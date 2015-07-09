Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Allied Recycling Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bakewell Biscuits Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from Forfaiting CRISIL A3+ Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A1+ 570 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantees. Britannia Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 925 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1+ 189 Reaffirmed Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Indian Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 53 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 11.4 Reaffirmed KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A1 15 Upgraded from Service CRISIL A2+ M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 37 Assigned Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 New Era Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned New Era Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned OCM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of buyers credit to the extent of Rs 90 Million and letter of guarantee to the extent of Rs. 5 Million Precision EquipmentsPvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Equipments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB9 50 Reaffirmed R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB9 117.2 Reaffirmed loan Fac R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB9 12.8 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 81.1 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rodium Realty Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 77 Assigned Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steel and Metal Tubes India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Super Construction Company - Gujarat BG CRISIL A3 130 Assigned Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Credit Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.6 Assigned Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Loan Fac Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8.5 Assigned The Highland Produce Co.Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Unique Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Alard Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Alard Charitable Trust WC Demand Loan ^ CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Atul Builders - Pune TL CRISIL B+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL B Avis India CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bakewell Biscuits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Bakewell Biscuits Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Reaffirmed Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd CC ** CRISIL AAA 625 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and overdraft. Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ## ##Unallocated limits. Britannia Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan ^ CRISIL AAA 1300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with overdraft. Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned * Includes sublimit of buyer's credit of Rs.215 million, letter of credit of Rs.215 million, bank guarantee of Rs.20 million, bill discounting of Rs.150 million, and line of credit of Rs.40 million. Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1664.1 Reaffirmed Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43.8 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 386.9 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graffiti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.2 Reaffirmed Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.5 Reaffirmed Indian Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1095.5 Reaffirmed Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47.3 Reaffirmed J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 241.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ J.P.P. Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Shiv Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jai Shiv Trading Company Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Rs.200 million of bank overdraft facility, Rs.50 million of import letter of credit, Rs.50 million of bonds and financial guarantees, Rs.50 million of import invoice financing, Rs.20 million of export bill discounting, Rs.20 million of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit, Rs.40 million of export invoice financing, Rs.50 million of import letter of credit, and Rs.20 million of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13.6 Reaffirmed KSE Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit for Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.300 Million, Bill Discounting Limit of Rs.150 million, Buyers Credit limit of Rs.215 million, Letter of Credit limit of Rs.450 million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 million KSE Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1294.6 Reaffirmed M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Loan Fac Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 57.4 Reaffirmed Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1548.5 Reaffirmed Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes sub-limit for letter of credit and buyer's credit of Rs.60 million Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 26.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed My Equipments Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Fac My Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nagarjuna Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 73 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Nagarjuna Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 32 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed New Era Industries CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned OCM India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed OCM India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 882.8 Reaffirmed Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1620 Reaffirmed Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of bill purchase discounting facility to the extent of Rs 50 Million and packing credit to the extent Rs 25 Million Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 46 Reaffirmed Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 61.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 288.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Prithvi Sound Products Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachna Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Limted Export Packing CRISIL D 260 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB *Interchangeable with FBD/FBP/FBN Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Limted LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Limted Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 212.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Limted TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Renuka Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rodium Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rodium Realty Ltd TL CRISIL BB 360 Reaffirmed Santuka Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Scholars Academy Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Scholars Academy Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Short-term for inventory funding Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed Credit Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Steel and Metal Tubes India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Purchase Super Construction Company - Gujarat CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Surana Green Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Surana Green Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned Credit Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Gold Card Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Assigned Loan Fac The Highland Produce Co.Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69.1 Reaffirmed The Highland Produce Co.Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Sobana Offset Printers TL CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1240 Reaffirmed U G Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed U G Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Unique Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed VBM Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.8 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 660 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.