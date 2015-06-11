Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Downgraded

from CRISIL A2 Ador Powertron Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 65 Downgraded

from CRISIL A2 Ador Powertron Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded

from CRISIL A2 Ador Powertron Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded

from CRISIL A2 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other Amara Raja Batteries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Anand Triplex Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reassigned Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 95.2 Reaffirmed Crescent Auto Repairs and Services BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fac Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reassigned Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Ltd Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed Ltd KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1257.5 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3645 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 135 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5200 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed M/s James R Sangma BG CRISIL A4 122.5 Suspended M/s James R Sangma Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Suspended

Loan Fac Mahatma Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 386.4 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Downgraded

from CRISIL A1 Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed

Discounting*# *Rs.20 million one way changeable from Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting; #Rs.20 million two way interchangeable between Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit Narendra Dev (Railways) BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Northern India Leather Cloth LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Suspended Premier Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Premier Power Products (Calcutta) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Ltd R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 122 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed RPL Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1 Withdrawal SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Withdrawal Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Southern Steels and Forgings BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Southern Steels and Forgings LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Tara Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Trident Chemphar Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2850 Assigned Umang Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Uni Sourcce Treend India Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Uni Sourcce Treend India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned V M Matere Infrastructures India Pvt LBG* CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Vishal Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from

CRISIL D VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from

CRISIL D Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Yankee Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed

Bills Purchase -

Discounting Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Ador Powertron Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Downgraded

from CRISIL

BBB+ Ador Powertron Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded

from CRISIL

BBB+ Ador Powertron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Downgraded

Loan Fac from CRISIL

BBB+ Ador Powertron Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded

from CRISIL

BBB+ Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG ^ CRISIL AA+ 850 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC * CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and export credit. Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from

CRISIL B+ Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from

CRISIL B+ Aniirudh Enterprises CC CRISIL D 46 Reaffirmed Aniirudh Enterprises TL CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Arya Voyagers Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 1464 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.7 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed C. P. Foods Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed C. P. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 152 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50 Million. Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 152.3 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs.50 Million. Crescent Auto Repairs and Services CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fac Dey's Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Dey's Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 271.5 Reaffirmed

Credit Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 188.5 Reaffirmed

Credit Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed

Discounting Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.6 Assigned Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.9 Assigned

Loan Fac Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.8 Assigned Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 49.6 Assigned Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed

Credit Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 203 Reaffirmed Khadeeja Cashew Traders CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Khadeeja Cashew Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd TL CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 79.3 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac LE Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded

Credit from CRISIL

BBB- M. J. Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed M. J. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac M. J. Industries TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed M. R Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed M. R Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Mahatma Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.2 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Mahatma Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 1529.4 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Bill Discounting * CRISIL A- 180 Downgraded

from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with cash credit Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 Downgraded

Loan Fac from CRISIL A Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for gold loan facilities Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed

Credit# #Rs.20 million two way interchangeable between Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed *Rs.20 million one way changeable from Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Modern Distropolis Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Modern Distropolis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Modern Distropolis Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 91 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.1 Reaffirmed Narendra Dev (Railways) CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Northern India Leather Cloth CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Northern India Leather Cloth Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Northern India Leather Cloth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Northern India Leather Cloth TL CRISIL B 216.6 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Overseas Carpets Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 180 Assigned;

Suspension

Revoked Overseas Carpets Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned;

Suspension

Revoked Overseas Carpets Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 100 Assigned;

Credit Suspension

Revoked Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed

Discounting Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 333 Suspended *Cash Credit of Rs. 103.0 Million interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Exchange/Bill Discounting. Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 777 Suspended Prasol Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Prasol Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 225 Suspended Premier Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Premier Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Premier Power Products (Calcutta) Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 48 Suspended Ltd Premier Power Products (Calcutta) Pvt WC Fac CRISIL BB- 68.3 Suspended Ltd R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Radical Bio-Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Radical Bio-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 480 Suspended Raj International Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Raj International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 520 Suspended

Discounting Raj International Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.9 Suspended Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1860 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Royal Palms India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 871.1 Suspended RPL Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 257.5 Reaffirmed S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 280 Suspended S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 9.5 Suspended S.R.Timber Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Suspended

Credit S.R.Worth Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended S.R.Worth Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended S.R.Worth Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 9 Suspended

Credit Sadvi Power and Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sadvi Power and Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended

Loan Fac Sagar Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended

Loan Fac Sagar Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd Standby Line of Withdrawal 40 Reaffirmed

Credit Sanjay Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 162.7 Reaffirmed Shah Mahendra Kumar and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL D 140 Suspended (Export) Pvt Ltd Shah Mahendra Kumar and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended (Export) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 183.5 Suspended Shri Jothilingam Pattu Mahal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 435 Reaffirmed Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Suspended

Loan Fac Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180.3 Suspended Singla and Singla CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded

from CRISIL B+ Southern Steels and Forgings CC CRISIL BB 104 Suspended Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 430 Suspended Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning TL CRISIL D 75.1 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.7 Assigned

Loan Fac Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.3 Assigned Tara Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Assigned Tara Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned

Loan Fac Technofab Engineers CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Technofab Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.3 Suspended

Loan Fac Technofab Engineers TL CRISIL D 14.7 Suspended The Green Environment Services TL CRISIL BBB- 181.5 Reaffirmed Co-operative Society Ltd Todi Hosiery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 379.2 Suspended Todi Hosiery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 0.8 Suspended Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109.5 Reaffirmed Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Assigned

Loan Fac Trident Chemphar Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Ugam Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Ugam Impex Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL D 14 Suspended Ugam Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 373 Suspended

Loan Fac Ugam Impex Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Suspended Umang Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Umang Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 79.2 Suspended Uni Sourcce Treend India TL CRISIL BB+ 29.4 Assigned Uni Sourcce Treend India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70.6 Assigned

Loan Fac V M Matere Infrastructures India Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended V M Matere Infrastructures India Pvt LCorporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended V M Matere Infrastructures India Pvt LTL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 87 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5.2 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.4 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills PvtCC CRISIL B 225 Suspended Ltd Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills PvtTL CRISIL B 105 Suspended Ltd Vishal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Vishal Builders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80.2 Suspended

Loan Fac VRS Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from

CRISIL D VRS Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from

CRISIL D Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 288.3 Reaffirmed Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.7 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Yankee Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned

Loan Fac Yankee Builders CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.8 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed

$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.