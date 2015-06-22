Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 18 & 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Chem (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Aakar Turnkey A Unit of Iris AssociateBG CRISIL A4 135 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aanchal Collection Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Aditya Infotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Suspended Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 17000 Assigned Bhadiyadra Gems Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 51 Upgraded from Discounting * CRISIL A4 *Includes sub-limit for (a) export packing credit of Rs.26 million, (b) packing credit of Rs.26 million, (c) post-shipment credit of Rs.51 million Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Bombay Fancy Store BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Classic Network Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A2 230 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability with Letter of credit (LC) Classic Network Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 530 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit Suisse AG ST debt instrument CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Credit Suisse AG ST debt instrument CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Cyper Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 2.7 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Deutsche Bank AG ST debt instrument CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Deutsche Bank AG ST debt instrument CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed G H Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended G I Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 170 Suspended Galaxy Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase * *Fully interchageable with Packing Credit (PC) Galaxy Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Impex Packing Credit # CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed #Fully interchageable with Foreign discounting Bill Purchase (FDBP) Galaxy Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Garden Valley Export Corporation Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Global financial institutions Deutsche Bk AG CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Global financial institutions Standard Chartered CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Bk Global financial institutions Credit Suisse AG CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Global Kitchens BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Reaffirmed HM Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 275 Suspended Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Jagson Colorchem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Jagson Colorchem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Jagson Colorchem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Jagson Colorchem Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac Jaypee Alloy and Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Jaypee Alloy and Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Suspended JM Financial Institutional Securities CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Institutional Securities CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd (formerly, JM Financial Institutional Securities Pvt Ltd) JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 31000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. JM Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.3475 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed Purchase Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 83 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 179.5 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Post Shipment CRISIL A4 300 - Credit Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEC Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Forward Mercury Industries Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed National Plasto Moulding BG CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed P.K. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Paramount Forge BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Service Prakash Chemicals International Pvt LtPacking Credit CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2730 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed S. A. Infra BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended under LOC S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Credit S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Discounting S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Forward S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 43 Suspended Discounting Fac Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SBL Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Shah Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 33.5 Suspended Shah Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Suspended Sharp Tanks and Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sharp Tanks and Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned Shimla Tolls and Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 115 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.8.50 Billion Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Standard Chartered Bank ST debt instrument CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank ST debt instrument CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 620 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Universal Print Systems Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Usha Projects India Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A4+ 186.2 Assigned Virgo Aluminium Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 227.5 Suspended Virgo Industries LOC CRISIL A2 120 Suspended Virgo Industries Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Risk Limits Vishwanath Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Vishwanath Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA Placed on Notice of Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Chem (India) CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended A B Cotspin India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended A B Cotspin India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 330 Suspended Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aanchal Collection Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures PvtCC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Aditya Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Suspended Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 25000 Assigned Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Aryan Residency Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ASC Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended AVC Motors CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed AVC Motors - Muktsar CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed AVC Motors - Muktsar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AVC Motors - Muktsar TL CRISIL B 42.6 Reaffirmed B. N. Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1300 Reaffirmed B. N. Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. N. Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Foods CC CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bansal Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bansal Foods Fac CRISIL D - Downgraded from CRISIL B Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 78.2 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Bhadiyadra Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bombay Fancy Store Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Bombay Fancy Store CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Programme Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Classic Network Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed # Interchangeability with LC/Bank guarantee Classic Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Classic Network Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Cucku Agro Inc. CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Cyper Pharma CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Cyper Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.3 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Deutsche Investment India Pvt Ltd LT & ST debt CRISIL PP- MLD - Reaffirmed instrument AAr/ CRISIL A1+ Deutsche Investment India Pvt Ltd LT & ST debt CRISIL PP- MLD - Reaffirmed instrument AAr/ CRISIL A1+ Devki Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 190 Suspended Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 310 Suspended Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 7150 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8700 Reaffirmed Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 - Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5555 - Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 16345 - Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1060 - Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt *CRISIL A- 500 - *Earlier rated as Rs.500 million non-convertible debt Fibro Plast Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flywheel Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB G H Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended G H Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended G I Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended G. Rajam Chetty and Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh LtdCC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Garden Valley Export Corporation CC * CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended * Includes a sublimit of Rs. 30 Million for export packing credit and Rs. 10 million for foreign bill discounting. Garden Valley Export Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Global financial institutions Deutsche CRISIL PP- MLD - Reaffirmed Investment India AAr/ CRISIL A1+ Pvt Ltd Global Kitchens TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 161.6 Reaffirmed Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Suspended Credit Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Himalaya Kraft Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 40 Assigned * Includes Rs.5.0 million of letter of credit. Hindustan Hardwares CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed HM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jagson Colorchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.9 Suspended Jai Narain Shiksha Samati TL CRISIL BBB- 72 Suspended Jaypee Alloy and Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Jaypee Alloy and Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1.0925 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.9 Suspended Loan Fac Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.5 Suspended Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Kizhakkebhagathu Rice Mills Open CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kohli Auto Company (S) CC CRISIL D 175 Suspended Kohli Auto Company (S) LT Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Global Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Global Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Global Industries TL CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Kumaon Entertainment and HospitalitiesTL CRISIL BB 195 Suspended Pvt Ltd Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 593.1 Reaffirmed Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 118.6 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 159.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.2 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL D 13.7 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 20 - Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 439.9 - Fac Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 680 - Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned Madhur Overseas CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 514 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 186 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Maliram Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 65.1 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB- Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2295.9 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 990.9 Reaffirmed Maruti Cashew Processors CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Maruti Cashew Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.6 Suspended Loan Fac Maruti Cashew Processors TL CRISIL B 3.9 Suspended Mascot FootCare BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mascot FootCare CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 92.5 Reaffirmed MEC Engineers CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MCT Cards and Technology Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 165 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Melstar Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Mira Mahal Premises Management Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 180 Suspended National Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL BBB- 77 Reaffirmed National Plasto Moulding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL BBB- 36.7 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended P.K. Construction Co CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Paramount Forge CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 217.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Traders CC CRISIL B+ 57.4 Suspended Pashupati Traders LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 26.3 Suspended Pashupati Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.3 Suspended Loan Fac Pato Builders Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Pato Builders Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Pato Builders Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.3 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals International Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Prince Housing and Hospitality Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended Raghunath Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 490 Reaffirmed Raj-Ratan Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2140 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RSPL Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed S. A. Infra CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended S. R. Shipping Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 104 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SBL Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46 Suspended SBL Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54 Suspended Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Shah Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Suspended Shah Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Shah Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Suspended Credit Shah Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 219.4 Suspended Sharp Tanks and Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Sheetal Pharma CC CRISIL D 95 Suspended Sheetal Pharma LOC CRISIL D 105 Suspended Shimla Tolls and Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 320 Assigned Shimla Tolls and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1875 Assigned Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 660 Assigned Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 1.8 Suspended Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 24.3 Suspended Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries WC TL CRISIL B 6 Suspended Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 38 Suspended Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 82 Suspended Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Suspended Shree Venkateshwara Sponge and Power Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Sponge and Power CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Sponge and Power LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Sponge and Power Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shree Venkateshwara Sponge and Power TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Adieshwar Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Giriraj Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Riddhi Siddhi (Jaora) TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Suspended Infrastructure and Builders Pvt Ltd Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 4336 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.5.00 Billion Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 3086 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.7.50 Billion Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Reduced from Rs.1.50 Billion Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 189 Reaffirmed Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31 Reaffirmed Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Ram Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MiCC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MiLT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries TL CRISIL BB- 1.3 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.7 Suspended Loan Fac Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Suspended Sulakshana Agencies CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Sunny Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Sunny Diamonds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sunny Diamonds Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Credit Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Loan Fac Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Swami Vivekananda Educational and TL CRISIL D 350 Suspended Charitable Trust Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thomson Press India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 830 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 270 CRISIL B+ Credit Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 200 CRISIL B+ Purchase Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 CRISIL B+ Credit Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Universal Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Reaffirmed Usha Projects India Pvt Limted CC CRISIL BB 34.5 Assigned Vardaan Exports CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Velocity Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Virgo Aluminium Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 237.5 Suspended * Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.112.5 Million Virgo Aluminium Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Virgo Aluminium Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Suspended Virgo Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Suspended Vishwanath Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB- 860 Suspended *Includes Rs.280 Million of Letter of credit as sub limit and Rs.30.0 Million of cash credit as sub limit (Bank Guarantee) Vishwanath Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Vishwanath Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Vishwanath Projects Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Creditc Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Wirecom India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20.9 Assigned Wirecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Wirecom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)