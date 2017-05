Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abba Kaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Purchase -Discounting Abba Kaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Akshaya Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastman Impex Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 29.9 Reaffirmed Forward Eastman Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Entertainment Network India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned Loan Fac Entertainment Network India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed INA India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reassigned Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A3 20 Suspended ^Includes Sub limit of Rs. 20 Million of Letter of Credit Ladhuram Toshniwal and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed M.M. Import and Export LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Mydeen Timbers LOC CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers Foreign LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Radha Rani Wire Product LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ram Dev International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 63.5 Reaffirmed Forward Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Clean Supply Bill CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Purchase SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended Discounting SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Rs.50.00 Millions for Buyers Credit SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Srishti Apparels Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Srishti Apparels BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Teeam Score Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Teeam Score Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Purchase Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akshaya Builders CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Akshaya Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt TL CRISIL BB 63 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 104.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 172 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Bikanervala CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Bikanervala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bikanervala TL CRISIL BB- 126.6 Reaffirmed Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Ltd Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Count N Denier Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Count N Denier Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.3 Eastman Impex Export Packing CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastman Impex TL CRISIL BB 85.6 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 4000 Assigned Loan Fac Entertainment Network India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4000 Assigned Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 240000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5450 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9750 Reaffirmed HV Connecting Infra (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned HV Connecting Infra (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac INA India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed INA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INA India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Indian Express Newspapers (Mumbai) PvtLease Rental CRISIL A+ 4600 Assigned Ltd Discounting Loan Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 292.1 Reaffirmed Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 437.9 Reaffirmed J. Poonamchand and Sons CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed J. Poonamchand and Sons LOC CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed J. Poonamchand and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. Poonamchand and Sons Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Jindal Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kartikeya Paper Distributor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd BG - 90 Suspended KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended *Two-way 100% interchangeability between Cash Credit & Export Packaging Credit/Packaging Credit in Foreign Currency. Also includes sub limit of Rs.30 Million of Letter of Credit. KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Credit # #Includes sublimit of Rs. 50 Million of Packaging Credit in Foreign Currency. Also includes sublimit of Rs.20 Million of Cash Credit. KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Discounting KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Bills Purchase - Discounting @ @Includes sub limit of Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee. KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Suspended Loan Fac KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Credit $ $ Standby Line of Credit can be availed as Export Packaging Credit/Packaging Credit in Foreign Currency and/or Foreign Bill Discounting Limit/Export Bill Rediscounting Kwalitee Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Kwalitee Fabs Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Ladhuram Toshniwal and Sons CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1950 Reaffirmed Life Shine Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Upgraded from CRISIL D M.M. Import and Export CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Medical Mission CRISIL B Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LT Loan CRISIL B+ 308.5 Upgraded from Medical Mission CRISIL B Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Upgraded from Medical Mission Loan Fac CRISIL B Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 60 Reassigned Fac Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B+ 40 Reassigned Funding Mittal Global Cot. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Global Cot. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Global Cot. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 11.4 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 330.2 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Mydeen Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Nightingale Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Nithin Grains & Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Orbit Ayas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers TL CRISIL D 291 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Dev International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1618.7 Reaffirmed Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1366.3 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Dev International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 153.9 Reaffirmed Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Renuka Gum and Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Renuka Gum and Chemical Industries TL CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL C Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srishti Apparels LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Srishti Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Tansen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Tansen Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Teeam Score LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac * CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned * Its a revolving facility Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160.7 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 57.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 127.3 Reaffirmed Varmora International CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)