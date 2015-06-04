Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Accura Organic Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 355 Suspended Anunay Fab Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Arihant Ship Breakers BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 22 Suspended Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Fac Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 9000 Assigned Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Hanuman Industries Packing credit CRISIL A4 2000 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 350 Billion K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2760 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Discounting Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 950 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 75 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3+ Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 7.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed NJK Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed NJK Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed NJK Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed NJK Enterprises Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Packing Credit NJK Enterprises Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 139.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.1 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.8 Reassigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8750 Assigned Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 45 Assigned Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Reassigned Mills Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.7 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Smriti Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Stahl Tecniks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Stelco Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiman Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Accura Organic Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Accura Organic Foods TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 55 Suspended * includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs. 5.0 Million Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Suspended Loan Fac Alfa Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.2 Suspended Allied Recycling Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 199.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Anunay Fab Ltd CC CRISIL C 792 Suspended Anunay Fab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 68 Suspended Loan Fac Arihant Ship Breakers CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Axis Overseas Ltd CC* Suspended 143.7 Suspended *Sublimit of bank Guarantee for 15.00 Million and Letter of Credit for Rs 30.00 Million. bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit are fully interchangeable Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Suspended Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 92.7 Suspended Loan Fac Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Suspended Loan Fac Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended CCR Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Development Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.4 Suspended Development Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Suspended Development Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.1 Suspended Loan Fac Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed *Consist Sub-Limits of:- 1. Import document credit of Rs.30 million 2. Import deffered payment credit of Rs.30 million 3. Buyers credit of Rs.30 million 4. Import line credit of Rs.30 million. Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 144.9 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed DRS Warehousing (North) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned Emami Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 7000 Assigned Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Fortune Infra Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac G. N. Pet CC CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D G. N. Pet Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 13.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D G. N. Pet Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 0.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D G. N. Pet TL CRISIL C 35.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D G. N. Pet WC TL CRISIL C 25.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 11.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 24.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 27 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gauri Sai Ware House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.8 Suspended Loan Fac Gauri Sai Ware House TL CRISIL B- 73.2 Suspended Gujranwala Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gujranwala Jewellers TL CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Hema Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 419.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs CRISIL AAA 2028680 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Ltd Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL A- 5327.2 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB+ Borrowings Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2375 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 797.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.9 Suspended Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India TL CRISIL B+ 58.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.7 Reaffirmed Kirpa Foods CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 84 Assigned Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BBB * Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 127.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * * Interchangeable one way up to Rs.75 million from export packaging credit to cash credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from Credit** CRISIL BBB * * Interchangeable one way up to Rs.75 million from export packaging credit to cash credit Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4730 Reaffirmed *Cash credit facility fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 409.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1437.2 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 244.6 Reaffirmed M/S Siflon Drugs CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB M/S Siflon Drugs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB M/S Siflon Drugs TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 722 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 2348 Reaffirmed M/s. Rajendra Kumar Sureka & Others TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Lts Loan Fac Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NIF Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NIF Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 197.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 748.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NJK Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Parvatiya Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Sirsa) CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Sirsa) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 24.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB- 4007.6 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with LC limit Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 442.4 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 6550 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with LC limit Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MilCC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil MilTL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 74.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Smriti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Smriti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Snowbird Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & BoiledCC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & BoiledLT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Stelco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed T.M.M.R. Rathinasamy Nadar & Co. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Trade Linkers CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 assigned Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Veekas Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vega Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.8 assigned Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Assigned Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.2 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 