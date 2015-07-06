Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Carmel Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Geena Garments Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cop LOC & BG **# CRISIL A1+ 60.7 Reaffirmed Ltd ** Rs. 25.99 billion is Interchangeable with Buyers Credit # Rs. 28.39 billion is Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cop Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 84.32 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cop Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 9.41 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cop ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 70.57 Reaffirmed Ltd Insecticides India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1890 Reaffirmed Insecticides India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 1340 Reaffirmed Jaiswal Battery Service BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1500 Upgraded From CRISIL A3+ M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Mehta API Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Mehta API Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Mehta API Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Mehta API Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Navtej Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Nitin Castings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 90 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Premier Polyfilm Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Star Wire India Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 - Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 16.7 - Forward Star Wire India Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 - SVN Agro Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Vamshi Rubber Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Credit * * Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting * * Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 103.6 Reaffirmed Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48.4 Reaffirmed Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 13.3 Reaffirmed Durgapur Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durgapur Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 407.9 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Credit Geena Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geena Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cop CC *^ CRISIL AA- 55 Reaffirmed Ltd * Out of Rs. 13.5 billion of Indian Overseas Bank limit of Rs. 2000 Million, Rs. 4700 Million, and Rs. 340 Million is earmarked to DBS Bank Ltd, Royal Bank of Scotland and New India Coop Bank Ltd, Mumbai respectively ^ Out of Rs. 5 billion of Punjab National Bank limit of Rs. 2500 Million and Rs. 1100 Million is earmarked to Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Limited and West Bengal state cooperative bank limited respectively Indus Educational and Charitable TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Indus Educational and Charitable TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Indus Educational and Charitable TrustTL CRISIL B+ 47 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Insecticides India Ltd CC CRISIL A 3080 Reaffirmed Insecticides India Ltd TL CRISIL A 190 Reaffirmed Jaiswal Battery Service CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned K. K. Birla and Co. CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Kailas Cashew Exports CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ranga Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Assigned Lakshmi Ranga Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Lakshmi Traders - Chennai CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Lakshmi Traders - Chennai Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 386.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 933.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Mehta and Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mehta API Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Mehta API Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 95 Suspended MPG Hotels and Infrastructure VenturesLease Rental CRISIL BB 691.9 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan from CRISIL BB+ MPG Hotels and Infrastructure VenturesProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 366.4 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Muthu Gold Housie CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold Housie CC * CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed * Sub limit of Rs.170 million for metal gold loan. Muthu Gold Housie Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthu Gold Housie TL CRISIL BB 26.2 Reaffirmed Navtej Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Nitin Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 94 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Credit Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 73.7 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 602.1 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Premier Polyfilm Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 99.8 Assigned Premier Polyfilm Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150.2 Assigned Loan Fac Premier Polyfilm Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Print Tex India CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Print Tex India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Print Tex India TL CRISIL BBB- 30.9 Reaffirmed Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Priyanka Constructions (Baroda) Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R A Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 206 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.4 Reaffirmed Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL C Star Wire India Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 - Star Wire India Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 240.9 - Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 19.4 - Loan Fac SVN Agro Refineries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed SVN Agro Refineries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Assigned Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned Unison Pharmaceuticals - Himachal CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Pradesh Unison Pharmaceuticals - Himachal TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Pradesh Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vamshi Rubber Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Victus Dyeings TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)