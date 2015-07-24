Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 720 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Rent CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed Securitisation loan Ecstasy Projects Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Inder Mohan Singh Contractor BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Industrial Metal Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Industrial Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.7 Assigned K. K. Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Loan Fac Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned under LOC Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.250 million. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1420 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1730 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed @Rs.260 million interchangeable with bank guarantee limits. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 580 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 780 Reaffirmed Credit M/s R. B. Chavan BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Meena Jeweller Pvt BG CRISIL A3 20 Withdrawal Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Assigned Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dis Fac Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 29 Reaffirmed Credit Rajkripal Timber Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Assigned Samak Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivhare Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ltd Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ltd Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ltd under LOC Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Assigned UD Solution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 110 Upgraded from BB CRISIL BB- Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 45 Upgraded from BB CRISIL BB- Anitha Cashews CC CRISIL 90 Reaffirmed BB- Anitha Cashews TL CRISIL 9.2 Reaffirmed BB- Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 651 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB+ Ecstasy Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 400 Assigned BB- Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 172.5 Downgraded BB from CRISIL BB+ Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 55 Downgraded BB from CRISIL BB+ Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 42.5 Downgraded Loan Fac BB from CRISIL BB+ Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 15 Assigned BB Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Assigned BB Express Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 142 Reaffirmed BB- Inder Mohan Singh Contractor Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 25 Assigned Loan Fac B+ Inder Mohan Singh Contractor CC CRISIL 60 Assigned B+ India Trade Links CC CRISIL 100 Upgraded from BB+ CRISIL BB Industrial Metal Corporation CC CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed BB Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 31 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 9 Assigned Credit Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned JSR Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B K. K. Construction Company CC CRISIL 26.5 Reaffirmed B+ K. K. Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ K. K. Construction Company TL CRISIL 2.9 Reaffirmed B+ Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 200 Assigned Loan Fac BBB+ Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL 1000 Assigned BBB+ Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BB Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 29.4 Assigned Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kartik International Fac CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed B+ Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Assigned Loan Fac B+ Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 25 Assigned B+ Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BB Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB Kedia Brothers CC CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed BBB KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 500 Assigned BBB- KPIT Technologies Ltd CC* CRISIL 1310 Reaffirmed AA- *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 10 million KPIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL 2040 Reaffirmed AA- KPIT Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 298.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AA- KPIT Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL 796.9 Reaffirmed AA- Krishna Shipping and Allied Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL 50 Assigned B+ Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed BB Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL 75.6 Reaffirmed BB Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 39.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL 320 Reaffirmed AA+ ** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/Overdraft Facility Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed AA+ ^Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and buyers credit limits. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL 380 Reaffirmed AA+ #Rs.100 million interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and Rs.280 million interchangeable with buyers credit limit. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed AA+ ##Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and bank guarantee limits. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AA+ Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 45 Reaffirmed B+ Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 51.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 3.6 Reaffirmed B+ M/s R. B. Chavan CC CRISIL 90 Reaffirmed B+ Mahavir Global Inc LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Mahavir Global Inc CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Mahavir Global Inc Export Packing CRISIL B 50 Assigned Credit Manav Bharti Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL 57 Assigned BB+ Manav Bharti Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 135 Assigned Loan Fac BB+ Meena Jeweller and Diamonds Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Withdrawal Meena Jeweller Exclusive Pvt CC CRISIL 700 Withdrawal BBB- Meena Jeweller Extension Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Withdrawal Meena Jeweller Extension Pvt Proposed CC limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Withdrawal Meena Jeweller Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 682 Withdrawal Meena Jewels Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Withdrawal Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 355 Reaffirmed B+ Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 3.4 Assigned BB+ Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 1.6 Assigned BB+ Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 15 Assigned BB+ Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Assigned BB+ NSL Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL 2181.3 Assigned Ltd A- Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed BB- Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 270 Assigned BB- Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL 30 Assigned BB- Oswal Motels and Resorts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 100 Assigned B- Oswal Motels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL 150 Assigned B- Oswal Traders and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Assigned BB- Oswal Traders and Travels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 50 Assigned BB- Park Sarvamangala Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 10** Reaffirmed A- **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 75 Upgraded from B+ CRISIL B Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 35 Upgraded from B+ CRISIL B Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL 25 Assigned Fac B+ PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL 30 Assigned Fac BB- PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 50 Assigned BB- Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed B+ Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed B+ Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 202.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL 247.4 Reaffirmed B+ Rajkripal Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Assigned BB- Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL 41.5 Assigned AAA S. M. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 99 Assigned B+ Samak Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 480 Upgraded from BB CRISIL BB- Shivhare Associates CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BB Shivhare Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB Shree Salasar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 35 Assigned BB- Shree Salasar Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 30.2 Assigned BB- Singh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank of CP Programme CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed India Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 36.8 Reaffirmed India SSF Plastpro Ltd CC CRISIL 170 Assigned A- SSF Plastpro Ltd TL CRISIL 130 Assigned A- Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 33.5 Assigned BB+ Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL 6.5 Assigned Limits BB+ Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 10 Assigned BB+ Surendra and Co CC CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed BB+ Surendra and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB+ Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 15 Assigned B- Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 50 Assigned B- Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Assigned Loan Fac B- Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt CC CRISIL 105 Assigned Ltd B+ Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 81.1 Assigned *Letter of credit (Inland) limit of Rs.45 million is within cash credit limit and one way interchangeability from CC to LC is allowed. Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 81.1 Assigned
*Letter of credit (Inland) limit of Rs.45 million is within cash credit limit and one way interchangeability from CC to LC is allowed.
Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 8.9 Assigned
UD Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 10 Assigned BB
V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 150 Assigned BBB
V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 20 Assigned BBB
Vijay Steels CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+
Vijay Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Vijay Steels Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.2 Downgraded credit from CRISIL B+
Vijay Steels TL CRISIL D 9.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+
Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 850 Reaffirmed BBB
Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed BBB
* Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit
Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBB
Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 55 Reaffirmed Credit BBB 