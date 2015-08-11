Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Notice of Withdrawal Atibir Industries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2400 Notice of Withdrawal Calcutta Overseas Foreign CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Calcutta Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Calcutta Overseas ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Cenlub Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Cenlub Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Credit Agricole Corporate and CD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Investment Bank DACC International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1370 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 East India Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 East India Udyog Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 2750 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit Galpha Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Credit Kotsons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 610 Reaffirmed MEW Electricals Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed ^Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee. MEW Electricals Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed ^Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee. Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Ratnam Stone Exports Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.15 million for letter of credit and buyers credit Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 78.5 Reaffirmed South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Swastick Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned The Federal Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed Discounting Vedanta Ltd LOC # CRISIL A1+ 109.03 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyer's credit and usance letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1.0 billion; interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.15 billion; and interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.103 billion Vedanta Ltd LOC & BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 13.25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.5 billion. Vedanta Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vedanta Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Vision Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs.15Million of Buyers Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Federal Bank Ltd FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.7 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2180 Notice of Withdrawal Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 540 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL Withdrawal 260 Notice of Withdrawal Cenlub Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Cenlub Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ DACC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 105 Assigned East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1050 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- East India Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Futura Techpark Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 720 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Galpha Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed # Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.30 million Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed GK ARPL Ventures LT Loan CRISIL B+ 165 Upgraded from CRISIL D GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A- 67.9 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 758.9 Reaffirmed Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Kotak Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 155 Downgraded Purchase * from CRISIL B * Includes a sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.110 million Kotsons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manav Agri Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Manav Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed MEW Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 19.2 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7.8 Reaffirmed S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy WC Loan CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 66.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreedhar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shreedhar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shreedhar Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 1.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 47.8 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI TL CRISIL B+ 18.1 Reaffirmed Shubham Industries-Hyderabad CC CRISIL B+ 68 Reaffirmed South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Swarna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Swarna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastick Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Vedanta Ltd Bill Discounting $ CRISIL AA 10.21 Assigned $ Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit. Vedanta Ltd CC *** CRISIL AA 3.85 Assigned *** Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs.0.12 billion and with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.0.60 billion. Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA 33.09 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd LOC @ CRISIL AA 15 Assigned @ Facility contracted for capex up to Rs.1 billion; interchangeable with usance letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sub-limits of Rs.2 billion for performance bank guarantee, Rs.0.5 billion for financial bank guarantee, Rs.2.5 billion for revolving short-term loan, Rs.2.5 billion for working capital demand loan/cash credit, Rs.2.5 billion for sale/ purchase bill/ invoice discounting, and interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.10 billion. Vedanta Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 7 Assigned Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2.55 Assigned Vedanta Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA 1.3 Assigned Discounting Fac% % Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit. Vedanta Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2 Assigned Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 26.8 Assigned Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 145.25 Assigned Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 98.6 Reaffirmed Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Vision Products Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed #includes sub limit of Rs.12 Million of Packing Credit cum Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting. Vision Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vision Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.