Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. R. Enterprises - Korba LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1350 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2760 Assigned ABB India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit^ ^Pre-shipment/post-shipment/LC/bank guarantee limit; sub-limit of cash credit/working capital demand loan of Rs.20 million. Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 215 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 1045 Assigned Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Bharat Integrated Technical Services BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Choudhury and Choudhury India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 million CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 142 Reaffirmed City Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 103.6 Suspended Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Assigned Deepak Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Design Centre BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73 Reaffirmed Fine Facets India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Fine Facets India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Credit Fransko Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned G. S. R. Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Golf Ceramics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 26.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Good Greens India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Good Greens India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Good Greens India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Granite Mart Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Granite Mart Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Granite Mart Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137 Suspended Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A1+ 730 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting facility of Rs.730 Million Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 428.6 Reaffirmed Jyoti Steel Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 107.5 Assigned Jyoti Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 104.8 Assigned K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kakinada Seaports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 833.6 Reaffirmed Kaprisa International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Kaprisa International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 295 Suspended Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Assigned Koya and Company Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.700 million. KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC *@ CRISIL A1+ 950 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 * Working capital facilities are jointly and severally guaranteed by KRIBHCO and SBIPPL @ Of which, Rs.750 million is interchangeable with bank guarantee. KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG $ CRISIL A1+ 850 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 $ Backed by letter of comfort from KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 3500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 # Out of this, Rs.500 million is jointly and severally guaranteed by KRIBHCO and SBIPPL Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 76.5 Reaffirmed Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1050 Suspended Lohiya Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Lohiya Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 730 Suspended Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 315 Suspended Metcraft Engineering LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned Metcraft Engineering BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Numaligarh Refinery Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LOC # CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.C. Thomas & Co. BG CRISIL A4 135 Assigned PCI Limited BG CRISIL A4 500 Upgraded from CRISIL D PCI Limited LOC CRISIL A4 500 Upgraded from CRISIL D PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Proton Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46.5 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 880 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 700 Assigned S. V. Bandi Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Foreign Currency Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Forward Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 12 Assigned SEED Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14.2 Assigned Select Leather Craft Foreign CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Select Leather Craft Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Negotiation Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Shree Shakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Sunmax Constructions BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tirupati Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned VTJ Sea Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned under LOC VTJ Sea Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Neerukonda Educational Society TL CRISIL B 305 Suspended A. R. Enterprises - Korba CC CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned A. R. Enterprises - Korba Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Aarti Drugs Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A 1550 Assigned Purchase Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 856.8 Assigned Loan Fac Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2203.2 Assigned ABB India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Abu Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Action Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Adinath Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 42.1 Assigned Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.4 Assigned Akash Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned AL - Marzia Agro Foods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned AL - Marzia Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned AL - Marzia Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Amar Fast Food and Restaurant Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.8 Suspended Loan Fac Amar Fast Food and Restaurant Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.2 Suspended B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 82.6 Assigned *Sub-limit of letter of credit (LC)/buyers credit of Rs.80 million. Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Credit Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Foreign LOC @#$% CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned @ Cash Credit is a Sublimit of Foreign Letter of Credit up to Rs.50 Million # Working Capital Demand Loan is a Sublimit of Foreign Letter of Credit up to Rs.50 Million Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned Bharat Integrated Technical Services CC CRISIL C 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bharat Integrated Technical Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.3 Reaffirmed Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33 Assigned Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Loan Fac Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Suspended Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL D 255 Suspended Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Suspended Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Choudhury and Choudhury India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Credit CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 543 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CHW Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed City Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended City Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 846.7 Suspended Loan Fac City Corporation Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 697.4 Suspended Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 190 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of PCFC & Foreign Bill discounting of Rs 47.5 million Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Suspended Loan Fac Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 48.7 Suspended Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 8.9 Assigned Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Deepak Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Deepak Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1470 Assigned Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Design Centre CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Design Centre Medium TL CRISIL B+ 2.1 Suspended Design Centre Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Design Centre Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 25.4 Suspended Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Overdraft Fac Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 38.4 Assigned Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 11.6 Assigned Eram Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 330 Assigned Formoplastic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended Fort-In Infra Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Forzza Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fransko Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fransko Agro Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fransko Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Futuristic Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4.2 Suspended Futuristic Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Suspended Loan Fac Futuristic Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 70.9 Suspended G. S. R. Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Getech Equipments International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Getech Equipments International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Credit Getech Equipments International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Loan Fac Getech Equipments International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Good Greens India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Good Greens India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Gopi Krishna Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Granite Mart Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Haldia Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49 Suspended Haldia Agro Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 11 Suspended Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Heera Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Suspended HGS International Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed HGS International Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HGS International Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Hind Charity Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Hind Charity Trust TL CRISIL BB- 330 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 14 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 830 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit of Rs.450 Million and LC limit of Rs.100 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs.250 Million. Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Reaffirmed Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.9 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 50 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 1528.68 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 1.0085 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.4 Reaffirmed Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 312.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 95.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jyoti Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB- 37.7 Assigned Jyoti Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.1 Assigned Loan Fac K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Kakinada Seaports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 9243.4 Reaffirmed Kakinada Seaports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 145 Suspended Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 81 Assigned Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Kothari Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Koya and Company Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Koya and Company Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Koya and Company Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Revised from CRISIL AA-(SO) KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 1250 Revised from loan * CRISIL AA-(SO) KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5000 Revised from CRISIL AA-(SO) KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA- 1000 Revised from Credit ^ CRISIL AA-(SO) ^Interchangeable with short-term loan and letter of credit Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Liberty Marketers CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Lohiya Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Suspended Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Maheswari Fertilizers CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Discounting# #Includes export packing credit (EPC) sublimit of Rs.300 million Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Credit Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Malabar Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Malabar Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Malpani Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Mercury Marine Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Metcraft Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac Metcraft Engineering Foreign LOC* CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned *Buyers credit sublimit of Rs.17.5 million Metcraft Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Mohit Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 321.3 Assigned Mohit Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Credit Mohit Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 184.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mohit Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 465 Assigned Mohit Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Nemcare Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 195 Assigned Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Assigned Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.4 Assigned Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities Pvt TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Ltd Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities Pvt CC CRISIL BB 129 Assigned Ltd Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 106 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Northern Gold Collections Llp CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Novelty Reddy and Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Numaligarh Refinery Ltd CC * CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac North East Medical Care and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac PCI Limitet CC CRISIL C 509.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D PCI Limitet Rupee TL CRISIL C 684 Upgraded from CRISIL D P.C. Thomas & Co. CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Palamoor Paper Products Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 110 Assigned Palamoor Paper Products Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Parameshwara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 1850 Reaffirmed Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Proton Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 306 Assigned Proton Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Rayon Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 132.9 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned RCM Infrastructure Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 17.1 Assigned RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 135 Assigned Loan Fac RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 35 Assigned *Buyers credit sublimit of Rs.17.5 million Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCDs * CRISIL AAA 20 Reaffirmed *guaranteed by Reliance Industries Limited Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD# CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed #Earlier named as Privately Placed Debentures S. V. Bandi Engineers and Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 188 Assigned Loan Fac Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Saraswathy Enterprisers LT Loan CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Savera Farms CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended Savera Farms LT Loan CRISIL B- 29.7 Suspended SEED Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned SEED Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.8 Assigned Loan Fac SEED Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Assigned Select Leather Craft Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Select Leather Craft LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Select Leather Craft CC CRISIL BB 9.5 Assigned Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Sethumeena Roadways LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned Shree Khiwaj Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Shree Khiwaj Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sairam Communications (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ltd Shree Sairam Communications (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Shree Shakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Shakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sim Agro Chain TL CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Sim Agro Chain CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sim Agro Chain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Soubhagya Properties Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 1.1 Assigned Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Sturdy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 1447.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sturdy Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 1419 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sturdy Industries Ltd Proposed Non FBLed CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sturdy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 422.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sunmax Constructions CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tirupati Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tufko International CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Government Bill CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Purchase Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Vasavi Estates CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87 Assigned Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Ltd Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 237 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt TL CRISIL D 3 Suspended Ltd Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Virata Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.2 Suspended Virata Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 53 Suspended Virata Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47 Suspended VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Suspended VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 240 Suspended VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 310 Suspended VTJ Sea Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 