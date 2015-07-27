Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 95 Reassigned Loan Fac DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 million. Divya Creations LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Divya Creations Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Divya Creations Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 550 Upgraded from Purchase * CRISIL A4+ *Interchangeable up to Rs.100 million between packing credit and foreign bill purchase Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Interchangeable up to Rs.100 million between packing credit and foreign bill purchase Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Standby Foreign CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from Bill Exchange CRISIL A4+ ITC Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd M/s Nabam Tullon BG CRISIL A3+ 132.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 M/s Nabam Tullon Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 167.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60.4 Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 14 Discounting Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed P. B. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Rishabh Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2520 Reaffirmed TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5500 UPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 UPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4 Assigned Versatile Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Versatile Wires Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Forward Versatile Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.1 Assigned Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 375 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amma Agro Farms CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Amma Agro Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 61 Assigned Apex Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Balaji Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 9.7 Suspended Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 243.6 Suspended Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15 Reaffirmed Bank of India Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 48.37 Reaffirmed Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 16.83 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of India Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 26.6 Reaffirmed Bank of India CD CRISIL AAA 300 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 27 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 45 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 226 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Choice Research and Breeding Farm CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Choice Research and Breeding Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Includes sub-limit of export packing credit of Rs.80 million and export bill discounting of Rs.80 million DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * It is a revolving facility Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd CC@# CRISIL BB 60 Assigned (@Export packing credit is a sub-limit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.10 million.#Foreign bill purchase is a sub-limit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.10 million. Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Goldcoin Polyplast TL CRISIL B+ 63.2 Assigned Goldcoin Polyplast CC @ CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned @Inland/Import Letter of Credit is sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.10 million Goldcoin Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.3 Assigned Loan Fac Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC), Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR); interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million and interchangeable with Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 50 million. Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 481.6 Reaffirmed ITC Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL BB Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Industries Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Lakshmi Technology and Engineering TL CRISIL BB+ 213.5 Upgraded from Industries Ltd CRISIL BB M/s Nabam Tullon CC CRISIL BBB 117.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- M/s Nabam Tullon Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- M/s Nabam Tullon Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 10.7 Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 1620 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Bills Discounting from CRISIL Limit BB+ Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Loan Fac Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 341.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Rajesh Housing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+(SO) 1400 Assigned Rishabh Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 188.2 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 181.5 Reaffirmed The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.5 Assigned The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.5 Assigned Loan Fac The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning and CC CRISIL BB- 51.5 Assigned Weaving Mills Co. Ltd The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.5 Assigned Weaving Mills Co. Ltd Loan Fac The Railway Employees Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3298.3 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd Loan Fac The Railway Employees Co-Operative TL CRISIL BBB+ 3201.7 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Open CC CRISIL BB- 44.5 Assigned UPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 11000 UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8500 Loan Fac Versatile Wires Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 5.6 Assigned Versatile Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48.9 Assigned Virgo Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 64 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Virgo Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 212.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)