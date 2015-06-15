Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Aparna Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd under LOC
Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.8500 Million
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee.
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing
credit, and buyer's credit.
Friends Concast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 370 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 580 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned
Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd
Indira Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Cylinders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 assigned
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Credit
Polymer Coatings and Inks Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
under LOC
Prasad Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended
Prasad Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
Prasad Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended
Rausheena Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Notice of
Withdrawal
Rausheena Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Reliance Jute Mills (International) BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Reliance Jute Mills (International) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Purchase
Reliance Jute Mills (International) LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Reliance Jute Mills (International) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
S. K. Mehta and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 58 Reaffirmed
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.750 Million
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG *** CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed
***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 780 Reaffirmed
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC *** CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed
***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking
Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Suspended
Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Suspended
Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 53.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 71.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Atria Brindavan Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 808 Suspended
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC # CRISIL AA- 4500 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing
credit, short-term loans, and buyer's credit.
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3188.7 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1363.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned
Exult Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Friends Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Friends Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Friends Concast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 53 Assigned
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 311.5 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 181.4 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 178.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 134 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd
Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 assigned
Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.6 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspension
Revoked
Kasavukada CC CRISIL B 86 Reaffirmed
Kasavukada LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed
Kasavukada Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kitchen Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Kitchen Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Trust Loan Fac
Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaTL CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed
Trust
Mahaveer Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 assigned
Marrino Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Mayka Syntex CC CRISIL BB- 60 Notice of
Withdrawal
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 22.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 97.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 73.3 Reaffirmed
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 625 Reaffirmed
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parasakti Orthocare CC CRISIL B+ 50 assigned
Parasakti Orthocare Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 assigned
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Suspended
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
Polymer Coatings and Inks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Prasad Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Prasad Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39 Suspended
Rahul Uro Gynaec and Research Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Rausheena Udyog Ltd TL -- 110.5 Suspended
Rausheena Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 4.3 Assigned
Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Assigned
Reliance Jute Mills (International) CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Reliance Jute Mills (International) LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S. K. Mehta and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
S. K. Mehta and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
S. K. Mehta and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 24.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Impex India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB 215 Reaffirmed
Shriram Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post
Shipment Credit, Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee and Letter of Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency #
#Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Foreign Bill Purchase, Post Shipment Credit,
Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency @
@Interchangable with Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, and Letter of
Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Fac ^ CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting & Foreign Bill Purchase
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan ** CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
**Interchangable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency & Cash Credit
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA- (SO)600 Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA- (SO)2700 Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd
SJP Global Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 240 assigned
Society For Development Of Human TL CRISIL D 120.9 Assigned
Resources
Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Fac
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 87.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 1650 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 370 Suspended
Ltd
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 108000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Temet Agropak Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed
Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)