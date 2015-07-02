Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed under LOC Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Brakes India Pvt Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gujarat Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 Assigned Gujarat Gas Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 CRISIL A4+ Purchase Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 CRISIL A4+ Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 CRISIL A4+ Credit Intime Equities Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank overdraft facility Intime Equities Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2360 CRISIL BB+ K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 240 CRISIL A4+ Loan Fac Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1110 CRISIL A4 Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG $ CRISIL A1 7000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 $ Fully interchangeable with BG and One way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs.1400 Million MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 790 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A2 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 *Interchangeable with Standby LCs, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ^ Interchangeable with BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1650 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 4997.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC ** CRISIL A1 6000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee (BG) and Standby LCs Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 23.7 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 44 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Rajkumar Forge Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8750 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed RNS Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2662.8 Assigned RNS Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale ST Loan CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Sesha Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Fac Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Uma Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 560 Reaffirmed Purchase Uma Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uma Udyog Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Purchase United Ship Breaking Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd. Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Funding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kasturi and Sons Ltd FD - 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brakes India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other fund-based limits Brakes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brakes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 595.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Canopy Estates Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Canopy Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 58500 Reaffirmed A- Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Limit*^ Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Reaffirmed Loan* ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gujarat Gas Ltd TL CRISIL AA 8727.8 Assigned Gujarat Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1272.2 Assigned Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 CRISIL BB Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Intime Equities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 CRISIL BB+ K. T. V. Health Food Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 CRISIL BB+ KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 CRISIL BB+ Krishna Kanhaiya Milk Processing Pvt CC CRISIL B 28 Assigned Ltd Krishna Kanhaiya Milk Processing Pvt TL CRISIL B 71 Assigned Ltd Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Arogyam Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 25 Assigned Laxmi Arogyam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 300 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Factory Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Factory Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Factory Loan Fac MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) and Bill Discounting. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC @ CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ @Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B) MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 532.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL 320 Downgraded BB/Negative from CRISIL BB+ Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 35 Downgraded Loan Fac BB/Negative from CRISIL BB+ Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 53.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Premier Metal Products Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Premier Metal Products CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Rajkumar Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rajshree Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 980 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 6550 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 442.4 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 4507.6 Reaffirmed RNS Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned RNS Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned RNS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1637.2 Assigned Loan Fac Samrat Feed Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sesha Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing CC CRISIL B- 56 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing TL CRISIL B- 44 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 118.2 Reaffirmed Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Assigned Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 189.8 Reaffirmed Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 204.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed United Ship Breaking Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed United Ship Breaking Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 