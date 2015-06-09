Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Forward Aggarwwal Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed Credit Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 585 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Exim Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Count N Denier Exim Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries BG CRISIL A4 81 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries Proposed BG CRISIL A4 109 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Karnataka Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC Karnataka Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 260 Assigned KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Kems Auto Components Ltd BG% CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended % Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Kems Auto Components Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Credit# # Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment credit in Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bills Purchase/ Foreign Bills discounting /Export Bills Receivable Discounting Kems Auto Components Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Purchase* * Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Discounting/Export Packing Credit /Pre shipment credit in Foreign Currency Kems Auto Components Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended $ 100% Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Buyer's Credit Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Buildspace Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Suspended Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Manchanda Medicos BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Manchanda Medicos LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 470 Reaffirmed Meracus Mineral LLP BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Nash Products BG# CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between LC and BG Nash Products LOC# CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between LC and BG Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 @ Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 @ Orbit Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Orbit Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Forward Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 R.K.Cottons Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting R.K.Cottons Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Rawatsons Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Saraswati Chemical Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee CRISIL A4 400 Suspended Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 1117.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd acking Credit CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Srikanth International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended Credit Srikanth International LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Srikanth International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 24.1 Suspended Loan Fac Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Talakshi Lalji and Co. Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Talakshi Lalji and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Talakshi Lalji and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Talakshi Lalji and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Credit Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 million Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70.6 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended $ Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Million for Import Letter of credit. Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 292.5 Suspended *Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit of Rs 100 Million. Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended ^ Includes sub limit of Rs. 136 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan, includes sublimit of Rs. 120 Million for Foreign Currency Working Capital demand Loan, Includes sub limit of Rs.150 Million for Buyers Credit, Includes sub limit of Rs.150 Million for Import Loan, Includes sub limit of Rs.170 Million for Import Letter of Credit. Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.4 Assigned Vodafone Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, VEL, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 176780 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd. Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 21050 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Limited and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd. Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 19600 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Xrbia Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agarwal Corporation CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Agarwal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Aggarwwal Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Suspended * It has a sublimit of Rs. 90 Million for Export Packing Credit. Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Suspended Credit Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 79.5 Suspended Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 145.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bagalamukhi Steel Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Bagalamukhi Steel Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Balamurugan Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Balamurugan Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 161.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed CMW Pressings CC CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed CMW Pressings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.7 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 86.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- CVT Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 27.3 Downgraded from CRISIL C Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79 Downgraded from CRISIL C Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 55.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- DSM Soft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended DSM Soft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended DSM Soft Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Suspended DSM Soft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.7 Suspended Loan Fac DSM Soft Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 34.1 Suspended Emerald Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 53 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Environmental Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 280.5 Suspended Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 143 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 510 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB H.M.V. Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J.M.D. Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL B 185 Reaffirmed J.M.D. Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnataka Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 285 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Clean Overdraft Facility KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Fac KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kems Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Kems Auto Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Assigned Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Krishna Buildspace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Krishna Buildspace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed M. P Singh Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed M/s Shrolenson Marbaniang BG CRISIL D 12.9 Suspended M/s Shrolenson Marbaniang CC CRISIL D 34 Suspended M/s Shrolenson Marbaniang Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac M/s Shrolenson Marbaniang TL CRISIL D 3 Suspended Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 270 Suspended Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Mahatma Sugar and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mahatma Sugar and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 401.6 Reaffirmed Mahatma Sugar and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 158.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahatma Sugar and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 682.2 Reaffirmed Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LCC^ CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LCC* CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.10 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 445 Reaffirmed Makhwan Metal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Manchanda Medicos Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Meracus Mineral LLP TL CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Meracus Mineral LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Meracus Mineral LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 635 Reaffirmed Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 80 Suspended Credit Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 60 Suspended Credit* * Includes letter of credit interchangeable to the extent of Rs 50 Million Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 29 Suspended **Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs. 5.00 Million Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 123.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 227.5 Reaffirmed Nash Products CC* CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed *EPC sublimit of Rs.7.5 million Nash Products LT Loan CRISIL A- 41.4 Reaffirmed Nash Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 @,* Includes working capital demand loan sub-limit of Rs.120.0 million. Nirban Realtors and Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Nirban Realtors and Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Nirma University Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Orbit Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 235 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/export bill discounting of Rs.210 million Orbit Exports Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 307.8 Reaffirmed Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Otira Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Otira Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of bank guarantee and standby line of credit of Rs.350 million Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pioneer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pioneer Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 141.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pooja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned Prayas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/St 90 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ R.K.Cottons Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radiant Info Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radiant Info Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raigarh Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Suspended S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL B 52.6 Suspended Saraswati Chemical Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Shree Jaysundar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Jaysundar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 67 Suspended Shree Jaysundar Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 3 Suspended Credit Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 52 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 94.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 28.8 Suspended Shreemukh Builders Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Fac Shreemukh Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Fac Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.8 Suspended SLT Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ 65 Suspended SLT Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and YogLT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Center Pvt Ltd Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and YogProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Suspended Center Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.6 Suspended Loan Fac Srikanth International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66 Suspended Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 620 Reaffirmed Talakshi Lalji and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.9 Suspended Loan Fac Talakshi Lalji and Co. TL CRISIL BB- 8.1 Suspended Tara Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 2175.4 Assigned Tara Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 844.6 Assigned Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA - Reaffirmed Rating Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7529.4 Reaffirmed TRG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ujjawal Savera Samiti (Meerut) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 103.7 Suspended Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 59.8 Suspended Loan Fac Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 172.3 Assigned Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 38500 Assigned Vodafone Digilink Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone East Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed loan* Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 59000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 18000 Reaffirmed Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Wacker Chemie India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed Xrbia Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Xrbia Developers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1150 Reaffirmed Xrbia North Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Xrbia Warai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 700 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Yogesh Trading Co.(Punjab) CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Yogesh Trading Co.(Punjab) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)