Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Alaska Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Forward Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1090 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1362.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 21 Assigned BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Creations BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Suspended Delite Apparels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 89.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 133.8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 97.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 DollFine Developers BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Assigned Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Credit G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Gama Infrapop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 118.8 Suspended GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended GSS Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed H R Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Guarantee CRISIL A1 30 Revised from CRISIL A+ (SO) Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 190 Revised from CRISIL A1+ (SO) IPM Engineering Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended *Sub Limit of Letter of Credit for Rs.7.50 Million Jetair Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 122 Reaffirmed K.R.R Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended K.R.R Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed M.M. Saw Mills and Industries LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Suspended M/s Valsons BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Mohamedens Timber Corportion LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Suspended National Polyplast India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- National Polyplast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability with Bank guarantee Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Patel Timber Depot Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Patel Timber Depot Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 110 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 340 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rohilkhand Educational Charitable TrusBG CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 303 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 581.7 Assigned Shree Bharka India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Soorya21 Nextech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 23 Suspended Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4 19.9 Suspended Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Suspended Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Sujay Kumar Shetty BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned T Line Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Guarantee Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Aditya Infra and Agri Business Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspension Revoked Alaska Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Loan Fac Alaska Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 2530 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2810 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with overdraft and bill discounting Allcargo Logistics Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 2960 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2360 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 492 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allied Nippon Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 437.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 875 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 47.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 322.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 523.6 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 1089.2 Reaffirmed Aphrodite Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Ashoka Kraft Paper Mills L.L.P. CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ashoka Kraft Paper Mills L.L.P. TL CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 1350 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Suspended BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac Beaumonde The Fern LT Loan CRISIL D 267.5 Suspended Beaumonde The Fern Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70.6 Assigned Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned * Includes PC sublimit of Rs.5 million Brainer Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B 547.5 Suspended Brainer Impex Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 85 Suspended Brainer Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 367.5 Suspended Loan Fac Cheerans Structurals CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.5 Suspended Loan Fac Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Suspended Loan Fac Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 600 Suspended Creations CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 186.1 Suspended Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Delite Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended Delite Apparels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Delite Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DollFine Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.2 Assigned Loan Fac DollFine Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned DollFine Developers CC CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Dr. Narendra V. Vaidya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Suspended Loan Fac Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 29 Suspended Evergreen Harvest Agro Products Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.4 Suspended Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 60 Suspended #Includes sublimit of Rs.27.5 million one-time letter of credit facility for procurement of capital goods. Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL D 30 Suspended ^Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed G S M Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gama Infrapop Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 417.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gama Infrapop Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5424.7 Reaffirmed Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 155 Suspended GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 65 Suspended Greencrop International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Greencrop International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 36.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Greencrop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Greenland Motors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Greenland Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Fac GSS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 427.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ GSS Infotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ H R Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Haryana Hatchery CC CRISIL B 15.5 Suspended Haryana Hatchery TL CRISIL B 54.7 Suspended Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Credit Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ltd Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ltd IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125 Assigned Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Revised from CRISIL A+ (SO) Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 61.4 Revised from CRISIL A+ (SO) Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 168.6 Assigned IPM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Irulappa Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Irulappa Mills India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned J J Developer Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended J P Infra Mumbai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended Loan Fac J P Infra Mumbai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 900 Suspended J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.8 Suspended Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 245 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Jetair Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93 Reaffirmed Jetair Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 585 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.R.R Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended K.R.R Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.4 Suspended Loan Fac K.R.R Engineering Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended K.R.R Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.2 Suspended Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2 Suspended Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 3 Suspended Kemia Apartments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac KIA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes Sub limit of bill discounting to the extent of Rs.70 million, export packing credit to the extent of Rs.50 million, foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.30 million Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.1 Suspended KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Fac Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 164 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Likhith Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 340 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed M.M. Saw Mills and Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended M/s Mala Roy and Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Suspended Loan Fac M/s Valsons CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended M/s. Murali & Co. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 13 Suspended M/s. Murali & Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Suspended Maha Kali Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18.8 Suspended Maha Kali Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Suspended Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Maruti Cotton Ind - Kadi CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Cotton Ind - Kadi LT Loan CRISIL B 19.5 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8.6 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Milroc Good Earth Property and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Developers LLP Milroc Good Earth Property and TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Developers LLP Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 122.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B MJR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed MJR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohamedens Timber Corportion CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Monarch Multilayers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned MSR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed MSR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MSR Rice Industries TL CRISIL D 10.7 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Feeds (Cattle and Poultry CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Feeds) Nagarjuna Feeds (Cattle and Poultry LT Loan CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Feeds) Nagarjuna Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed National Capital Region Planning BoardBond CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed National Capital Region Planning BoardBond CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawal National Lumbers CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended National Lumbers LOC CRISIL D 160 Suspended National Polyplast India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- National Polyplast India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Assigned Loan Fac National Polyplast India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Assigned Olympia Merlin Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 165 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Patel Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Patel Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Pradhvi Multitrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Preet JNC CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Preet JNC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B/Stable Preet JNC TL CRISIL B+ 54.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Rachana Life Spaces TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Rama Krishna Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BBB 5.2 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Refulgent Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Rohilkhand Educational Charitable TrusProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 99.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB/Stable Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadaf Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 326.1 Assigned Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 171.6 Assigned Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 69.7 Assigned Loan Fac Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 585 Assigned Shivadarshan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Shivadarshan Agro Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Credit Shivdhara Minerals CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shivdhara Minerals TL CRISIL B 33 Assigned Shree Bharka India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Bharka India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 113.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shri Giri Spinning Mills India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL A- 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Soorya21 Nextech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended South India Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended South India Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 290 Suspended Loan Fac Southfield Paints Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Southfield Paints Ltd TL CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 21 Suspended Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 31.5 Suspended Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdSME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended Sujay Kumar Shetty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sujay Kumar Shetty LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.3 Assigned Sujay Kumar Shetty CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.6 Assigned T Line Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed United Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended V S T and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 195 Reaffirmed V S T and Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 106 Suspended Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Suspended Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94 Suspended Loan Fac Vishhram NLP Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vishhram NLP Associates TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 