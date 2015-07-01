Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaleswari Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Asiatic Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Continental Engines Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 280 CRISIL BBB+ Credit Continental Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 400 CRISIL BBB+ Continental Engines Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 225 CRISIL BBB+ Credit Continental Engines Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2 46 CRISIL BBB+ Packing Credit Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Garad Logistic BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Forward Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 14.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Jagadeesh Marine Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 264 Assigned Foreign Currency Jai Shree Shyam Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 97 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13 Assigned K. V. Chinnaaih BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed KND Engineering Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Kridhan Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Lall Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC ^*** CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned ^*** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC $* CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned $* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee, Forward Limit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Derivatives Fac $**CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned $** Derivative facility is in the form of forward limits with a notional value of Rs.10000 million Nandilath G-Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP programme CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Development Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nirman Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Nirman Engineers and Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Assigned Pacific Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Pacific Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 220.8 Assigned Sadbhav Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.5 Assigned Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.5 Assigned Sanjay Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11.4 Assigned Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40.3 Reaffirmed SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Shree Shantinath Steel LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shreyas India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 32075.7 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11829.5 Reaffirmed Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Swarna Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swede Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG**# CRISIL A1 24296 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 14000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 36970 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed ** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 Million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit@CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Zircon Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and RuraFD FAAA 1 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaleswari Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Amaleswari Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.13.00 million for export packing credit, Rs.25 million for foreign bill discounting, Rs.60 million for letter of credit, and Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed **Include sublimit of Rs.167.90 million for letter of credit for capital goods Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Asiatic Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Asiatic Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1201 Assigned Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 48.8 Assigned Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Bhumi Ginning & Seeds Processing Plant CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd TL * CRISIL A+ 16990 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.5000 million for non-fund based facility Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Continental Engines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 CRISIL BBB+ Continental Engines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 59 CRISIL BBB+ Loan Fac Continental Engines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 290 CRISIL BBB+ Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 144.5 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A(SO) 3100 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Includes a sublimit of Rs.200 million for letter of credit Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese HospitalOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Trust Association Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.4 Reaffirmed Trust Association Loan Fac Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital TL CRISIL BBB- 36.3 Reaffirmed Trust Association Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 213.9 Assigned Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Assigned Garad Logistic CC CRISIL B 49 Suspended Garad Logistic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Reaffirmed Global Packers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 31 Reaffirmed Credit Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 3.3 Reaffirmed Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.7 Reaffirmed Golden Gates Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 39 Assigned Golden Gates Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 66.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Hindustan Distributor CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1410.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 67.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 242.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Assigned Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned Loan Fac J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 253.9 Reaffirmed Jagadeesh Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 336 Assigned Discounting Jagadeesh Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jagadeesh Marine Exports Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Jai Sai Trading Co CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jai Sai Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jai Shree Shyam Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 49.4 Assigned Jai Shree Shyam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 73.7 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 81 Assigned Loan Fac Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12 Assigned JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77 Assigned JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.4 Assigned K. V. Chinnaaih CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended K. V. Chinnaaih LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Suspended Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed KND Engineering Technologies Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned KND Engineering Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Kridhan Infra Ltd CC CRISIL B- 116 Assigned Kridhan Infra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 67.7 Assigned Loan Fac Kridhan Infra Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.3 Assigned KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 49.5 Reaffirmed Fac KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 69 Reaffirmed Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd TL@ CRISIL BB- 255 Assigned @ Letter of Credit is sublimit of Term Loan to the extent of Rs.73.6 million. Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Lall Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Lokesh Industrial Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Lokesh Infraproject Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B- 50 Assigned M. P. & Sons CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned M.B. Multispeciality Hospitals Health LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned City M.G. Infraestates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Loan Fac M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Suspended M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 197.5 Reaffirmed Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mangalagiri Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Mangalagiri Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 140 Assigned Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Purchase Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC ** CRISIL AA- 300 Assigned ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC *** CRISIL AA- 400 Assigned *** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC $ CRISIL AA- 400 Assigned $ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Short Term Loan Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC & CRISIL AA- 650 Assigned & Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Usance Letter of Credit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac ^* CRISIL AA- 450 Assigned ^* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac ^** CRISIL AA- 800 Assigned ^** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Bill Discounting Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd CC CRISIL D 457.5 Suspended Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 105.4 Suspended Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 58 Suspended Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd LOC CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.3 Suspended Loan Fac Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 305.3 Suspended N. Soundaryamma LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nagpur Sortex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Nagpur Sortex TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nandilath G-Mart Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3050 Suspended Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 40 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 900 Reaffirmed Development National Mining Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed National Mining Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Nideeshwaram Avenue Llp CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 195.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 134.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirman Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Nirman Engineers and Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Suspended NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 8550 Assigned NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12350 Assigned Loan Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 2650* Assigned *Interchangeable to Rs.1150 Million Non- fund Based Limits from SBI; Sublimit of Rs.640 Million for Inland/Import LC & Rs.600 Million of BG Paranjape Agro Products (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Loan Fac Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B PVR bluO Entertainment Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed R. S. Bokaro Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e- DFS) R.S.Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed R.S.Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed R.S.Trust TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Assigned Loan Fac Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 25 Assigned Discounting S. A. Properties TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Sadbhav Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Sadbhav Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 136 Assigned Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 111 Assigned Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 125 Assigned Sanjay Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Santosh Construction & Vijay CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Construction (JV) Sarvodya Hospital TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 215 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 87.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Shree Shantinath Steel CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Shreyas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shreyas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Assigned Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 8000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 64545 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 153982.7Upgraded from CRISIL AA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 29567.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sovox Renewables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 122.1 Assigned Sri Ramprasad Skyscrapers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 38.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 85 Reaffirmed Fac Swede Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Swede Sanitary Wares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swede Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 2750 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10607 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 2900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 5107.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 105022.5Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 477 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed * Credit exposure of Rs.10 Million as sub-limit for cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Trump Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC @ CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed @ Rs.55 million cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility. Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Fund- Based Fac # CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Non-Fund Based Facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 307.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 85 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 114 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 362 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1544.7 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 LT Loan CRISIL BBB 62 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijayakrishna Farms CC CRISIL D 47 Reaffirmed Vijayakrishna Farms TL CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed Vijayakrishna Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 28.5 Reaffirmed Vijayakrishna Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 21.5 Reaffirmed Zircon Technologies India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190.4 Assigned Zircon Technologies India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.6 Assigned Loan Fac Zircon Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)