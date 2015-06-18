Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Packing Credit A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 77 Assigned A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 93 Assigned A.V. Cam Corporation Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned A.V. Cam Corporation Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned Forward A.V. Cam Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Aishwarya Agri Processors Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4 8 Suspended *convertible to term loan Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Brake Parts India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Brake Parts India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Carmel Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Dawar Footwear Industries FCNR (B) ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Foods and Inns Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 285 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 650.5 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 208.5 Reaffirmed Gas Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Assigned H Dipak and Co. Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 5850 - Limit H Dipak and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 400 - Loan Fac INA India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 78 Assigned Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Forward Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 92 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reassigned Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Mulamoottil Construction LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Mulamoottil Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Assigned Najeem Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Najeem Cashew Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2380 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 540 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed PVR Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 500 Suspended Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Suncorp Exim India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Unisex Agencies BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1241.6 - Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 750 - Varun Beverages Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned * fully interchangeable with packing credit limits A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned A.V. Cam Corporation TL @ CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned @ One Time Foreign Letter Of Credit of Rs.22.5 million is sub-limit of Term Loan A.V. Cam Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Aishwarya Agri Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42 Suspended Aishwarya Agri Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.3 Suspended Amaravathi Spinning Mills (RajapalayamTL CRISIL D 19 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills (RajapalayamLOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills (RajapalayamExport Packing CRISIL D 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Amaravathi Spinning Mills (RajapalayamBG CRISIL D 5.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills (RajapalayamCC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Autocop India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Autocop India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Reaffirmed AVC Motors CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed AVC Motors TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baer Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Birmi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Birmi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Birmi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Suspended Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.7 Suspended Loan Fac Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Suspended Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 84.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 315.4 Reaffirmed Circar Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Circar Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Circar Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 - Count N Denier Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 - Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.3 - Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 - Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 - Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 - Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 - Loan Fac Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4 - East West Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 228 Assigned Loan Fac Eastman Auto and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Assigned Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- MLD A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- 350 Reaffirmed Protected Commodity MLD AA-r -Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- MLD AA-r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 159 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Foods and Inns Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Foods and Inns Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 74.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Foods and Inns Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 111.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gas Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gas Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended INA India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed INA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INA India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.1 Assigned Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.4 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended LEAD Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned LEAD Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned LEAD Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Mulamoottil Construction CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Najeem Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Narayan Agro Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels CC CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P L Raju Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Credit Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed PVR Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended PVR Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Suspended Loan Fac Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL C Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 204.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 229.8 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Satvam Nutrifoods Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shirodkar Preci Comp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Shirodkar Preci Comp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Saishyam Cotspin CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Saishyam Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Saishyam Cotspin TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd LTL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Someshwara Spun Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 138.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 124.5 Reaffirmed Soma-Isolux NH One Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33890 Reaffirmed Sona Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 72.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Speedcrafts Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 89 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing CC CRISIL B- 41 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing TL CRISIL B- 44 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sriven Corporation CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Suncity Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Suncorp Exim India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Suncorp Exim India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Unisex Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 77.4 Reaffirmed Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 82.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3085 - Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1894.5 - Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 9187.7 - Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.3 Reaffirmed VIN Auto CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed VIN Auto Channel Financing CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed VIN Auto Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VIN Auto TL CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed Yogesh Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Yogesh Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Yogesh Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.