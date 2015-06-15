Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Aparna Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed

Credit Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed

Discounting Bill

Purchase Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd under LOC Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Ltd E.I.D. Parry India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.8500 Million E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed

Guarantee E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, and buyer's credit. Friends Concast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 370 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 580 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Indira Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Cylinders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 assigned Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from

CRISIL A4+ Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from

CRISIL A4+ Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from

CRISIL A4+ National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended

Credit Polymer Coatings and Inks Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned

under LOC Prasad Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Prasad Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Prasad Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Rausheena Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Notice of

Withdrawal Rausheena Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Notice of

Withdrawal Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Reliance Jute Mills (International) BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Reliance Jute Mills (International) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended

Purchase Reliance Jute Mills (International) LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Reliance Jute Mills (International) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended S. K. Mehta and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 58 Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.750 Million Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG *** CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed ***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 780 Reaffirmed Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC *** CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed ***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from

CRISIL A4+ Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from

CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Suspended Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Suspended Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from

CRISIL BBB- Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 53.4 Upgraded from

Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 71.6 Upgraded from

CRISIL BBB- Atria Brindavan Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 808 Suspended Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned

Loan Fac Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 assigned Ltd Loan Fac E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC # CRISIL AA- 4500 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyer's credit. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3188.7 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1363.3 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Exult Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed

Credit Friends Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Friends Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Friends Concast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 53 Assigned Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300.1 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 311.5 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 181.4 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 178.6 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 134 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 assigned Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded

from CRISIL B- Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded

from CRISIL B- Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.6 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspension

Revoked Kasavukada CC CRISIL B 86 Reaffirmed Kasavukada LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Kasavukada Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned

Loan Fac Kitchen Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Kitchen Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Trust Loan Fac Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaTL CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Trust Mahaveer Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 assigned Marrino Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Mayka Syntex CC CRISIL BB- 60 Notice of

Withdrawal Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 22.7 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB+ Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 97.3 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB+ National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 73.3 Reaffirmed Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 625 Reaffirmed Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Parasakti Orthocare CC CRISIL B+ 50 assigned Parasakti Orthocare Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 assigned Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Suspended Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Polymer Coatings and Inks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Prasad Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Prasad Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39 Suspended Rahul Uro Gynaec and Research Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd TL -- 110.5 Suspended Rausheena Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Notice of

Withdrawal Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 4.3 Assigned Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Assigned Reliance Jute Mills (International) CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Reliance Jute Mills (International) LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac S. K. Mehta and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed S. K. Mehta and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed S. K. Mehta and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded

from CRISIL B+ Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 24.7 Downgraded

from CRISIL B+ Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Impex India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from

CRISIL B+ Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB 215 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit, Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee and Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed

Foreign Currency # #Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Foreign Bill Purchase, Post Shipment Credit, Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed

Foreign Currency @ @Interchangable with Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, and Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Fac ^ CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting & Foreign Bill Purchase Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan ** CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed **Interchangable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency & Cash Credit Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA- (SO)600 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA- (SO)2700 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd SJP Global Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 240 assigned Society For Development Of Human TL CRISIL D 120.9 Assigned Resources Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from

CRISIL A4+ Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from

CRISIL A4+ Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed

Fac Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 87.7 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 1650 Suspended Ltd Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 370 Suspended Ltd Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed

Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 108000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Temet Agropak Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended

Loan Fac Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35.2 Upgraded from

CRISIL D U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.4 Upgraded from

Loan Fac CRISIL D U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20.9 Upgraded from

CRISIL D Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Upgraded from

CRISIL BB- United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed

Loan Fac United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded

from CRISIL

BB+ Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 190 Downgraded

from CRISIL

BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)