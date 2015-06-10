Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed Credit # *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD) and packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 732 Reaffirmed Credit *^ #Includes a sub-limits of Rs.200 million for export bills discounting, Rs.186.0 million for financial guarantees/standby letters of credit, and Rs.20 million for pre-shipment finance under export orders; ^Includes Standby limit under UCO Bank's UCO Expo Gold Card Scheme of Rs.122 Million. Ashtavinayaka Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 270.3 Suspended Ashtavinayaka Construction LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Cheema Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd H Dipak and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 5850 Reaffirmed Credit H Dipak and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 130 Removed from Watch Developing Janga Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 72 Assigned Jiwarajka Textile Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 28.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd BG% CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended % Interchangeable one way with letter of credit Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended under LOC Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 340 Suspended * Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit of up to Rs.50 million Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Foreign Currency Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mecwel Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ Unaffected Photon Energy Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sun Particle Board Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Vishnu Saran and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Vishnu Saran and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed VVF India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5110 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Zuari Cement Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admach Auto India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Admach Auto India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Admach Auto India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Admach Auto India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 129 Assigned Ashtavinayaka Construction CC# CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended #Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Ashtavinayaka Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 249.7 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal Finefoods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended *Includes Rs.250 Million sub-limit of export packing credit (EPC). EPC further includes Rs.150 Million sub-limit of foreign bill purchase (non-letter of credit). Bansal Finefoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal Finefoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Credit Bhatt Bros. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41 Assigned Loan Fac Bhatt Bros. TL CRISIL BB+ 42 Assigned Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 700 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB- Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 54 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Cheema Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80.5 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed *Proposed; the NCDs are transferred from Dish TV India Ltd (DTIL) as part of the demerger process Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 74.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Removed from Watch Developing Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Removed from Watch Developing Janga Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac Janga Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Jiwarajka Textile Industries CC CRISIL BBB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jiwarajka Textile Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 371.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Jiwarajka Textile Industries TL CRISIL BBB 610 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd KGA Investments TL CRISIL B- 960 Reaffirmed Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd CC** CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended **Interchangeable one way with packing credit foreign currency up to Rs.20 million Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended # Interchangeable one way with cash credit up to Rs.30 million Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 230 Reaffirmed Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Mecwel Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mecwel Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nestle India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA Unaffected Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 591 Assigned Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B Scheme(e-DFS) Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL C Photon Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 57.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Photon Energy Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL C Pragati Green Meadows and Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 255 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Shree Datta Fertilizers and Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Jalaram Knitting CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Jalaram Knitting TL CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 112.4 Reaffirmed Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 460 Reaffirmed Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 145 Reaffirmed Sun Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 73.5 Assigned Sun Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed V. M. Star Bill Purchase- CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vishnu Saran and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishnu Saran and Co. TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed VVF India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- VVF India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- VVF India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1650 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- VVF India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4740 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 9050 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.