Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Withdrawal Amit Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL A4 305 Withdrawal Amit Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Withdrawal Bank of Maharashtra CD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.100 Billion) Beico Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Beico Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ # 30 Chetak Autoengineering Products Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1090 Reaffirmed Dipesh Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4850 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Inox Wind Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 11350 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ^ Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.2,600 million, and buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2,500 million Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Inox Wind Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Jai Industries Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Jai Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Standby LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Karnataka Aromas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Nimco Rata Iron Ore and Minerals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded Exports Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Pahal Engineers BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Raghav Woollen Mills BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Ramkrishna Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned S.N.Q.S. Internationals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S.N.Q.S. Internationals LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S.N.Q.S. Internationals Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Santalall and Brothers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 360 Reaffirmed Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tanwar Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Vantage Organic Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Alpha Associates Lease Rental CRISIL AA- 800 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL AA Amit Metaliks Ltd TL - 246 Suspended Amit Metaliks Ltd LOC - 20 Withdrawal Amit Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 294 Withdrawal Balar Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AA 2950 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) (Reduced from Rs.19.55 Billion) Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 15550 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Beico Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Bharti Printers CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharti Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 27 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharti Printers Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 18 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL B+ Bharti Printers WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- # 160 Chembond Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- # 73.7 Chembond Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- # 28.7 Chetak Autoengineering Products Co. TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chetak Autoengineering Products Co. Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chetak Autoengineering Products Co. CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Crescendo Associates Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 700 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Dipesh Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. A. Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganpati Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Credit Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 780 Reaffirmed Credit Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 38.7 Reaffirmed Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Builders Lease Rental CRISIL AA- 12500 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL AA Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 6100 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.2,150 million, buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,000 million, letter of credit & buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,400 million, and letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 million Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2150 Upgraded from CRISIL A Inox Wind Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A Inox Wind Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vinyl Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 76 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 444 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Karnataka Aromas Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Karnataka Aromas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lake View Developers Lease Rental CRISIL AA- 6720 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL AA Lake View Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3280 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 510 Assigned Society Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B- 19.5 Reaffirmed Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. WC TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Nimco Rata Iron Ore and Minerals CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded Exports Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Pahal Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Pahal Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pahal Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 88.7 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1535.7 Reaffirmed Radish Technologies CC CRISIL BB 113 Reaffirmed Radish Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radish Technologies TL CRISIL BB 31 Reaffirmed Raghav Woollen Mills TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Raghav Woollen Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned Loan Fac Raghav Woollen Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Rajchandra Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajchandra Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ramchandra Dahyabhai Narrow Fab Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt CC CRISIL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 271.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt TL CRISIL A+ 117.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rishita Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 5500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.N.G. Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned S.N.G. Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac S.N.G. Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned S.N.G. Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac S.N.Q.S. Internationals TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Santalall and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Educational Society Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society TL CRISIL D 43.9 Reaffirmed Surana Green Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Surana Green Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Tanwar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tanwar Industries TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1 Assigned Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 660 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 73.3 Assigned Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 81.7 Assigned Loan Fac Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 585 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 