounting Suspension Revoked Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 165 Reaffirmed Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned APS Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.3750 million interchangeable as packing credit Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 6100 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed BMR Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Brightway Contractors & Developers BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Comet Exports Foreign CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Comet Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Delicacies International Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Purchase -Discounting Delicacies International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Descon Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 EPC Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 132666.6Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.132.6666 billion at any point in time Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 132666.6Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.132.6666 billion at any point in time Giriraj Exim Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 500 Assigned Fac Giriraj Iron Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 327 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned IVP Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned IVP Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 24 Assigned JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed K R Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Suspended K R Pulp and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Khaja Education Society BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Kumar Steel India LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed ^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is permitted. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 3250 Reaffirmed $ Including sub-limit of Rs.2350 Million towards bank guarantee L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3550 Reaffirmed Latala Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Maco Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Niva Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned under LOC Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Powergear Ltd BG& CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed & Two way Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.70 million Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^ Two way Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.70 million Powergear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Discounting# # Two way Interchangeable between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting up to Rs.35 million; one way changeable to foreign bill discounting from cash credit up to Rs.20 million Powergear Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed @Two way Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.70 million Powergear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Punihani International BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Punihani International Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Punihani International LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Punihani International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 37.8 Reaffirmed R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reassigned Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2+ 750 Assigned Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 980 Assigned Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Forward Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29 Assigned Samvardhana Motherson International CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed SB Motor Corp BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shreejikrupa Project Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed Sir Biotech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Steelman Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ # 15 Team Interventure Exports India Pvt LtForeign Bill CRISIL A3 1270 Assigned Purchase Team Interventure Exports India Pvt LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 130 Assigned Loan Fac Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Reaffirmed TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Enhanced from Rs.9.0 Billion Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Unique Chemoplant Equipments BG CRISIL A4 78.9 Reaffirmed Unique Chemoplant Equipments LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Cotton Company BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Forward Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Foreign Currency MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 345 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Agarwal Auto Sales CC CRISIL B+ 98 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ahuja and Anand Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 430 Assigned Albus India Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Albus India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL B Albus India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Albus India Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Allied Nippon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Allied Nippon Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Allied Nippon Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Almo Laminates (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Almo Laminates (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Al-Sana Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 530 Reaffirmed Fac Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned APS Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned Loan Fac Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Bhawna Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38.1 Reaffirmed BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned BMR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Credit Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brightway Contractors & Developers CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors & Developers TL CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1844.4 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards India Ltd CC CRISIL A-/ 1500 Withdrawal Century Plyboards India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A-/ 4918.2 Withdrawal Comet Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comet Exports TL CRISIL B 6.3 Reaffirmed Comet Handicrafts Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gold Card Comet Handicrafts Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Comet Handicrafts Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Comet Handicrafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Corewire Surface Technology Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Creative Propack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Creative Propack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LCC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D. Vijay Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Assigned D. Vijay Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 17 Assigned Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 204 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Descon Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Descon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Devi Dayal Hari Kishan CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Eastman Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 210 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Eastman Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Eastman Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Eastman Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ EPC Industrie Ltd CC* CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million, with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.80 million, and with bank guar EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 144.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL AAA 132666.6Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.132.6666 billion at any point in time Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 405319 Reaffirmed Giriraj Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Giriraj Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 113 Assigned Loan Fac Global Autotech Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 480 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Good Luck Publishers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Good Luck Publishers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and HotelsCC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Llp Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and HotelsTL CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Llp Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 104.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Assigned JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed # Bill Disocuting of Rs 10 million Interchangeable to Cash Credit Limit JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed * Sublimit Export Packing Credit Rs 10 million and Letter of Credit Rs 15 million JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 73.2 Reaffirmed JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed # Bill Disocuting of Rs 10 million Interchangeable to Cash Credit Limit JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed * Sublimit Export Packing Credit Rs 10 million and Letter of Credit Rs 15 million JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 73.2 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.3 Reaffirmed K R Pulp and Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 850 Suspended *Includes the sublimit of Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase to the extent of Rs.100.00 Million and Rs.50.00 Million respectively K R Pulp and Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Loan Fac K R Pulp and Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1178.4 Suspended K. Patel and Co. