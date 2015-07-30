Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd LOG CRISIL A4 72.5 Assigned Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 43.6 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 13.4 Reaffirmed Forward Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed CBM Industrie Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed CCI Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Durga Polyflex Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Buyers credit limit Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Assigned L.G. Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed L.G. Industries Standby Non-FB CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Limit Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Milagro Ceramica Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned N B Construction Company BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Sendoz Impex Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shri Kishan Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Assigned Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aman Enterprises CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.4 Reaffirmed BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 376.8 Reaffirmed CCI Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed DS Agrifoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Durga Polyflex Industries CC CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed Durga Polyflex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCD - 540 Withdrawal Geet Reality TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Purchase Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Tanning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd BG# CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Cash Credit of Rs 25 million Gopsons Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed * Cash Credit Includes Letter of Credit/Buyers credit sublimit of upto Rs 100 million Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 325 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ One way interchangeability from Export Packing Credit to Cash Credit Gopsons Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 519 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B- 186 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 880 Reaffirmed **Rs.200 million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, and letter of credit HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC * CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency and Buyers credit and Cash Credit limit Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40.1 Reaffirmed Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 85.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned L.G. Industries CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- L.G. Industries Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Fac Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD - 960 Withdrawal Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Milagro Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Model Rag Exports CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed N B Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned N B Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 255 Assigned Loan Fac Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 112.5 Assigned Fac Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB+ 46.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Priti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Reddy and Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sendoz Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sendoz Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shah and Parikh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Shri Kishan Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Assigned Shri Kishan Industries CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shri Kishan Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Shrishti Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Shrishti Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 92.91 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Billion Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 42.45 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL AA+ 30 Reaffirmed Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 34991.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3248.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.