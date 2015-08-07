Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhansali Trade Impex LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 6000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 250 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
A1+
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 9250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 27500 Downgraded
CP Programme) from CRISIL
A1+
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2310 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities
Hero Motocorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2260 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11800 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Janatics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 221 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Likhita Process Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
MALCO Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed
MALCO Energy Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 482.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7835.5 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 500 Withdrawal
PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 482.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7835.5 Reaffirmed
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A3 21.5 Assigned
Ltd Credit
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Ltd
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A3 22 Assigned
Ltd
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed
Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Sesa Resources Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4 12.5 -
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12.5 -
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 32000 Reaffirmed
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Vedanta Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 109.03 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with buyers credit and usance letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1.0
billion; interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of undertaking,
Vedanta Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 13.25 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.5 billion.
Vedanta Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Vedanta Ltd Proposed LOC and BGCRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 138500 Reaffirmed
CP Programme)
Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 38 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hero Motocorp Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Stone Crushers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned
Adarsh Stone Crushers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned
Bhansali Trade Impex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Bhansali Trade Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 4000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL A+ 30000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 234.2 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dathrie Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
B-
Dathrie Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Dathrie Granites Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 97 Reaffirmed
Golden Falcon Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 205 Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 2350 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities to the extent of Rs.1650 million.
Hero Motocorp Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 2790 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities
Hero Motocorp Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2121 Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1429 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Hardwares CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Hardwares Proposed BG CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with fund-based facilities
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 4200 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 240 Reaffirmed
J. R. Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
J. R. Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J. R. Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed
Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 355 Reaffirmed
Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac * CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
* merchant establishment overdraft limit
Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed
Janatics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Suspended
Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned
L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Likhita Process Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Madhav Govind Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Madhav Govind Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
MALCO Energy Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
loan*
* Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking of about
Rs.100 million
MALCO Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 30 Reaffirmed
Optiflex Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Optiflex Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 166.5 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 20226.3 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd CC# CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
# Rs.250 million of Letter of credit as sublimit
PC Jeweller Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
* Rs. 250 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.17.5 million of forward covers as sub limit.
PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7955.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Credit
PC Jeweller Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 20226.3 Reaffirmed
^Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit
PC Jeweller Ltd CC# CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
# Rs.250 million of Letter of credit as sublimit
PC Jeweller Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
* Rs. 250 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.17.5 million of forward covers as sub limit
PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7955.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ponmani International India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Suspended
Ponmani International India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Suspended
Limits
Pratibha Milk Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Pratibha Milk Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Assigned
Ltd
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Ltd Credit
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Withdrawal
Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond FundCRISIL AAAmfs - Withdrawal
Sani Steels Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
SEE Linkages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 21.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 153.8 Reaffirmed
Standard Paper and Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Standard Paper and Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 -
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 15 -
Credit
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 8.2 -
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1.8 -
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking.
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA 8900 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA 17000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
^Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million.
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 7500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 7500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned
Uttranchal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned
Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 57.2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging TL CRISIL BB- 122.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vedanta Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA/ 3.85 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
*** Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs.0.12
billion and with buyers credit, letter of undertaking, and bank g
Vedanta Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA/ 15 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
@ Facility contracted for capex up to Rs.1 billion; interchangeable with usance letter of credit
and buyers credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sub-li
Vedanta Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL AA/ 7 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Vedanta Ltd Bill Discounting $ CRISIL AA/ 10.21 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
$ Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter
of undertaking for buyers credit.
Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA/ 2.55 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Vedanta Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA/ 1.3 Downgraded
Discounting Fac% Stable from CRISIL
AA+
% Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter
of undertaking for buyers credit.
Vedanta Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA/ 2 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA/ 26.8 Downgraded
loan Fac Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA/ 145.25 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA/ 33.09 Downgraded
Commercial Stable from CRISIL
Borrowing AA+
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/ 15000 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/ 111000 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/ 1000 Downgraded
Stable from CRISIL
AA+
Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed
Vishal Arogya Sampat CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Vishal Arogya Sampat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishal Arogya Sampat WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL AA 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
* Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd.
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan # CRISIL AA 1640 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
#Sublimit of Rs.1500 million for capex letter of credit, buyers credit, and letter of
undertaking
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA 3000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
* Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
