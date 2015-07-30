Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd LOG CRISIL A4 72.5 Assigned
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 43.6 Reaffirmed
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 13.4 Reaffirmed
Forward
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
CBM Industrie Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
CCI Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Durga Polyflex Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with Buyers credit limit
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Assigned
L.G. Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
L.G. Industries Standby Non-FB CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Limit
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Milagro Ceramica Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
N B Construction Company BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned
Sendoz Impex Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shri Kishan Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Assigned
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aman Enterprises CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.4 Reaffirmed
BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Fac
BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 376.8 Reaffirmed
CCI Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed
DS Agrifoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned
Durga Polyflex Industries CC CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed
Durga Polyflex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCD - 540 Withdrawal
Geet Reality TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Tanning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 16.1 Reaffirmed
Gopsons Papers Ltd BG# CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
# One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Cash Credit of Rs 25 million
Gopsons Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
* Cash Credit Includes Letter of Credit/Buyers credit sublimit of upto Rs 100 million
Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 325 Reaffirmed
Gopsons Papers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit$
$ One way interchangeability from Export Packing Credit to Cash Credit
Gopsons Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 519 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B- 186 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 880 Reaffirmed
**Rs.200 million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit,
and letter of credit
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC * CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency and Buyers credit and Cash
Credit limit
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40.1 Reaffirmed
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 85.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
L.G. Industries CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
L.G. Industries Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed
Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Machino Techno Sales Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD - 960 Withdrawal
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 5.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Milagro Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Model Rag Exports CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
N B Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
N B Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed
Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 255 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 112.5 Assigned
Fac
Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB+ 46.1 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Priti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned
Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Reddy and Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sendoz Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sendoz Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Shah and Parikh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed
Shri Kishan Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Shri Kishan Industries CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Shri Kishan Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Shrishti Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Shrishti Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Speco Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5 Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 92.91 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Billion Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed
Bonds Programme
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 42.45 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL AA+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 34991.1 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3248.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)