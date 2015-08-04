Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^ ^^ fully interchangeable to NFB Limits Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG ## CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed ## LC Limits are interchangeable with Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Non-FBL * CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Fund Based facility Coromandel International Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed CP) Fauna International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Fauna International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd Overdraft Fac @ CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed @Interchangable with Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex Firstsource Solutions Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 937.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency ** **Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency and Standby Letter of Credit Firstsource Solutions Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1712.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency @ @Interchangable with Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex Flow Tech Power BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Industrial Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Industrial Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jayesh Distributors Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Keyur Industries Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pur-Discounting Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 41 Assigned Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 30 - Forward P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 - Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Enhanced from Rs.1100 Million Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed CP) Enhanced from Rs.5500 Million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed BOI AXA Fund ST Income Fund CRISIL A-mfs - Downgraded from CRISIL AAAmfs Coromandel International Ltd CC @ CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed @ 50% of limits are one way interchangeable to NFB limits Coromandel International Ltd CC $ CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with NFB and BC limits Coromandel International Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 18.7 Assigned Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 46.3 Assigned Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed ## ## Interchangable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex, Standby Line of Credit Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac $CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed $ Interchangable with Pre-Shipment Credit in Forex, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Bill Discounting Flow Tech Power CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1400 Reaffirmed Hariom Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Industrial Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Jayesh Distributors CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 84.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Keyur Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Loan Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 11430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AAA 12000 Assigned Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 105400 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.650 Billion Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 37250 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd Inflation-linked CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Capital-indexed NCD LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned LGF Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Makkar Textile CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Makkar Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Makkar Textile TL CRISIL B+ 58.1 Reaffirmed Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Makkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76 Reaffirmed Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Natures Organics CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Natures Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of packing credit of Rs.40 million P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 - P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 798.9 - Loan Fac P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 236.1 - P. P. Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Priya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Priya Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shakti Mines and Minerals (A Unit of CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd) Shakti Mines and Minerals (A Unit of Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Shri Ram Cotton and Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 88 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.9 Reaffirmed Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 