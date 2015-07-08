Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Gounder Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Kandhan Knitss Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Man Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2+ 14950 CRISIL A2+ ** Includes sub-limits for buyers credit Man Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 4750 CRISIL A2+ Loan Fac Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 315.5 Reaffirmed Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Raghav Export BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Raghav Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 68.8 Reaffirmed Forward SBI Global Factors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Krishan Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Credit Limit Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase * *Includes sub-limit of Rs.50.0 million for export packing credit Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 3.6 Reaffirmed Forward^ ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.175.0 million for export packing credit Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed The Muslim Educational Society TL CRISIL D 156.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Vandemataram Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 216 Reaffirmed Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ashiana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Godwin Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Assigned Godwin Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL B- 131 Assigned Hemanth Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.5 Assigned Hemanth Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Assigned Loan Fac Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137 Reaffirmed Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandhan Knitss TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Reaffirmed Kinjal Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Kinjal Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 156 Reaffirmed Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KSA Educational and Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed KSA Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 71 Reaffirmed Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Man Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Man Industries India Ltd External CRISIL A- 3100 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB+ Borrowings Man Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL B+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL B Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.2 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 245 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.5 Reaffirmed Power Welfare Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Reaffirmed Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 0.3 Reaffirmed R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 4.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghav Export CC CRISIL BB- 52 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghav Export TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Credit Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Credit Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 350 Reaffirmed Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed SBI Global Factors Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2.5 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 111 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 107 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Siddhi Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Singhania and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Thankam Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned The Muslim Educational Society BG CRISIL D 53.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB The Muslim Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B- Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 660 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- UPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Fac * *Adhoc Facility Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)