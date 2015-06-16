Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Builders BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Eastern Home Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Eastman Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Eastman Exports Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 6.1 Assigned Eastman Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Credit Gomathi Steels BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gomathi Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gomathi Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Assigned under LOC HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt /CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Mahadev Manufactures BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspension Revoked M B Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Omkar Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Raosahebdada Pawar Ghodganga Sahakari ST Loan CRISIL A4 92 Assigned Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Right Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal LOC & BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed (Engineers) Pvt Ltd TCNS Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase TCNS Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs20 million. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Adi Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Adi Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 154 Assigned Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 108.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 14.7 Reaffirmed Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- C B Ranwade Patil CC CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- C B Ranwade Patil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- C B Ranwade Patil TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Devarshee Complex Project Loan CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Devarshee Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Eastman Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.9 Assigned Loan Fac Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Gomathi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 73751.5 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 51248.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Imperial Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M B Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL C M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45.2 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 56.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.9 Reaffirmed Mahadev Manufactures CC CRISIL BBB 84 Suspension Revoked Mahadev Manufactures TL CRISIL BBB 34.1 Suspension Revoked Omkar Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed P.G.M. Ferro Steels (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned P.G.M. Ferro Steels (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 1213 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Agri Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Premier Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.2 Assigned Right Construction CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed * It includes sublimit of non-funded facility of Rs.400 million Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills LtCC CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Shetrunjay Dyeing and Weaving Mills LtRupee TL CRISIL BB 490 Assigned Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed *Represent cash credit limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued by National Bulk Handling Corporation Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded (Engineers) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded (Engineers) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Nidhi Parboiled Rice IndustrieCC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned TCNS Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed TCNS Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Credit Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs75 million. Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 