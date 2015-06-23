Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Academy of Maritime Education and Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Training Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Withdrawal Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 190 Withdrawal Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Anant Electricals and Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Assam Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 14 Reaffirmed Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Himalyan Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit Jamnadas Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Keshodwala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Forward Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kulja Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14070 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Maxwell Inc Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed under LOC * *Three way interchangeability between BD, PC and BP for Rs.100 million Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac * *Three way interchangeability between BD, PC and BP for Rs.100 million Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 321.3 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed *Three way interchangeability between BD, PC and BP for Rs.100 million National Bank For Agriculture and RuraCP CRISIL A1+ 190000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and RuraOne-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Programme P.C. Jain and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Plato Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Process Construction & Technical Proposed BG CRISIL A3 450 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Process Construction & Technical BG CRISIL A3 280 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Satellite Cables Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Tan-B Constructions BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Tata Communications Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reduced from Rs.2.5 Billion Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Export Packing CRISIL A3 15 Suspension Pvt Ltd Credit & Export Revoked Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspension Pvt Ltd Revoked Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned V S M Weaves India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Vijay V. Salunkhe BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd National Bank For Agriculture and RuraFD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Academy of Maritime Education and WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Training Academy of Maritime Education and LT Loan CRISIL BB- 320 Assigned Training Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 102.8 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 53 Upgraded from CRISIL D AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd TL -- 120 Suspended Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1260 Withdrawal Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ambica Gold CC CRISIL B+ 76 Assigned Ambica Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Anant Electricals and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Loan Fac Anant Electricals and Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 53 Assigned Asian Organo Industries TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Asian Organo Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Asian Organo Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Credit ASR Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned ASR Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Assam Timber Store CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 28 Assigned Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 601.5 Assigned BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 333 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 417 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 106.4 Reaffirmed BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 138.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 164.8 Reaffirmed BVSR PRP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 181.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1267.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.8 Assigned Loan Fac Cashpor Micro Credit CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 4908 Reaffirmed Cashpor Micro Credit WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed * Packing credit as long term Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 112.9 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhanda Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.2 Assigned Dhanda Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Assigned E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Credit Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 708.3 Reaffirmed Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Credit Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 430 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.400 million and export finance to the extent of Rs.300 million. Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 215 Reaffirmed Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco 13.85% Series I/99 -- 240 Withdrawal (Option B) Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco 11.6% Series -- 1510 Withdrawal I/2002 (Option C) Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco 8.4% Series I/2004 -- 3550 Withdrawal (Option B) Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco TL CRISIL A 20000 Reaffirmed Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO) 300 Reaffirmed (Option A) Reduced from Rs. 0.40 Billion Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco 8.95% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1600 Reaffirmed I/2006 (Option B) Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1570 Reaffirmed II/2006 (Option A) Reduced from Rs. 1.67 Billion Govt of Andhra Pradesh - AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1330 Reaffirmed II/2006 (Option B) Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APPFC Bond Series I/2004*CRISIL A(SO) 2440 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APPFC Bond Series I/2005*CRISIL A(SO) 5970 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APPFC Bond Series I/2010*CRISIL A(SO) 10530 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 8980 Reaffirmed I&II/2011* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APPFC Bond Series I/2012*CRISIL A(SO) 3140 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed II/2012* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APSFC 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 2000 watch V/2012# developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APSFC 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1030 Reaffirmed II/2008# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APSFC 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed III/2008# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APSFC 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1210 Reaffirmed IV/2009# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Govt of Andhra Pradesh - APSFC Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed VIII/2014 Haryana Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.4 Reaffirmed Himalyan Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 260.2 Reaffirmed Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 222 Reaffirmed Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 133 Assigned Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Credit Jamnadas Industries CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Jamnadas Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayavel Processing Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayavel Processing Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Kamarhatty Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 109.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamarhatty Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78 Assigned Kavi Poultrie TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Kavi Poultrie CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Kavi Poultrie Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Kulja Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 14300 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130130 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 47930 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Maxwell Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 3 Reaffirmed Credit Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mica Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 34 Reaffirmed Milroc Good Earth Property and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Developers LLP Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 32.7 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and RuraBonds CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and RuraBonds CRISIL AAA 860000 Reaffirmed Development One Up Minerals and Infrastructure PvtCC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ltd P.C. Jain and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Petronet LNG Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Plast Alloys India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Plast Alloys India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Plato Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Plato Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned Process Construction & Technical TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Process Construction & Technical Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Fac Process Construction & Technical Overdraft Fac * CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd *Revolving facility Rasbihari Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Rivaa Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rivaa Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rivaa Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sancheti Gems and Jewellers India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Satellite Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Senso Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Senso Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Senso Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.5 Suspended Shree Mahalaxmi Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Reaffirmed Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Agro Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Agro Farms CC CRISIL B- 4.8 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Agro Farms LT Loan CRISIL B- 43.5 Assigned Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Rajeswari Agro-Tek MillsCC CRISIL B 59 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL BB- 69 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Venkata Padma Traders Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Venkata Padma Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 9.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Venkata Padma Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.1 Assigned Loan Fac Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 9 Reaffirmed STS Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Swidan Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swidan Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Tan-B Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Tan-B Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 125 Suspension Pvt Ltd Revoked Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 46.8 Suspension Pvt Ltd Revoked V S M Weaves India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ V S M Weaves India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 85.4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ V S M Weaves India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ V S M Weaves India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed Vijay V. Salunkhe CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28 Reaffirmed Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)