Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amudha Aseptic Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Amudha Aseptic Food Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Assigned Automat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Automat Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Durga Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Durga Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4000 Assigned Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 22.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Lovely International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Dis Fac Lovely International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Mecwel Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Minda Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 122.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Minda Corporation Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2+ Minda Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 1240 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2+ Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 535 Reaffirmed Credit Narayan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 35.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Narayan Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Narayan Internationals Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Narayan Internationals Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed R.S.Food Processes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ram Dev International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 63.5 Reaffirmed Forward SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1 Assigned SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Assigned Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sheelu Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suresh Chandra Sahoo BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Assigned Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Forward Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dis Fac Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adarsha Control Systems Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Adarsha Control Systems Pvt. Ltd. Open CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Amudha Aseptic Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.6 Assigned Loan Fac Amudha Aseptic Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.9 Assigned Amudha Aseptic Food Products CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Apex Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Apex Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Automat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bajrang Cotspin CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotspin TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Blue Star Air Travel Services (India) CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd Darshanam Life Space Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 195 Reaffirmed Darshanam Life Space Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 255 Reaffirmed Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Deo Mangal Memorial Trust TL CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Durga Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Durga Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.6 Assigned Loan Fac Durga Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 97.2 Reaffirmed Goose Global Agri Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Lovely Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Markandeshwar Foods and Allied Products CC CRISIL B+ 142.5 Assigned Ltd Mecwel Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mecwel Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Minda Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A 625 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Minda Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 115 Reaffirmed B- Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 157.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B- Narayan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries CC CRISIL BBB 44.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Novo Computers CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 23 Assigned Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Assigned Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.5 Reaffirmed Premsons Super Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Premsons Super Steel Pvt. Ltd. Cash TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned R.S.Food Processes India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Fully Interchangeable with export packing credit R.S.Food Processes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ram Dev International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1890.7 Reaffirmed Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1749.3 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Dev International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 153.9 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharda Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B+ 165.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Sheelu Exports SME Care Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Krupa Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed SRG Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SRG Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 177 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sunbeam English School Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Sunbeam English School Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunbeam English School Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 99.1 Reaffirmed Suresh Chandra Sahoo Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Suresh Chandra Sahoo CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 15 Assigned Credit Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 360 Reaffirmed Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.5 Reaffirmed Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 61.5 Reaffirmed Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 16.6 Reaffirmed Veekay Polycoats Ltd CC@ CRISIL D 665 Downgraded from CRISILB+ Veekay Polycoats Ltd LOC@ CRISIL D 660 Downgraded from CRISILA4 Veekay Polycoats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 443.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISILB+ Veekay Polycoats Ltd TL^ CRISIL D 256.1 Downgraded from CRISILB+ Veekay Polycoats Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 225 Downgraded from CRISILB+ Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 69 Assigned Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned Loan Fac Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 101 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.