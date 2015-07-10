Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Admark Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed Credit Ashish Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Notice of Withdrawal Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Notice of Withdrawal E to E Transportation Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd E-Giant Agroconnect Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs. 10 millions of BG/LC and Rs. 50 Million of forward contract. Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 497.8 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ivcon BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Jain Hitex Creation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting. Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Macmet Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Macmet Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Mas Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Mekala Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.4 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Northern India Trading Co LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Paragon Knits Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shiv-Parvati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Silver Stone Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sterling India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 17.5 Reaffirmed V.P. Mohammed Ayub BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 39 Reaffirmed Vedang Cellular Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Vedang Radio Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed ABM 4 Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Admark Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashish Timber Depot CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Atul Auto Ltd CC* CRISIL A 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Includes a sub limit of Rs 75.0 million for working capital demand loan, Rs 50.0 million for letter of credit or buyers credit and Rs 50.0 million for revolving letter of credit. Autocop India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 520 CRISIL BBB- Autocop India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.3 CRISIL BBB- Loan Fac Autocop India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 CRISIL BBB- BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Credit BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 7682.6 Assigned Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A- 300 Assigned ^Fully interchangeable with Short Term Loan/Working Capital Demand Loan & Preshipment Financing under Export Orders Facility. Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 17.4 Assigned Loan Fac BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 3470 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Chowdary Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chowdary Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1664.1 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Notice of Withdrawal Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Cynosure Maniks Auto Centre CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed D.S.P.I. Milk Foods Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- DJ Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4981.5 Reaffirmed E to E Transportation Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd E to E Transportation Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Espee Kumaran Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Espee Kumaran Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Espee Kumaran Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 7.4 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 305 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 97.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 27.7 Reaffirmed Giribaba Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1095.5 Reaffirmed Ivcon CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ivcon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial MF's Schemes High Liquidity FundCRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed JM Financial MF's Schemes Super Plus Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed JM Financial MF's Schemes Super Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 750 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 7250 Assigned Loan* *Interchangable with short term bank facilities Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1294.6 Reaffirmed Macmet Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malaxmi Wind Power LT Loan CRISIL B- 479.2 Reaffirmed Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Funding CRISIL BB+ Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1548.5 Reaffirmed Mas Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Mas Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mekala Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Northern India Trading Co CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Northern India Trading Co Export Packing CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Credit Northern India Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 882.8 Reaffirmed Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1620 Reaffirmed Paragon Knits Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Paragon Knits Ltd TL CRISIL B 258.6 Reaffirmed Paragon Knits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pegasus Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned PRR Travels CC CRISIL BB 102.5 Reaffirmed PRR Travels LT Loan CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Radhamani Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Radhamani Exports Ltd CC Withdrawal 60 Withdrawal Radhamani Exports Ltd Export Packing Withdrawal 250 Withdrawal Credit Radhamani Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 173.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 950 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1325 Reaffirmed Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sancheti Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarayu Cleangen Pvt ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv-Parvati Construction Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Siddharth Properties CC CRISIL C 290 Reaffirmed Siddharth Properties TL CRISIL C 430 Reaffirmed Silver Stone Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Silver Stone Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sterling India CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sterling India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL AA+ 15 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5 Reaffirmed Surana Green Energy Ltd Proposed Term Loa CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Surana Green Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Swastik Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1240 Reaffirmed Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4018.5 Reaffirmed V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed V.P. Mohammed Ayub CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed V.P. Mohammed Ayub Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed VBM Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.8 Reaffirmed Vedang Cellular Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vedang Cellular Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 62 Assigned Vedang Radio Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 48.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vedang Radio Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 660 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 