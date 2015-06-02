Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baliga Fishnets BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Woven Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Darcl Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Eastern Media Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Essel Fabrics BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Essel Fabrics LOC CRISIL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Evershine Timber International Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Assigned G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 236 Assigned Geetai Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Credit** Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting (Non-LOC ) Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 460 Suspended Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Discounting (Non-LC)** Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.7 Reaffirmed Jayshri Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd\ BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 78 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 78 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 210 $ Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Parkash Dye Chem LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 10 - Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 - Credit* * Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 - Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195.5 Suspended Ltd RBR Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 68 Reaffirmed Credit Royal Impex India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 91 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ T. L. Verma and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4000 $ orrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 @ Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @ Transrail Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Transrail Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Purchase Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed VST Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 26 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- ALM Infotech City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Anand Cranks CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Anand Cranks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Au Financiers India Ltd BG CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Au Financiers India Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed Au Financiers India Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 6477.3 Reaffirmed *Includes subordinated term loan of Rs.0.3 billion Au Financiers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4794.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baliga Fishnets Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets TL CRISIL BBB 34.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Woven Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Bharat Woven Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 62.5 Suspended Biax Electric and Controls Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Credit CSREM Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 405 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ CSREM Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Darcl Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2750 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 510 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Darcl Logistics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Designer Exports CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Eastern Media Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Eastern Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Eastern Media Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Eastern Media Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Essel Fabrics Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Evershine Timber International Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Evershine Timber International Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Evershine Timber International Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 239 Assigned Loan Fac G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned Geetai Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Geetai Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Credit Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LT BK Loan Fac CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 570.9 Suspended Loan Fac Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 229.1 Suspended Loan Fac Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 - Indian Gem and Jewellery Imperial Pvt CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Ltd Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd CC Suspended 17 Suspended Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan Suspended 27 Suspended Infant Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL Suspended 6 Suspended Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 71.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayshri Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayshri Impex TL CRISIL BB 96.4 Reaffirmed Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Koenig Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Koenig Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Koenig Solutions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Koenig Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Koenig Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 84.2 Reaffirmed KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd\ CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd\ TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 42 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 42 Reaffirmed Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 325 $ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 102 $ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66 $ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 50 $ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 $ Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.3 Suspended P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ P.K. Sulphiker Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Parkash Dye Chem LOC* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit Parkash Dye Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Powergrid NM Transmission Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA(SO) 5000 Assigned Programme^ ^backed by guarantee from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Powergrid Vizag Transmission Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA(So) 5000 Assigned Programme^ ^backed by guarantee from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 - Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 - Raghupreet Hydro Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac Raghupreet Hydro Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.5 Suspended Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power Industries CC CRISIL B+ 340 Suspended Ltd Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Rashmi Sponge Iron and Power Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Ltd RBR Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25.8 Suspended Robo Equipments and Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Suspended Loan Fac Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL D Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Royal Impex India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Impex India TL CRISIL BB 77.5 Reaffirmed Sainath Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sainath Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.7 Suspended Loan Fac Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagiyalakshimi Travels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Shri Bhagiyalakshimi Travels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Mahabir Dyeing and Printing MillsCC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Balaji Industries-Visakhapatnam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Balaji Industries-Visakhapatnam TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended T. L. Verma and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39430 $ Torrent Power Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 8500 @ * Rs.8.50 Billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 966 @ Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 38534 @ Transrail Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Transrail Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transrail Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Transrail Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trident Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Trident Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Suspended Loan Fac Trident Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB 83 Reaffirmed Western Thomson India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Western Thomson India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)