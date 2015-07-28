Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Reassigned Credit# #Bank Guarantee is as sublimit of Inland/Import Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.2.5 million. Garv Udyogc LOC CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kirti Solar Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Kirti Solar Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Mahesh Raj Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bill Purchase Mahesh Raj Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC@#CRISIL A4+ 59 Assigned @Inland letter of credit is a sublimit of Inland/Import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.59 million #Bank Guarantee is as sublimit of Inland/Import Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.2.5 million. Parekhplast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 34.5 Reassigned SLC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd T. Kanagaraj BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Assigned Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7565.6 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2434.4 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Action Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 124.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 64.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ AMGC Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 78 Assigned AMGC Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT BK CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Arihanth Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.7 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reassigned Loan Fac Deki Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed Deki Electronics Ltd Proposed LT BK CRISIL BBB 108.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deki Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29 Reaffirmed Garv Udyogc TL CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Garv Udyogc CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Harshgeet Overseas CC* CRISIL B 100 Assigned * Priority Debt HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Loan Fac Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.S.R. Seeds LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.S.R. Seeds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kailash Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kailash Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kirti Solar Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 6.28 Reaffirmed Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 10.38 Withdrawn Laggar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.2 Reaffirmed M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahesh Raj Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Loan Fac Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- MF Motors TL CRISIL BB 7.8 Assigned MF Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned MF Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ North Eastern Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B- 265 Reaffirmed NSN Reddy Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 340 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ NSN Reddy Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Parekhplast India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parekhplast India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150.2 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Proposed LT BK CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 89.5 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill CC CRISIL B 67 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill TL CRISIL B 23 Upgraded from CRISIL B- School of Management Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed School of Management Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac School of Management Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 29.6 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 159.9 Assigned Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Pushkar Construction Co. TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 38 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B SLC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Someshwar Organisors TL CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT BK CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 146.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Swastik Epitome Developers Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Swastik Epitome Developers Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned T. Kanagaraj CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 722 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 355.5 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 778 Reaffirmed Vijai Electricals Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 321.5 Reaffirmed * Priority Debt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.