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 98.8 Reaffirmed Khaja Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Khaja Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Khaja Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kirti Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac Kirti Gold Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Kirti Gold Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 276 Assigned Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Krivi Metalex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Steel India CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG@ CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed @ Including sub-limit of Rs.3000 Million towards letter of credit. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG^ CRISIL A+ 5200 Reaffirmed ^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is permitted. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 4250 Reaffirmed * One-way interchangeability of upto 50 per cent from fund-based working capital limits to non-fund-based working capital limits is permitted to the extent L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed BG# CRISIL A+ 5050 Reaffirmed # Including sub-limit if any towards letter of credit. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed Limits Latala Construction Co CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Latala Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.4 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rice Mill (Charmoshi) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LCorporate Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LLOC* CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit limits interchangeable with cash credit limits. Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LWC TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LTL CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mitech Bus Door Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.7 Assigned Loan Fac Mitech Bus Door Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.8 Assigned Mitech Bus Door Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Credit My Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed My Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac N A Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14 Assigned Loan Fac N A Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BBB 14 Assigned # Includes bank guarantee of Rs.14 million as a sublimit N A Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 670 Assigned N A Construction Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 116 Assigned * Includes working capital demand loan and bank guarantee of Rs.116 million as a sublimit Nakshatra Upscale Estates Projects PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac New Bonanza India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed New Bonanza India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Bonanza India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit New Bonanza India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Niva Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 175 Assigned Loan Fac Pallavi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 266.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Pallavi Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 133.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.1 Assigned Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Loan Fac Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Powergear Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed * Two way Interchangeable between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting up to Rs.20 million Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) TL CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Reaffirmed Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.3 Reaffirmed Punihani International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Credit Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quantum Power Systems CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Quantum Power Systems Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Quantum Power Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.4 Assigned Loan Fac Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42 Assigned Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2.1 Assigned Radhesh Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27 Assigned Radhesh Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.8 Assigned Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Rashmi Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Rashmi Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratna Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ratna Cot Fibers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1520 Assigned Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 2250 Assigned Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan@ CRISIL BB 370 Assigned Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Sachi Agency CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Sachi Agency TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned; Ltd Suspension revoked Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned; Ltd Loan Fac Suspension revoked Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned; Ltd Suspension revoked Samvardhana Motherson International NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed SB Motor Corp CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Shah Satnam Ji Research and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Development Foundation Loan Fac Shah Satnam Ji Research and TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Development Foundation Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Shetkari Mahila Sahakari Vastranirman TL CRISIL B+ 265.2 Reaffirmed Soot Girni Maryadit Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83.5 Assigned Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Assigned Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed WC Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries BG CRISIL D 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries CC CRISIL D 41 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 20.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries WC TL CRISIL D 147.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.7 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Shreejikrupa Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shreejikrupa Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sir Biotech India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Smita Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SMJ Eximp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sona Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sona Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.4 Assigned Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL D Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TL CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL D Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 187.5 Assigned Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 512.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 28.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Krishna Metcom Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ St. Mary's Orthodox Syrian Church TL CRISIL C 70 Assigned Society Steelman Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Steelman Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Credit Sudama Cotton Ginning and Processing CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Factory Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- # 470 Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- # 925 Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- # 150 Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- # 150 Surinder Kumar and Company CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Swagath Marriage and Function Hall LT Loan CRISIL BB 148 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tirupati Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18.5 Reaffirmed TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 41.4 Reaffirmed Credit TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 80 Reassigned Credit Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67.7 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 745 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Unique Chemoplant Equipments CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Unique Chemoplant Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vamsadhara Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Venkatesh Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Venkatesh Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Venkatesh Cotton Company CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Vishwajeet Meadows Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Zenith Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Zenith Strips Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Zimidara Pesticides CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.