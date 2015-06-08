Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Bill Discounting Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 725 Reaffirmed Ltd Computer Engineers BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Discounting DCM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 520 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 792 Reaffirmed Credit Falcon Marine Exports Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 205 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed Credit Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 88 Reaffirmed Credit GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Suspended IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Suspended IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4 39.5 Suspended Loan Fac Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 46 Suspended Credit Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 44 Suspended Discounting* * Interchangeability from Foreign Bills Discounting to Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.10 Million Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Karle International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 270 Suspended Karle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Suspended Karle International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 480 Suspended L.T. Karle and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended L.T. Karle and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Syngene International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1815 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Toyota Financial Services India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.9.0 Billion Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 5000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 11060 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A- 4120 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2520 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 2950 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan^^ CRISIL A- 3000 Reaffirmed ^^Fully Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ambalika Welfare Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 31.1 Assigned Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL C Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 115 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL C Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from Ltd Fac CRISIL C Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 894.6 Reaffirmed Devgan Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtExternal CRISIL BBB- 2070 Reaffirmed Ltd Commercial Borrowings Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 2550 Reaffirmed Ltd GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1302.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 317.8 Reaffirmed Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Suspended Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Suspended IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Suspended Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Indusvalley Export and Import Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 2.2 Assigned Credit Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.7 Assigned Loan Fac Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2.6 Assigned Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned JSS Mahavidyapeetha Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1762 Suspended JSS Mahavidyapeetha TL CRISIL BB+ 738 Suspended K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Karle International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Credit Karle International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kems Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Suspended Kems Forgings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 93.7 Suspended Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Suspended Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 500 Suspended Negotiation Laxmi Narayan Udyog Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 350 Suspended Credit Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lion Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.6 Reaffirmed Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nandini Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Nandini Creation CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Nandini Creation LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Assigned P. K. Foundation TL CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed P. L. Associates CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned P. L. Associates Foreign LOC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranba Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90.2 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. Kumaraguru CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 144 Suspended Loan Fac Samasti Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Soorya Cashew Factory CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba CC CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba TL CRISIL BB 64.5 Assigned Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Swarg Goldtouch Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Swarg Goldtouch Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Syngene International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency* *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Suspended Loan Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 218 Assigned Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.