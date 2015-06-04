Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accura Organic Foods Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Accura Organic Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 355 Suspended
Anunay Fab Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Arihant Ship Breakers BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 22 Suspended
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Emami Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 9000 Assigned
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Industries Packing credit CRISIL A4 2000 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 350 Billion
K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2760 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Discounting
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 950 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 75 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A3+
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 7.5 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A3+
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed
Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
NJK Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
NJK Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
NJK Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
NJK Enterprises Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
NJK Enterprises Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 139.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.1 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.8 Reassigned
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8750 Assigned
Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Reassigned
Mills
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.7 Reaffirmed
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Smriti Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Stahl Tecniks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Stelco Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing Development Finance FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhiman Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Accura Organic Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Accura Organic Foods TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended
Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 55 Suspended
* includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs. 5.0 Million
Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.2 Suspended
Allied Recycling Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 199.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended
Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended
Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Anunay Fab Ltd CC CRISIL C 792 Suspended
Anunay Fab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 68 Suspended
Loan Fac
Arihant Ship Breakers CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Axis Overseas Ltd CC* Suspended 143.7 Suspended
*Sublimit of bank Guarantee for 15.00 Million and Letter of Credit for Rs 30.00 Million.
bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit are fully interchangeable
Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Suspended
Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 92.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Suspended
Loan Fac
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
CCR Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Development Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.4 Suspended
Development Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Suspended
Development Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed
*Consist Sub-Limits of:-
1. Import document credit of Rs.30 million
2. Import deffered payment credit of Rs.30 million
3. Buyers credit of Rs.30 million
4. Import line credit of Rs.30 million.
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 144.9 Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
DRS Warehousing (North) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned
Emami Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 7000 Assigned
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
Fortune Infra Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
G. N. Pet CC CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
G. N. Pet Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 13.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
G. N. Pet Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 0.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
G. N. Pet TL CRISIL C 35.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
G. N. Pet WC TL CRISIL C 25.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 11.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 24.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 27 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Gauri Sai Ware House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gauri Sai Ware House TL CRISIL B- 73.2 Suspended
Gujranwala Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Gujranwala Jewellers TL CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Hema Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 155 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 145 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 419.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs CRISIL AAA 2028680 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL A- 5327.2 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL BBB+
Borrowings
Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2375 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 797.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.9 Suspended
Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India TL CRISIL B+ 58.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.7 Reaffirmed
Kirpa Foods CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 84 Assigned
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
* Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from
Credit* CRISIL BBB
* Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 127.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
* * Interchangeable one way up to Rs.75 million from export packaging credit to cash credit
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from
Credit** CRISIL BBB
* * Interchangeable one way up to Rs.75 million from export packaging credit to cash credit
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4730 Reaffirmed
*Cash credit facility fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 409.4 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1437.2 Reaffirmed
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 244.6 Reaffirmed
M/S Siflon Drugs CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
M/S Siflon Drugs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
M/S Siflon Drugs TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 722 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 2348 Reaffirmed
M/s. Rajendra Kumar Sureka & Others TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Lts Loan Fac
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
NIF Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
NIF Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 197.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 748.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
NJK Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.3 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed
Raja Motors (Sirsa) CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Raja Motors (Sirsa) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 24.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB- 4007.6 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with LC limit
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 442.4 Assigned
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 6550 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with LC limit
Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MilCC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MilTL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 74.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.6 Reaffirmed
Smriti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Smriti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Snowbird Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 320 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & BoiledCC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & BoiledLT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Stelco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
T.M.M.R. Rathinasamy Nadar & Co. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Trade Linkers CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 assigned
Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4 Assigned
Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.8 assigned
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Assigned
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
