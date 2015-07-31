Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned; Suspension revoked Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Notice of Withdrawal Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1700 Notice of Withdrawal Aspee Sons LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Aspee Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Balaji Fabriccs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Desmet Reagent Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac DMR Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed DPS Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed East Coast Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed GP Petroleums Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1350 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 31000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kudu Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Kuku Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Kuku Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Notice of Withdrawal Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Notice of Withdrawal Muthooot Fincorp Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 9000 Reaffirmed CP) (Enhanced from Rs.5 billion) Nichrome India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 28 Assigned Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1500.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Notice of Withdrawal Rama Gum Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Proposed LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 3170 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed S.Narendra Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Shashi Timber and Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Notice of Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Shashi Timber and Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Super Geo Drillers (J.V) BG CRISIL A4 280 Assigned Tirupati Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Notice of Withdrawal Tirupati Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Notice of Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 74.9 Reaffirmed Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned; Suspension revoked AP Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Reaffirmed AP Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111.1 Reaffirmed AP Refinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1700 Notice of Withdrawal Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LT BK FAC CRISIL B- 1060 Notice of Withdrawal Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aspee Sons CC CRISIL BBB 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aspee Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aspee Springs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Aspee Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Balaji Fabriccs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac Desmet Reagent Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac DMR Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1000 Reaffirmed DPS Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed East Coast Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Notice of Withdrawal East India Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.6 Assigned East India Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.8 Assigned East India Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 330 Reaffirmed GP Petroleums Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ GP Petroleums Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Textiles CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Hindustan Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.3 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Agro Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Jayanthi Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Jayanthi Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Josan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Josan Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Josan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Josan Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59 Assigned Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Assigned Kameshwar Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Kameshwar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kameshwar Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Key Locks India CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Key Locks India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kudu Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Kudu Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed * Includes letter of credit of Rs.20 million as a sublimit Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madison Holding LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 242.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BB+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 117.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Notice of Withdrawal Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8 Notice of Withdrawal Muthooot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60500 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1089.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthooot Fincorp Ltd TL CRISIL A 1720.1 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 280.2 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 719.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1000 Million) Muthooot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond Muthooot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt #CRISIL A 355.9 Reaffirmed # Earlier rated as subordinate bond Muthooot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Muthooot Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 1440 Reaffirmed Nichrome India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Nichrome India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Nichrome India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Assigned Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL BB 106.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 115.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL BB 134.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pristine Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 380 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Pristine Properties TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Notice of Withdrawal Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation LOC CRISIL AAA 212700 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 29100 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 22500 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AAA 19000 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings S.Narendra Export Packing CRISIL BB 86 Notice of Credit Withdrawal S.Narendra Post Shipment CRISIL BB 146.5 Notice of Credit Withdrawal S.Narendra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 178.6 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sarada Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 850 Assigned Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Assigned Shanker Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 31.9 Assigned Shanker Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Shanker Printing Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shashi Timber and Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Notice of Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Shashi Timber and Plywood Industries LT BK FAC CRISIL BB- 4 Notice of Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shivdham Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 61 Assigned Stanley Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Super Geo Drillers (J.V) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Assigned The Krishna District Lorry Owners CC CRISIL BB+ 800 Notice of Mutually Aided Co-Operative Stores Ltd Withdrawal Tirupati Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Notice of Withdrawal Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Loan Fac Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)