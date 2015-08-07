Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Trade Impex LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 6000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 250 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A1+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 9250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 27500 Downgraded CP Programme) from CRISIL A1+ Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Fedbank Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2310 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Hero Motocorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2260 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11800 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Janatics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 221 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Likhita Process Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned MALCO Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed MALCO Energy Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 482.5 Reaffirmed Forward PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7835.5 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 500 Withdrawal PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 482.5 Reaffirmed Forward PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7835.5 Reaffirmed Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A3 21.5 Assigned Ltd Credit Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Ltd Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A3 22 Assigned Ltd SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Credit SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sesa Resources Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4 12.5 - Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12.5 - Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 32000 Reaffirmed Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vedanta Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed Discounting Vedanta Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 109.03 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers credit and usance letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1.0 billion; interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of undertaking, Vedanta Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 13.25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.5 billion. Vedanta Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vedanta Ltd Proposed LOC and BGCRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 138500 Reaffirmed CP Programme) Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 38 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero Motocorp Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Stone Crushers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Adarsh Stone Crushers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned Bhansali Trade Impex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bhansali Trade Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL A+ 30000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 234.2 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dathrie Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Dathrie Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dathrie Granites Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 97 Reaffirmed Golden Falcon Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 205 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 2350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities to the extent of Rs.1650 million. Hero Motocorp Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 2790 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Hero Motocorp Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2121 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1429 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardwares CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardwares Proposed BG CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 4200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 240 Reaffirmed J. R. Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed J. R. Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. R. Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 355 Reaffirmed Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac * CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed * merchant establishment overdraft limit Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed Janatics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Suspended Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Likhita Process Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Madhav Govind Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Madhav Govind Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned MALCO Energy Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed loan* * Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking of about Rs.100 million MALCO Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 30 Reaffirmed Optiflex Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Optiflex Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 166.5 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 20226.3 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CC# CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed # Rs.250 million of Letter of credit as sublimit PC Jeweller Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed * Rs. 250 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.17.5 million of forward covers as sub limit. PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7955.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Credit PC Jeweller Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 20226.3 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit PC Jeweller Ltd CC# CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed # Rs.250 million of Letter of credit as sublimit PC Jeweller Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed * Rs. 250 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.17.5 million of forward covers as sub limit PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7955.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Credit Ponmani International India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Suspended Ponmani International India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Suspended Limits Pratibha Milk Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Pratibha Milk Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Assigned Ltd Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Ltd Credit Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Ltd Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Withdrawal Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond FundCRISIL AAAmfs - Withdrawal Sani Steels Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 21.5 Reaffirmed Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 153.8 Reaffirmed Standard Paper and Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Standard Paper and Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 - Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 15 - Credit Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 8.2 - Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1.8 - Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA 8900 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA 17000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ ^Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Uttranchal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 57.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging TL CRISIL BB- 122.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vedanta Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA/ 3.85 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ *** Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs.0.12 billion and with buyers credit, letter of undertaking, and bank g Vedanta Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA/ 15 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ @ Facility contracted for capex up to Rs.1 billion; interchangeable with usance letter of credit and buyers credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sub-li Vedanta Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL AA/ 7 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ Vedanta Ltd Bill Discounting $ CRISIL AA/ 10.21 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ $ Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyers credit. Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA/ 2.55 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ Vedanta Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA/ 1.3 Downgraded Discounting Fac% Stable from CRISIL AA+ % Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyers credit. Vedanta Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA/ 2 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA/ 26.8 Downgraded loan Fac Stable from CRISIL AA+ Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA/ 145.25 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA/ 33.09 Downgraded Commercial Stable from CRISIL Borrowing AA+ Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/ 15000 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/ 111000 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/ 1000 Downgraded Stable from CRISIL AA+ Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Vishal Arogya Sampat CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vishal Arogya Sampat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Arogya Sampat WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL AA 200 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan # CRISIL AA 1640 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ #Sublimit of Rs.1500 million for capex letter of credit, buyers credit, and letter of undertaking Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)