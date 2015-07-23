Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Recycling Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Deepak International Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Godavari Commodities Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Suspended Inova Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 480 Reaffirmed under LOC Kabra Commercial Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Kabra Commercial Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunal Structure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2240 Suspended Kunal Structure India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Laljee Godhoo and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed M/s. Jyoti Timber - Nagpur LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Maja Health Care Division BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Maja Health Care Division Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Minda SAI Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Nexo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 480 Reaffirmed Credit * * 100% interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Discounting Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Raj Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Raj Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 S.Narendra Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1815 Assigned Svasca Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Universal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Sales CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Aditya Sales TL CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Assigned Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Assigned Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Baader Schulz Laboratories CC CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Baader Schulz Laboratories LOC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chandravadhanam Educational Trust CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chandravadhanam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chandravadhanam Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Deepak International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned Deepak International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Assigned Deepak International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac ESBI Glasses PVT BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ESBI Glasses PVT CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ESBI Glasses PVT LOC CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ESBI Glasses PVT TL CRISIL D 31.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ G.B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 97.3 Assigned Loan Fac Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 27.7 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Suspended Godavari Commodities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govind Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Haritha Fertilisers Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Inova Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Inova Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Suspended Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Suspended J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 155 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagruthi Educational and Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagruthi Educational and Welfare SocietyRupee TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Kabra Commercial Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Kunal Structure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 830 Suspended Laljee Godhoo and Co. CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Jyoti Timber - Nagpur CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 233.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 86.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Minda SAI Ltd CC CRISIL A 620 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Minda SAI Ltd TL CRISIL A 470 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Nexo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 111.1 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Nexo Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 43.9 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 723.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 311.7 Reaffirmed P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PVR Ltd LT Rating CRISIL A+ - Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ - Reaffirmed Radhe Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radhe Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 16.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 119 Upgraded from Education Society Loan Fac CRISIL B- Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial TL CRISIL B 81 Upgraded from Education Society CRISIL B- Raj Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- S.Narendra Export Packing CRISIL BB 86 Reaffirmed Credit S.Narendra Post Shipment CRISIL BB 146.5 Reaffirmed Credit S.Narendra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Surya Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned Loan Fac Svasca Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed T.S.B. Overseas CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB T.S.B. Overseas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Universal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 43 Assigned Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 42 Assigned Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5.3 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 64.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.