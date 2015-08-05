Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Kumar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 10 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 12 Reaffirmed Protected A1+r Debentures Zuberi Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Zuberi Engineering Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Kaka Carpets Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reassigned Credit* *Interchangeability of Rs.15 million from foreign bill purchase to export packing credit and vice versa. Kaka Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reassigned Purchase* **Interchangeability of Rs.15 million from foreign bill purchase to export packing credit and vice versa. Kaka Carpets Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 63 Reassigned Loan Fac P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 265.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 431.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 RTS Power Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 352.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sri Chennakesava Constructions BG CRISIL A4 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Transcorp International Ltd FD Programme FA- 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Dhanraj Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55.1 Assigned Dhanraj Cotton Industries TL CRISIL BB- 24.9 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA- 2630 Reassigned ECL Finance Ltd NCDs * CRISIL AA- 9.3 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11.9 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Equity-Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 35 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Equity-Linked Debentures eri Engineering Company CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 11000 Assigned Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Flora Laminate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Flora Laminate CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Flora Laminate LT Loan CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned GS Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed GS Distributors Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 121.5 Reaffirmed JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting JS Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 88.5 Reaffirmed Kaka Carpets Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14.5 Reassigned Credit Mahesh Ginning Pressing and Oil CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 178 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1610 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- P.S.K.Engineering Construction and Co. TL CRISIL BBB 10.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- R.K. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B RTS Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 227.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ RTS Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 213.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ RTS Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.5 Assigned Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 578.2 Reaffirmed Sri Chennakesava Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Chennakesava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Time Research & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Time Research & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Transcorp International Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB- 206.7 Reaffirmed Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 