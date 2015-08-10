Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 76.5 Reaffirmed ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Assigned ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Apis India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 297.5 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Bhagwati Food BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bhavna Property Developers Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Buland Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Enkay India Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Enkay India Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Foreign Currency Enkay India Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Excellent Moulders LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Assigned Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 770 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 24 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 410 Assigned M/s AGNI Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Credit M/s AGNI Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit M/s AGNI Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Purchase Manipal Acunova Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspension Revoked NCC Ltd CC CRISIL A4 20000 Withdrawal Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Notice of withdrawal Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Notice of withdrawal Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Omni Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.7 Assigned Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 41.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 24 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 410 Assigned R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed SB International LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree NM Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Acer Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Acer Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 344.1 Reaffirmed ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 123 Assigned ALP Nishikawa Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 190 Assigned Apis India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apurva Biopharm Inc Standby LOC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc TL CRISIL D 3.6 Reaffirmed Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 149.5 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 82.4 Assigned Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.6 Assigned Loan Fac Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Credit Bhagwati Food TL CRISIL BB- 29.3 Assigned Bhagwati Food Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 33.7 Assigned Limits Bhagwati Food CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL C Bhavna Property Developers Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Buland Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Buland Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Dakshineswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 29.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dakshineswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 47.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 53.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 29.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL C 6.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Enkay India Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Enkay India Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Limits Enkay India Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Assigned Excellent Moulders CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 51.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) TL CRISIL D 63.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit of Rs.450 Million and LC limit of Rs.100 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs.250 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 565 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Reaffirmed Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Credit J. S. Bedi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed J. S. Bedi Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 129.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. S. Bedi Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 20.3 Reaffirmed J. S. Bedi Agro Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 80 Assigned Josan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Josan Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kasturi Shelters CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kasturi Shelters TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Auto loans CRISIL A 1.5 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd External CRISIL A 108.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 42.1 Assigned Loan Fac Malankara Social Service Society Proposed TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Malankara Social Service Society Proposed TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Manav Agri Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Manipal Acunova Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB- 2.7 Suspension Revoked Manipal Acunova Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspension Revoked Manipal Acunova Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB- 352.1 Suspension Revoked Manipal Acunova Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspension Revoked Manipal Acunova Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed NCC Ltd BG -- 65000 Withdrawal NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 5000 Withdrawal NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Notice of withdrawal Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.3 Assigned Loan Fac Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 358.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL A 1.5 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 108.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 42.1 Assigned Loan Fac Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.3 Assigned Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Regen Infrastructure and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Ltd Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed SB International CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Baalaji Milk and Milk Products CC CRISIL BBB- 98 Assigned Shree NM Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Shree NM Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Shree NM Electricals Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspension Revoked Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspension Revoked Silicon Institute of Technology CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 132 Assigned Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Reaffirmed United Granites and Metals LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.8 Assigned United Granites and Metals Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijas Digital India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 84.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL BB+ 98.8 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Credit Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 298.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 