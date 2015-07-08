Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arunachala Gounder Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed
Arunachala Gounder Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed
Ashiana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ashiana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Ashiana Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Kandhan Knitss Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Man Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2+ 14950 CRISIL A2+
** Includes sub-limits for buyers credit
Man Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 4750 CRISIL A2+
Loan Fac
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 315.5 Reaffirmed
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed
R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Raghav Export BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Raghav Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 68.8 Reaffirmed
Forward
SBI Global Factors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shiel Autos BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shree Krishan Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Credit Limit
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase *
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.50.0 million for export packing credit
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 3.6 Reaffirmed
Forward^
^Includes sub-limit of Rs.175.0 million for export packing credit
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
The Muslim Educational Society TL CRISIL D 156.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Vandemataram Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 216 Reaffirmed
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ashiana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed
Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Godwin Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Assigned
Godwin Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL B- 131 Assigned
Hemanth Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.5 Assigned
Hemanth Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137 Reaffirmed
Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed
Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kandhan Knitss TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Kinjal Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 156 Reaffirmed
Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KSA Educational and Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
KSA Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 71 Reaffirmed
Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Man Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
* Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities
Man Industries India Ltd External CRISIL A- 3100 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL BBB+
Borrowings
Man Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL B+ 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
Financing from CRISIL BB
Scheme(e-DFS
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.2 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 245 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.5 Reaffirmed
Power Welfare Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Reaffirmed
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 0.3 Reaffirmed
R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Radha Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Radha Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Radha Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Radha Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 4.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Raghav Export CC CRISIL BB- 52 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Raghav Export TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 350 Reaffirmed
Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
SBI Global Factors Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shiel Autos CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 111 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed
Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 107 Reaffirmed
Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Siddhi Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Thankam Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
The Muslim Educational Society BG CRISIL D 53.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
The Muslim Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL B-
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 660 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
UPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Fac *
*Adhoc Facility
Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
