Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Action Construction Equipment Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Notice of Withdrawal Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Avanti Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Credit Avanti Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Carpet International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Carpet International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Central Investigation and Security BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Central Investigation and Security Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Rating watch with Negative Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Rating watch with Negative Implications Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dynamic Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Ebco Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Essen Deinki LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed G.C. Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.6 Suspended G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 53 Suspended Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 87.5 Suspended Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Karad Projects and Motors Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 250 Assigned ** Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and interchangeable with Bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 million Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Kernex Microsystems India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Kernex Microsystems India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kwality Steels BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Modern Forgings and Alloys Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Modern Forgings and Alloys Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 31.8 Reaffirmed Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 800 Reaffirmed Panex Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Discounting Panex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Qutone Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended R. S. Graphics Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Rati Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Saj Infracon Project India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Sal International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sal International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 270 Assigned Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Credit Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 122.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Credit Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 165.5 Suspended Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Shakuntalam Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Credit Shakuntalam Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Purchase Shree Hari Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Suspended Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Simmonds Marshall Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 27 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 151.2 Reaffirmed Sita Ram and Company Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.300 Million as Buyers' Credit Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Sri Ram Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Sri Ram Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 146.2 Suspended Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed T.M. Subramaniam and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Foreign Currency The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Suspended The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 132.7 Suspended Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended * 100 % interchangeability with Bank Guarantee Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended TVC Sky Shop Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) PvFactoring/ CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Ltd Forfaiting Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd BG * CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1 28 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Weavetex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A2 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. A. Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Suspended Aanchal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Suspended Aanchal Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.8 Suspended Loan Fac Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed Action Construction Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Notice of Withdrawal Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Aniirudh Civil Engineers and BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Aniirudh Civil Engineers and CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Aniirudh Civil Engineers and TL CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arora Matthey Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arora Matthey Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Avanti Feeds Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended ^Two way interchangeability between Cash credit Limit and Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/Foreign bill discounting/Bill discounting Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Credit# #Can be used as Packing credit in foreign currency/Foreign Bill discounting/Bill discounting limit Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 260 Suspended Loan Fac Balaji Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Balaji Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Central Investigation and Security CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Central Investigation and Security Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Rating watch with Negative Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Rating watch with Negative Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 459.4 Reaffirmed Rating watch with Negative Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 94.6 Reaffirmed Rating watch with Negative Implications Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Loan Fac Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112.4 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 92.2 Reaffirmed DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamic Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Ebco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ebco Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Essen Deinki CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Essen Deinki Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essen Deinki TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6.7 Suspended Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 78.8 Suspended Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 78.5 Suspended Loan Fac Farriti Merchandize India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Farriti Merchandize India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac G.C. Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended G.C. Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Suspended Loan Fac G.C. Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.1 Suspended G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Suspended G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Credit G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Ghubaya Educational Society TL CRISIL D 99.1 Suspended Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55.4 Upgraded from CRISIL C Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 11.2 Upgraded from CRISIL C Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 72.5 Suspended Loan Fac H.M. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Suspended H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Suspended Loan Fac H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Suspended HCS Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 100 Suspended Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 239.9 Suspended Credit Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 101.1 Suspended Loan Fac Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 116.1 Suspended Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMD Footwears CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101.5 Reaffirmed Karad Projects and Motors Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned # One way interchangeable with Letter of credit and Buyers Credit and interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Pre and Post shipment export credit Karad Projects and Motors Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Discounting* * For sales to Kirloskar Brothers Ltd & Emerson Climate Technologies Ltd Karad Projects and Motors Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Discounting Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.1 Suspended Karuturi Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 231.9 Suspended Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 390 Reaffirmed Kernex Microsystems India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Kwality Steels WC TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Kwality Steels CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Suspended Modern Forgings and Alloys Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Modern Forgings and Alloys Industries TL CRISIL BB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Mohan Lal Jain (Korba) CC CRISIL BB- 26 Suspended Mohan Lal Jain (Korba) Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Mohan Lal Jain (Korba) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 124 Suspended Loan Fac Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2200 Reaffirmed Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 113.8 Reaffirmed Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Orissa Computer Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 233.6 Suspended Loan Fac Orissa Computer Academy TL CRISIL BB+ 113.4 Suspended Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspension Revoked Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned * Includes sub limit of Rs.17.6 million of ODFD (Overdraft against fixed deposit) Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pankaj Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.5 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 175 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.6 Reaffirmed Quick Act Light Systems and Cables PvtCC CRISIL B+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems and Cables PvtChannel Financing CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems and Cables PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Qutone Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Qutone Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Suspended R. S. Graphics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac R. S. Graphics CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned R. S. Graphics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Rajan Jewellery CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rajshree Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 155 Assigned Ramesh Zaveri and Co CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Ratchet Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Ratchet Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ratchet Laboratories Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Rati Engineering TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Rati Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rodium Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rodium Realty Ltd TL CRISIL BB 360 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- S.R.R. Impex CC CRISIL B- 35.5 Assigned S.R.R. Impex TL CRISIL B- 33 Assigned Sahayog Clean Milk Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Saj Infracon Project India Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Saj Infracon Project India Ltd CC- Stock CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Sal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 63.5 Assigned Sangir Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Suspended Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Seahawk Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 73.5 Suspended Seahawk Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Suspended Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49.4 Suspended Loan Fac Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17 Suspended Shanti Kalash Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Shanti Kalash Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Loan Fac Shantilal and Sons Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Shantilal and Sons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 21 Suspended Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Govind Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Shree Hari Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Suspended Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 150 Suspended Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1180 Suspended Shree Parashnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Suspended Shree Ram Dass Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills CC CRISIL D 440 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Proposed TL CRISIL D 209.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Rupee TL CRISIL D 150.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33.4 Suspended Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.9 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.2 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.4 Suspended Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Simmonds Marshall Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 219 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simmonds Marshall Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 58.7 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Singh Cycle and Motor Co. Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Fac Singh Cycle and Motor Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Loan Fac Sita Ram and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended South Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 60 Suspended South Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Sri Ram Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Reaffirmed Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.5 Assigned St. Lawrence Educational and CharitablProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75.5 Reaffirmed Trust Loan Fac St. Lawrence Educational and CharitablTL CRISIL B 54.5 Reaffirmed Trust Sumangalam Sewa Aivam Educational LT Loan CRISIL B- 240 Suspended Samati Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 149.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B T.M. Subramaniam and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended T.M. Subramaniam and Co. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended Fac Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Assigned Credit Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 83 Assigned The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL D 20 Assigned The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd TL CRISIL D 69.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.6 Assigned Loan Fac The Incoda CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed The Incoda Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Incoda TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 176 Suspended The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Key Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 412.1 Suspended The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 326.2 Suspended The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Touchstone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended TVC Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended TVC Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac TVC Sky Shop Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 13 Suspended Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended Union Roadways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd. Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Funding Varasiddhi Infrastructures Project Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Varasiddhi Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 28 Downgraded from CRISIL A Weavetex Overseas TL CRISIL BBB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)