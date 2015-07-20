Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 1860 Assigned Credit ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 590 Assigned Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Advance Lamp Component and Table Wares LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 261 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ G N Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed G.M. Ravindra BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned GNA Duraparts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed GNA Duraparts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Goodwill Advance Construction company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 650 Assigned Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Buyers Credit Malani Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Malani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A3+ 570 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.1 Assigned Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Rs.130 million for buyers credit Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed **Includes a sublimit of Rs.80 million for buyers credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Assigned Advance Lamp Component and Table Wares Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Advance Lamp Component and Table Wares CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Anand Education & Research Trust TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2 Assigned Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Essar Steel Suppliers CC * CRISIL BB 70 Assigned * Includes Letter of credit or buyers credit or letter of comfort of Rs.70 million as a sublimit. Essar Steel Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 492.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ G N Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB G.M. Ravindra Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned GNA Duraparts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed GNA Duraparts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 545 Reaffirmed Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 11.5 Reaffirmed Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 202.9 Reaffirmed Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Jai Bhawani Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Jai Bhawani Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Assigned Credit K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd CC # CRISIL AA- 14300 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility and Short Term Loan. Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2700 Reaffirmed Kritika Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Kumar Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 810 Reaffirmed Lathangi Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 135 Assigned Lathangi Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Malani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Merino Industries Ltd LT Loan Suspended 118.8 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd BG Withdrawal 20 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd CC Withdrawal 150 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd CC * Withdrawal 90 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million for inland bill discounting (IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill. Merino Industries Ltd CC ** Withdrawal 90 Suspended ** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit and WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC), IBD, foreign bill purchase (FBP), and FBD. Merino Industries Ltd CC *** Withdrawal 48 Suspended *** Fully interchangeable with WCDL Merino Industries Ltd CC **** Withdrawal 255 Suspended **** Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million each for EPC, IBD, FBP, and FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing Withdrawal 50 Suspended Credit ### ### Rs.50 million for FCNR and Rs.100 million for FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing Withdrawal 32 Suspended Credit # # Fully interchangeable with FBP and FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing Withdrawal 50 Suspended Credit ## ## Interchangeable with cash credit Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing Withdrawal 135 Suspended Credit Merino Industries Ltd LOC ^ Withdrawal 330 Suspended ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.275 million for standby line of credit (SLC) Merino Industries Ltd LOC Withdrawal 200 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd LOC ^^ Withdrawal 70 Suspended ^^ Fully interchangeable with SLC Merino Industries Ltd LOC ^^^ Withdrawal 50 Suspended ^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee (BG) Merino Industries Ltd LOC ^^^^ Withdrawal 50 Suspended ^^^^ Fully interchangeable with BG Merino Industries Ltd LOC % Withdrawal 80 Suspended % Includes sublimit of Rs.80 million for SLC and Rs.50 million for BG Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 239.7 Suspended Loan Fac Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Noor Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Omkar Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 ** Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ** Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 850 # Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ # Includes sublimit of Rs.700 million for metal term loan Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2932.8 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 3718.2 Reaffirmed Credit S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santhiram Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal and Co.CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal and Co.Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shubban Properties - Vision Royalle TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 115.7 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Varni Gems Packing Credit * CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Varni Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Credit # # Interchangeable with packing credit up to 20 per cent Varni Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 225 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yantra Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 311.9 Downgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.