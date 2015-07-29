Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amar Singh Chawal Wala Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 850 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 APS Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bestin Plast Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended E.I.D. Parry India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Excel Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation Excel LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Excel Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Farcom Cable Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Insecticides India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Integrated Enterprises India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Kapsons Worldwide Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders (New) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Traders (New) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Krishna Traders (New) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Maruti Suzuki India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans/buyer's credit/packing credit/post-shipment credit/bank guarantee facilities Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ NRB Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Pooja Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Assigned Ragam Metal Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Sadan Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 102.2 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos BG CRISIL A4 19.5 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Weavetex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56.6 Assigned Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Amar Singh Chawal Wala CC CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ APS Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 3750 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1750 million BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL D 2480 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs.1000 million BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Classic Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Suspended Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 155.6 Suspended Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Credit Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Excel CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Excel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Excel TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Farcom Cable Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Suspended Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 165 Reaffirmed Gopal Masterbatch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Gopal Masterbatch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gopal Masterbatch Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.5 Suspended Harmony Shubham Associates TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Insecticides India Ltd CC CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Insecticides India Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Integrated Enterprises India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned * long term facility Jindal Steels CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Jindal Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jindal Steels Standby Line of CRISIL BB 19.5 Suspended Credit John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kartekya Wines CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Oil and Vanaspati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Lekh Raj Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Manganese Products Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Manganese Products Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Maruti Suzuki India Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans/buyer's credit/packing credit/post-shipment credit/bank guarantee facilities Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ NIAE Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned NIAE Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Nikunj Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nikunj Exports CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Nikunj Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Assigned NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Withdrawal NSR Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended NSR Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended NSR Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Suspended Loan Fac NSR Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Paarth Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Reaffirmed Padigela Ginning Industries CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Padigela Ginning Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Pooja Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 9.5 Assigned Pooja Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Ragam Metal Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ragam Metal Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Raghuvanshi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Suspended Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Suspended Sadan Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 202.8 Reaffirmed Sail Bansal Service Centre Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Suspended SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 118.5 Suspended SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61.5 Suspended Shiel Autos CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiel Autos LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and CC CRISIL B 24.6 Reaffirmed Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Silver Global Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Suspended Silver Global Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71 Suspended Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Solapur Municipal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Fac Sri Krishna Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sri Krishna Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Krishna Sai Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37 Suspended Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended * 100 percent interchangeable with Letter of Credit Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Loan Fac Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Suspended Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Suspended Viva Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Weavetex Overseas TL CRISIL BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed Wisdom Social Welfare Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 