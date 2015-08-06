Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed
Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Associated Manufacturing LLP LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
CMR Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Assigned
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Reaffirmed
Indus Concessions India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Enhanced from
Rs.1 Billion
Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4850 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 11350 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.2,600 million, and buyers credit and
bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2,500 million
Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Jugal Kishore Mahanta BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Nabam Tullon LLP BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed
Nabam Tullon LLP Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 165 Reaffirmed
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed
#includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million of Bank Guarantee
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3570 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3705 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1489 Reaffirmed
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sona Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned
Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Suman Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sunder Overseas-Prop. Chandresh Finance BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
ltd
Tata Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Window Magic India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Buildcon Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 1000 Assigned
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed
Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Associated Manufacturing LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Associated Manufacturing LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 4 Assigned
Astalakshmi Agencies LOC * CRISIL B 41 Assigned
* Includes Rs.30 million CC sub-limit
Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55.2 Assigned
Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 544.8 Assigned
Beena Metals Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 21 Assigned
Beena Metals Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 29 Assigned
Beena Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 21 Assigned
Beena Steels Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 29 Assigned
Challani Raanka Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Challani Raanka Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
CMR Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Indel Money Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 270 Assigned
Loan Fac
Inox Wind Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.2,150 million, buyers credit to the
extent of Rs.1,000 million, letter of credit & buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,400 million,
and letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 million
Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2150 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Jugal Kishore Mahanta CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL BB
Karamat Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Karamat Tanning Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 42.1 Assigned
KMR Estates & Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 8 Assigned
Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 17 Assigned
Mangal Murti Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Mangal Murti Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.8 Assigned
Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1967 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2983 Reaffirmed
Nabam Tullon LLP CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
Nabam Tullon LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Nabam Tullon LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Numero Uno Clothing Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Numero Uno Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million of Letter of Credit
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9.9 Reaffirmed
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 210.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Raka Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7050 Reaffirmed
Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3175 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2390 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed
S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Sagar Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sagar Agencies TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Smita Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
Sona Builders CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sreeragam Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned
Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38.8 Assigned
Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL BB- (SO)250 Assigned
Sunder Overseas-Prop. Chandresh Finance CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
ltd
Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21.3 Suspension
Revoked
Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24 Suspension
Revoked
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 110.5 Assigned
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 99.5 Assigned
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vishnu Steels CC CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Steels LOC & BG CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed
Window Magic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Window Magic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Window Magic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.4 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
