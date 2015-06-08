Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with Bill Discounting
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 725 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Computer Engineers BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
Discounting
DCM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 520 Reaffirmed
Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 792 Reaffirmed
Credit
Falcon Marine Exports Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 205 Reaffirmed
Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed
Credit
Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 88 Reaffirmed
Credit
GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed
GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Suspended
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4 39.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 46 Suspended
Credit
Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 44 Suspended
Discounting*
* Interchangeability from Foreign Bills Discounting to Export Packing Credit to the extent of
Rs.10 Million
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Karle International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 270 Suspended
Karle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Suspended
Karle International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 480 Suspended
L.T. Karle and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended
L.T. Karle and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ranba Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.1 Reaffirmed
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Syngene International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed
Syngene International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1815 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.9.0 Billion
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 5000 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 11060 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A- 4120 Reaffirmed
**Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2520 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 2950 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan^^ CRISIL A- 3000 Reaffirmed
^^Fully Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility
Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Ambalika Welfare Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 31.1 Assigned
Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL C
Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 115 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL C
Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from
Ltd Fac CRISIL C
Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned
DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 894.6 Reaffirmed
Devgan Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed
Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtExternal CRISIL BBB- 2070 Reaffirmed
Ltd Commercial
Borrowings
Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 2550 Reaffirmed
Ltd
GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1302.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 317.8 Reaffirmed
Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Suspended
Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Suspended
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 2.2 Assigned
Credit
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2.6 Assigned
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned
JSS Mahavidyapeetha Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1762 Suspended
JSS Mahavidyapeetha TL CRISIL BB+ 738 Suspended
K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Karle International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Credit
Karle International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kems Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Suspended
Kems Forgings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 93.7 Suspended
Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Suspended
Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 500 Suspended
Negotiation
Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Credit
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.6 Reaffirmed
Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Nandini Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nandini Creation CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Nandini Creation LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Assigned
P. K. Foundation TL CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed
P. L. Associates CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
P. L. Associates Foreign LOC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ranba Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Ranba Castings Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Ranba Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90.2 Reaffirmed
Ranba Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S. Kumaraguru CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 144 Suspended
Loan Fac
Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Soorya Cashew Factory CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba CC CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba TL CRISIL BB 64.5 Assigned
Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed
Swarg Goldtouch Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Swarg Goldtouch Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Syngene International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency*
*Fully interchangeable with cash credit
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed
Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 218 Assigned
Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
