Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Asian Oilfield Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Associated Manufacturing LLP LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned CMR Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Assigned Eram Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Indus Concessions India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Enhanced from Rs.1 Billion Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4850 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 11350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.2,600 million, and buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2,500 million Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Mahanta BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nabam Tullon LLP BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Nabam Tullon LLP Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 165 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million of Bank Guarantee Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3570 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3705 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1489 Reaffirmed Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Discounting Smita Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sona Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Suman Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Discounting Sunder Overseas-Prop. Chandresh Finance BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned ltd Tata Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Buildcon Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 1000 Assigned Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Asian Oilfield Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Associated Manufacturing LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Associated Manufacturing LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 4 Assigned Astalakshmi Agencies LOC * CRISIL B 41 Assigned * Includes Rs.30 million CC sub-limit Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55.2 Assigned Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 544.8 Assigned Beena Metals Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Beena Metals Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Beena Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Beena Steels Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Challani Raanka Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Challani Raanka Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned CMR Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Eram Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Indel Money Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Loan Fac Inox Wind Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.2,150 million, buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,000 million, letter of credit & buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,400 million, and letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 million Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2150 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jugal Kishore Mahanta CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB Karamat Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Karamat Tanning Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 42.1 Assigned KMR Estates & Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Mangal Murti Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Mangal Murti Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.8 Assigned Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1967 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2983 Reaffirmed Nabam Tullon LLP CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Nabam Tullon LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Nabam Tullon LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Numero Uno Clothing Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Numero Uno Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million of Letter of Credit Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9.9 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 210.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Raka Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7050 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3175 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2390 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sagar Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Agencies TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Smita Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Sona Builders CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sreeragam Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 1 Assigned Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38.8 Assigned Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL BB- (SO)250 Assigned Sunder Overseas-Prop. Chandresh Finance CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned ltd Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21.3 Suspension Revoked Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24 Suspension Revoked VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 110.5 Assigned VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 99.5 Assigned VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned VeeGee Industrial Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vishnu Steels CC CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Vishnu Steels LOC & BG CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed Vishnu Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Window Magic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 