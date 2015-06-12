Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beico Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Beico Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gold Star Centoquattro Jewellery Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed

Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 48 Reassigned

Credit H. Sherul and Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed

Discounting H. Sherul and Co. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed

Foreign Currency H. Sherul and Co. Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed

Credit * * Includes sub-limit of packing credit Rs.35 million H. Sherul and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac HT Media Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Billion Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Kandla Formalin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Post Shipment CRISIL A4 189.9 Reaffirmed

Credit M/S M.P.Khaitan BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Including Commercial Paper and Inter-Corporate Deposits NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Upgraded from

CRISIL A3 NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from

CRISIL A3 Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Raviraj Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Raviraj Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed S.S. Civil Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sarwottam Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Suspended Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Suspended Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Suspended Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 297.5 Withdrawal Srishti Constructions BG CRISIL A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Turakhia International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed U.K.Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed U.K.Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vijaykumar and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Arun Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed

Credit Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Beico Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Downgraded

from CRISIL B+ Chaitanya Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded

Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chaitanya Hospital TL CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded

from CRISIL B+ Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from

Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 970 Upgraded from

CRISIL BBB- Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1240 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 20560 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 280 Withdrawal Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1060 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt *CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed *Earlier rated as Rs.500 million non-convertible debt Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed # fully interchangeable with Export Finance, Standby line of credit and Bank Guarantee Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned * fully interchangeable with Export Finance Girija Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 188 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Girija Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 152 Reaffirmed Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 361.9 Reaffirmed

Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 305.8 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 182.1 Reaffirmed

Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 572 Reaffirmed

Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 218 Reaffirmed

Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Gurmon Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Downgraded

from CRISIL B Harjit Singh Dugal CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded

from CRISIL B Harjit Singh Dugal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.5 Downgraded

Loan Fac from CRISIL B Heliocon Agro Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Suspended Heliocon Agro Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hydromet India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 347 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 176550 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 268930 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 355940 Reaffirmed Including Bonds and Bank Borrowings Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdBonds CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed Including Bonds and Term Loans Integral Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Integral Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 145 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd TL CRISIL D 555 Reaffirmed Kandla Formalin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed

Fac Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 680 Reaffirmed M/S M.P.Khaitan CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Moon Fishery India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended

Discounting Bill

Purchase Moon Fishery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Moon Fishery India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended Moon Fishery India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL D 78.3 Assigned * Includes sub-limit of Rs.50.0 million as inland letter of credit N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56 Assigned Narmada Agrobase Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Narmada Agrobase Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 40000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 8780 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac National Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 23220 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Bond CRISIL AA- 1176 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 121.7 Upgraded from

CRISIL BBB- Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pooja Cashew Factory CC * CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended * It includes a sublimit of Rs.80 million for packing credit/foreign bill discounting. Puran Murti Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL D 51 Suspended Puran Murti Educational Society TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3483.3 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 3800 Placed on

Rating Watch

with Developing Implications R. K. Jewellers CC CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded

from CRISIL B+ R. K. Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 112.5 Downgraded

Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Raja Motors (Bathinda) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from

CRISIL B Raja Motors (Bathinda) Overdraft Fac * CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from

CRISIL B *Facility against Property Raja Motors (Bathinda) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.3 Upgraded from

Loan Fac CRISIL B Raja Motors (Fatehabad) CC CRISIL B+ 33 Upgraded from

CRISIL B Raja Motors (Fatehabad) Overdraft Fac * CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from

CRISIL B *Facility against Property Raja Motors (Fatehabad) TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Upgraded from

CRISIL B Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.6 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.4 Reaffirmed Raviraj Foils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Raviraj Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.5 Suspended

Loan Fac Raviraj Foils Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from

Credit CRISIL BB S&S Green Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned S.S. Civil Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sanjeevani Associates CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded

from CRISIL B Sanjeevani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded

Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sarwottam Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Suspended Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.8 Suspended

Loan Fac Shah Motilal Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB- Shah Motilal Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB- Shah Motilal Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Shah Motilal Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Assigned

Loan Fac Shambhulal A Shah and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 530 Reaffirmed Shivam Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shivam Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1500 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaTL CRISIL B 15500 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaTL CRISIL B 3000 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sova Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Withdrawal Sova Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 826.8 Suspended Sova Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.7 Withdrawal

Loan Fac Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LLT Loan CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LOpen CC CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Srishti Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from

CRISIL B Srishti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from

Loan Fac CRISIL B Sunsilk Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Sunsilk Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL D 3.3 Suspended Ltd Sunsilk Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL D 57.7 Suspended Ltd Turakhia International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Tycoon Oil Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Tycoon Oil Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40.5 Suspended

Fac Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Vega Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Vijaykumar and Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Yashwant Enterprises CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded

from CRISIL B Yashwant Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded

Loan Fac from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)