Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Adgums Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt LtBG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Apra Auto India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Apra Auto India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Suspended Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended ASL Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspension Revoked B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 72 Upgraded from CRISIL D C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Reaffirmed C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 155 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3+ Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 765 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chem Mart BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Purchase Choudhary International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed D.A.R. Paradise Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Suspended Deccan Tobacco Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Dolphin International (Bangalore) Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Forward Emars Mining and Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended Loan Fac Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Two way interchangeability between FBD and PC upto Rs.50 million Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed * Two way interchangeability between FBD and PC upto Rs.50 million Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Fac Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Negotiation Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Joy Mahapravu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kernex Microsystems India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Kernex Microsystems India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 165 Assigned Kesar Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Kraft Land India BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kraft Land India LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kraft Land India Post Shipment CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Credit Kraft Land India Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Leapfrog Engineering Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Leapfrog Engineering Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Nirvana Fashion Clothing LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Nulux Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed P. Prabhakar Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CRISIL A2 625 Reaffirmed Threshers Pvt Ltd Credit Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Threshers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ram Ratna Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Reliable Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Channel Financing CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.1 Suspended Shree Arihant Trade Links India Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 960 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.4 Suspended Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 115 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1630 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.800 million and with buyers' credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.600 million. Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Discounting Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers' Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1160 Suspended AA Fashion Wear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit AA Fashion Wear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15.6 Suspended Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Ace Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Adgums Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Credit Adgums Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adgums Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt LtCC CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt LtTL * CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyers credit Amethyst Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Amit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amit Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amit Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.8 Assigned Loan Fac Apra Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 415 Suspended Apra Auto India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 59.6 Suspended Archi Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.2 Suspended ASL Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspension Revoked ASL Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 230 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 74 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 144 Suspended Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6 Suspended Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 35 Suspended Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.9 Suspended C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 284 Reaffirmed Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Chandu Agencies CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Chem Mart CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Cibi Exports CC CRISIL B 28.5 Reaffirmed Cibi Exports TL CRISIL B 129 Reaffirmed Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Concord Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Concord Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Concord Drugs Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 25 Assigned Concord Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned D.A.R. Paradise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended D.A.R. Paradise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 280 Suspended Dolphin International (Bangalore) TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Eastman International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 53.5 Assigned Loan Fac Eastman International Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Eastman International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Emars Mining and Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Suspended Loan Fac Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25.4 Reaffirmed Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 368.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 135 Reassigned Credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 95 Reassigned Discounting Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 20 Reassigned Discounting Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31 Reaffirmed Gen Next Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 436.9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 1017.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 585.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Green Orange Industries CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Green Orange Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 137.5 Suspended Loan Fac Green Orange Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B- 27.5 Suspended Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.8 Suspended Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.1 Suspended Loan Fac J M Mhatre Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jajoo Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL D 420 Suspended Jajoo Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49.3 Suspended Joy Mahapravu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Joy Mahapravu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac K.G.Lakshmipathi and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Kailasa Speciality Cuisine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58 Suspended Loan Fac Kailasa Speciality Cuisine Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Suspended Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Kernex Microsystems India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Kernex Microsystems India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Kesar Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Loan Fac Kesar Steel Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Khurana Oleo Chemicals TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Kraft Land India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.5 Suspended Loan Fac L. C. Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 52.4 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.84 Reaffirmed Leapfrog Engineering Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lilac Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Linkson International Ltd CC CRISIL D 375 Suspended Linkson International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 200 Suspended Linkson International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 103.8 Suspended Linkson International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.2 Suspended Loan Fac Linkson Ispat and Energies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Linkson Ispat and Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended Mangalam Palace TL CRISIL B 98 Suspended Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Suspended Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 166 Suspended Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended Loan Fac Marutinandan Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Factory Marutinandan Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Suspended Factory Loan Fac Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA 1000 Withdrawal *With put/call option exercisable at the end of first year Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 450 Withdrawal Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35.1 Reaffirmed Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82 Suspended Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Suspended Credit Nirman Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Nirman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Nirman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Nirman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Nirman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 330 Suspended Nirvana Fashion Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended P. Prabhakar Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P. Prabhakar Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Parthas Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Parthas Textiles TL CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Pipe Field Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Threshers Pvt Ltd Credit Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 600 Suspended Loan Fac Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Ltd Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Ltd Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Pritika Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Pritika Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Rahima Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL D 25 Suspended Rahima Leather Exports CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Rahima Leather Exports LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Rahima Leather Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ram Ratna Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 38.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Ram Ratna Wires Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 11.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ram Ratna Wires Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.3 Suspended Loan Fac S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Suspended Saheli Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Loan Fac Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 290 Suspended Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Arihant Trade Links India Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Shree Arihant Trade Links India Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Arihant Trade Links India Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shukan Glory Developers TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Shukan Gold Corporation TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Shukan Heights Corporation TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Shukan Orchid Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Shukan Palace Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Shukan Sky Corporation CC CRISIL D 325 Suspended SMJ Eximp Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac St. Mary's Educational and Cultural WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Society St. Mary's Educational and Cultural Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.5 Assigned Society Loan Fac St. Mary's Educational and Cultural TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Society Stopak India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Symed Labs Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Symed Labs Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Symed Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 64.2 Assigned T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Suspended Loan Fac TC Travel and Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Valluvanad Hospital Complex Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1743.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee/buyers' credit/packing credit/bill discounting upto Rs.1150 million, interchangeable with WCDL/PC/LC/BC/Vendor Discounting upto Rs.300 million, interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit(foreign currency)//working capital demand loan opto Rs.50 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 235 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 563.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee and Buyers' Credit to the extent of Rs.50 million; Interchangeable between discounting limit to the extent of Rs.25 million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 361.5 Reaffirmed Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2060 Reaffirmed Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Walvekar Brothers and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 