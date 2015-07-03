Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd International Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 610 Assigned New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 390 Assigned Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Sabitri Traders Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sabitri Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 661 Assigned Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 589 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 115 CRISIL A4 Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Studds Accessories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed Trident Chemphar Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2850 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BLP Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Classic Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed ESES BIO-Wealth Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Reaffirmed Ltd International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Kodarma Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kodarma Chemical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kodarma Chemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 157.8 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 52.4 Reaffirmed Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 512.9 Assigned New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 106 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 83.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 165 Assigned Loan Fac Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 945 Assigned Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL C Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL B+ 405 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL C Borrowings Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL C Purchase Pokarna Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 285.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79.3 Upgraded from CRISIL C Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 650.5 CRISIL B- Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1884.5 CRISIL B- Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Solid Ply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Solid Ply Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir TrustTL CRISIL B 240.9 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 245 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Studds Accessories Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Studds Accessories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 26.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Studds Accessories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 103 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Studds Accessories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tarapur Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 142.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tarapur Transformers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 66.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1400 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 6000 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 152 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trident Chemphar Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.120 million Unishire Urbanscape Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB - 1.26 Assigned (SO) Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 