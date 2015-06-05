Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amrit Engineering and Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed St bk CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded from loan Fac CRISIL A4 Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended ASG Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 600 Suspended Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31 Suspended Dhruv Globals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dhruv Globals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Dhruv Globals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Dhruv Globals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dignity Innovations Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Credit Dignity Innovations Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Purchase Dignity Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries BG CRISIL A4 81 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30.5 Reaffirmed Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Discounting Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 16 Suspended Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Credit Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Fibers Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Credit Lux Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Suspended M.G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Maharaja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 121.7 Suspended Narayanan A BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Oswal Fibrotex Mills India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd LOG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills LBG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 750 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 410 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Reddy Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Snowtex Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Snowtex Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sonu Builders BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Stone Concern Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Subhash Polytex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Synthiko Foils Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 380 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ultracab (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt LInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd FD FA- 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Amrit Engineering and Foundry Works CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Amrit Engineering and Foundry Works TL CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aniirudh Civil Engineers and BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Aniirudh Civil Engineers and CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Aniirudh Civil Engineers and TL CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned Loan Fac Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Suspended ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Bajaj Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 - Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25.4 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124.5 Suspended Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 293.4 Suspended Century Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Suspended Century Extrusions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Suspended Loan Fac Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90.3 Suspended Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Suspended Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended Loan Fac Dhruv Globals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Dhruv Globals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Credit Dhruv Globals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Dignity Innovations WC TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47 Upgraded from CRISIL B Emerald Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers CC CRISIL B- 34 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers LT Loan CRISIL B- 92 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 74 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 425 Suspended Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Greendiamz Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Greendiamz Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Greendiamz Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 72.5 Suspended Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended Greendiamz Biotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 128.5 Suspended Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 465 Suspended Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Loan Fac Guru-G Tex Print Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL D 199.9 Suspended Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himachal Wire Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Suspended Loan Fac Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Khandelwal Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Khandelwal Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kirti Agrotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 87 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB 233 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kirti Agrovet Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Knott Fashion Studio CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned KSM Bashir Mohammad & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Lux Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2110 Suspended Lux Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 466.4 Suspended Loan Fac Lux Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.6 Suspended M.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned M.G. Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 1.3 Assigned M.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.7 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharaja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Maharaja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mailam Subramaniya Swamy Educational TL CRISIL D 105 Suspended Trust Majestique Mantra Elegance CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Majestique Mantra Elegance TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.1 Suspended Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Assigned MY Fone Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed N. C. Infrastructure TL CRISIL D 162.5 Suspended N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124.5 Suspended N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 293.4 Suspended Narayanan A Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Loan Fac Narayanan A Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills CC CRISIL B+ 1810 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills CC CRISIL BB 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 278 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reddy Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Reddy Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhivinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 1300 Suspended Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 23.3 Reaffirmed Snowtex Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Sonu Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Shreesha Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned *It's a revolving facility Stone Concern Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Stone Concern Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Subhash Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Subhash Polytex Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Subhash Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Reaffirmed Synthiko Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Synthiko Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Synthiko Foils Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned * Includes sublimit buyers credit of Rs.27.5 million Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed The Mittal Udyog Samiti CC CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Mittal Udyog Samiti TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Mittal Udyog Samiti Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Transpek Industry Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 144.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 176.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 59.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45.7 Reaffirmed Ultracab (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Ultracab (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Ultracab (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Viraj Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.7 Assigned Viraj Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 337.3 Assigned Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)