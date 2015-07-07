Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Die Cast BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Anupam Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Auto Profiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from Forfaiting CRISIL A3+ Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)200 Reaffirmed Series I MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)380 Withdrawn Series II MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)210 Reaffirmed Series III MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)100 Reaffirmed Series IV MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)100 Reaffirmed Series V Mynor Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 162.2 Assigned Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed *50 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Forward Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed *50 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned S.R. Ravi BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned The National Small Industries CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills PvPacking Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Die Cast TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Assigned Advance Die Cast Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15.4 Assigned Advance Die Cast CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Advance Die Cast Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anupam Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62 Reaffirmed Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Auto Profiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 204 Downgraded from CRISIL B Auto Profiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 212.9 Assigned Auto Profiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 84.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Auto Profiles Ltd TL CRISIL B- 263.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Auto Profiles Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Azad Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Azad Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Assigned Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB BDS Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned BLP Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL B- BTM Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eytan Labs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eytan Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 249 Reaffirmed Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed HILITE Realtors (India) LLP Proposed TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned HILITE Realtors (India) LLP TL CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed KNS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 373.1 Reaffirmed Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 745 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Fac Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Fac Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Withdrawn Model Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Model Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mynor Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 214.9 Assigned Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 60.8 Assigned Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 66.3 Assigned Credit Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 191.1 Assigned Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *50 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned S.R. Ravi CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sai Smaran Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspension Revoked Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 580 Reaffirmed Unik Bazar Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Unik Bazar Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Unik Bazar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unik Bazar Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46 Reaffirmed Unik Bazar Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Discounting Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 276.6 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 41.4 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills PvCC CRISIL B+ 600 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills PvTL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 