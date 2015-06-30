Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 A. G. Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 AKI India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit# # interchangeable with post shipment credit in foreign currency AKI India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned AKI India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned * Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 745 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Axis Impex Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned B. M. Foods BG CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bajaj Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Bajaj Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 165.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Credit Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 165 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 43.3 Reaffirmed Chemi Enterprise Inland/Import LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Dalas Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dazzle Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Dazzle Overseas BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed E-Meditek (Tpa) Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 7 Reaffirmed Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended International Solvents and Chemical CoBG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed International Solvents and Chemical CoInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed J. K. Engicons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed K D Kothari and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Credit K D Kothari and Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Credit Kalliyath Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Kapoor Cotsyn India Bills - Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed M. S. Venkatesh BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Mahatma Gandhi Mission BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Assigned Maja Health Care Division BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Maja Health Care Division Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Mekins Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MKC Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 950 Assigned MMP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed MMP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Model Tanners Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Niswin Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Oriental Veneer Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 192 Suspended Refex Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Roopam Steel Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac Shilpa Electrical Engineers India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Shilpa Electrical Engineers India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sunjewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 49.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trishala Veneer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Vaishno Associates BG CRISIL A4 89 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Construction CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Adhik Resort India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Adhik Resort India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Afras Cashew Traders CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Afras Cashew Traders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned Agrawal Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Axis Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Axis Impex Packing Credit CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Axis Impex CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned B. M. Foods CC CRISIL BB- 47.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ B. M. Foods TL CRISIL BB- 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajaj Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bajaj Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 123 Reaffirmed Bajaj Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 151.5 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chak Rader Farm Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Chak Rader Farm Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Loan Fac Charisma Builders CC CRISIL BB- 99 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 211 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Charisma Builders TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Chemi Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reassigned Loan Fac Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dalas Biotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 51.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dazzle Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Dazzle Overseas Cash TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Dazzle Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Deepak & Co Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Dynamic Mega Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 58 Assigned Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Eastern Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 434.4 Reaffirmed Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16 Upgraded from CRISIL BB E-Meditek (Tpa) Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed E-Meditek (Tpa) Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 24.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 48.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Ganesh Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ganesh Ginning Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 18.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ganesh Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 9.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Harihar Rocks TL CRISIL D 14 Assigned Harihar Rocks LOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned Harihar Rocks CC CRISIL D 39 Assigned Harihar Rocks Export Packing CRISIL D 5 Assigned Credit Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 101 Suspended Loan Fac Hotel Ganesh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Outlook revised from Negative and Rating Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Outlook revised from Negative and Rating Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65.5 Outlook revised from Negative and Rating Reaffirmed Industrial Laminates (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned International Solvents and Chemical CoCC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed J. K. Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned J. K. Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K D Kothari and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Kalliyath Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Kapoor Cotsyn India CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kapoor Cotsyn India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M. S. Venkatesh Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 89 Reaffirmed * It is long-term M. S. Venkatesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 81 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 178.5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Mahatma Gandhi Mission Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1030 Assigned Mahatma Gandhi Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Malwa Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Mascot Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mascot Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Mascot Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mekins Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mekins Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mekins Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ MEP RGSL Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned MKC Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned MKC Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned MMP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed MMP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MMP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.7 Reaffirmed Model Tanners Export Packing CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Credit Model Tanners Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Discounting Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Niswin Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Niswin Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Oriental Veneer Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Pallava Textile Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Pallava Textile Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Pallava Textile Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Panvelkar Twin Towers Project Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55.5 Reaffirmed Prabhava Cashew Processors CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Prabhava Cashew Processors Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.4 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 380 Assigned Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Roopam Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120.1 Reaffirmed Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 270 Assigned Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned S. V. Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.7 Assigned Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for ILC/FLC of Rs. 10 Million Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Satish Steel Re Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Shilpa Electrical Engineers India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 21.5 Assigned Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 8.5 Assigned Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Fac Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71 Assigned Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 158.3 Reaffirmed Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.7 Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.3 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49 Suspended Loan Fac Star Wire India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd External CRISIL A- 229.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Star Wire India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 659.8 Reaffirmed Super Engineers CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi TL CRISIL BB+ 3770 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC * CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with cash credit facility upto Rs.40 million Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 670 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Credit Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Trishala Veneer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Suspended Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Suspended Vaishno Associates CC * CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended *Includes overdraft facility of Rs.15 million Vaishno Associates TL CRISIL B+ 4.5 Suspended Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed BBB- Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 110 Reaffirmed BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)