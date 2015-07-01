Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amaleswari Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Asiatic Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Continental Engines Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 280 CRISIL BBB+
Credit
Continental Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 400 CRISIL BBB+
Continental Engines Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 225 CRISIL BBB+
Credit
Continental Engines Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2 46 CRISIL BBB+
Packing Credit
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1(SO) 400 Reaffirmed
Garad Logistic BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed
Forward
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 14.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Jagadeesh Marine Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 264 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Jai Shree Shyam Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned
JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 97 Assigned
JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13 Assigned
K. V. Chinnaaih BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
KND Engineering Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned
Kridhan Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Lall Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC ^*** CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
^*** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC $* CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
$* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee, Forward Limit
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Derivatives Fac $**CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned
$** Derivative facility is in the form of forward limits with a notional value of Rs.10000
million
Nandilath G-Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP programme CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Development
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Nirman Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Nirman Engineers and Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Assigned
Pacific Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Credit
Pacific Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 220.8 Assigned
Sadbhav Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.5 Assigned
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.5 Assigned
Sanjay Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11.4 Assigned
Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40.3 Reaffirmed
SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Shree Shantinath Steel LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 32075.7 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11829.5 Reaffirmed
Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned
SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed
Swarna Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swede Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG**# CRISIL A1 24296 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 14000 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 36970 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed
** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 Million
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit@CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits
Zircon Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank For Agriculture and RuraFD FAAA 1 Reaffirmed
Development
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amaleswari Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amaleswari Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.13.00 million for export packing credit, Rs.25 million for foreign bill
discounting, Rs.60 million for letter of credit, and Rs.10 million for bank guarantee
Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed
**Include sublimit of Rs.167.90 million for letter of credit for capital goods
Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Asiatic Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Asiatic Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1201 Assigned
Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 48.8 Assigned
Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 0.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhumi Ginning & Seeds Processing Plant CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd TL * CRISIL A+ 16990 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.5000 million for non-fund based facility
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Continental Engines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 CRISIL BBB+
Continental Engines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 59 CRISIL BBB+
Loan Fac
Continental Engines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 290 CRISIL BBB+
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 144.5 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A(SO) 3100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.200 million for letter of credit
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese HospitalOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Trust Association
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.4 Reaffirmed
Trust Association Loan Fac
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital TL CRISIL BBB- 36.3 Reaffirmed
Trust Association
Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 213.9 Assigned
Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Assigned
Garad Logistic CC CRISIL B 49 Suspended
Garad Logistic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Reaffirmed
Global Packers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 31 Reaffirmed
Credit
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 3.3 Reaffirmed
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.7 Reaffirmed
Golden Gates Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 39 Assigned
Golden Gates Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 66.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Hindustan Distributor CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1410.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 67.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 242.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Assigned
Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 253.9 Reaffirmed
Jagadeesh Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 336 Assigned
Discounting
Jagadeesh Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagadeesh Marine Exports Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Jai Sai Trading Co CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Jai Sai Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Jai Shree Shyam Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 49.4 Assigned
Jai Shree Shyam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 73.7 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 81 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12 Assigned
JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77 Assigned
JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73 Assigned
JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.4 Assigned
K. V. Chinnaaih CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
K. V. Chinnaaih LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed
KND Engineering Technologies Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
KND Engineering Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Kridhan Infra Ltd CC CRISIL B- 116 Assigned
Kridhan Infra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 67.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kridhan Infra Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.3 Assigned
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 49.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 69 Reaffirmed
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd TL@ CRISIL BB- 255 Assigned
@ Letter of Credit is sublimit of Term Loan to the extent of Rs.73.6 million.
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Lall Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Lokesh Industrial Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Lokesh Infraproject Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
M. P. & Sons CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
M.B. Multispeciality Hospitals Health LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned
City
M.G. Infraestates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned
M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Suspended
M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended
M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 197.5 Reaffirmed
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Mangalagiri Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Mangalagiri Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 140 Assigned
Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign
Bill Purchase
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC ** CRISIL AA- 300 Assigned
** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill
Purchase, Foreign Bill Discounting
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC *** CRISIL AA- 400 Assigned
*** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency,
Foreign Bill Discounting
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC $ CRISIL AA- 400 Assigned
$ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Short Term
Loan
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC & CRISIL AA- 650 Assigned
& Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Usance Letter of Credit
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac ^* CRISIL AA- 450 Assigned
^* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac ^** CRISIL AA- 800 Assigned
^** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export
Bill Discounting
Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd CC CRISIL D 457.5 Suspended
Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 105.4 Suspended
Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 58 Suspended
Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd LOC CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended
Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 305.3 Suspended
N. Soundaryamma LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned
Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Nagpur Sortex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Nagpur Sortex TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Nandilath G-Mart Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3050 Suspended
Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 40 Assigned
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 900 Reaffirmed
Development
National Mining Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
National Mining Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
New Age False Ceiling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Nideeshwaram Avenue Llp CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 195.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 134.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nirman Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Nirman Engineers and Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Suspended
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 8550 Assigned
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12350 Assigned
Loan Fac
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 2650* Assigned
*Interchangeable to Rs.1150 Million Non- fund Based Limits from SBI; Sublimit of Rs.640 Million
for Inland/Import LC & Rs.600 Million of BG
Paranjape Agro Products (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
PVR bluO Entertainment Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
R. S. Bokaro Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e- DFS)
R.S.Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
R.S.Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
R.S.Trust TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned
Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 25 Assigned
Discounting
S. A. Properties TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Sadbhav Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned
Sadbhav Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 136 Assigned
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 111 Assigned
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 125 Assigned
Sanjay Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Santosh Construction & Vijay CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Construction (JV)
Sarvodya Hospital TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 215 Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 87.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed
Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
Shree Shantinath Steel CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 70 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB+
Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB+
Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Assigned
Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 8000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 64545 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 153982.7Upgraded from
CRISIL AA
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 29567.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL AA
Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
SKS Build-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Sovox Renewables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 122.1 Assigned
Sri Ramprasad Skyscrapers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 38.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 85 Reaffirmed
Fac
Swede Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Swede Sanitary Wares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swede Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 2750 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10607 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 2900 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 5107.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 105022.5Reaffirmed
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 477 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
* Credit exposure of Rs.10 Million as sub-limit for cash credit limit
Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Trump Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC @ CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
@ Rs.55 million cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility.
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Fund- Based Fac # CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Non-Fund Based Facility
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 307.5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 85 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 114 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 362 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with other fund-based limits
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 15.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1544.7 Reaffirmed
Vel Trust 1997 LT Loan CRISIL BBB 62 Reaffirmed
Vel Trust 1997 Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Vel Trust 1997 Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vijayakrishna Farms CC CRISIL D 47 Reaffirmed
Vijayakrishna Farms TL CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed
Vijayakrishna Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 28.5 Reaffirmed
Vijayakrishna Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 21.5 Reaffirmed
Zircon Technologies India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190.4 Assigned
Zircon Technologies India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Zircon Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
